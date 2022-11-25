Read full article on original website
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Power Berry Smoothie Bowl
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Power Berry Smoothie Bowl – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. While you can’t taste the spinach in these smoothies, you’ll get all its nutrients along with a big berry flavor!. Ingredients. 1/2 cup orange juice. 1/2 cup pomegranate juice.
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Blossom
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Blossom – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Blossom is a young, short-haired domestic female cat. She is house-trained, spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Blossom is friendly, gentle, and quiet. She would do best in...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Tonight – Showers, mainly after 3am. Low around...
Kathy J. (States) Scarpaci
Kathy J. (States) Scarpaci, 74, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, while a patient at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler, PA. She was born on October 4, 1948, to the late Raymond and Dorothy (Pierce) States in Punxsutawney, PA. Kathy graduated from Punxsutawney High School and...
Nicholas M. Amore
Nicholas M. Amore, 69, of Oil City, PA, passed away Saturday Nov. 26, 2022 at the Collins Hospice House in Franklin. Born Aug. 24, 1953 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Albert S. & Mary V. McGurn Amore. Nick attended St. Stephen’s School and was...
Danny L. Amon
Danny L. Amon, 83, of Franklin, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on November 26, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station. He was born on January 14, 1939, to the late Harold and Vera Lynn Amon who raised him and his sister in Raymilton, PA. Danny attended a one-room...
Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Clarion Girl
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on November 26. Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, of Clarion, who was last seen in a wooded area near Applewood Valley, along Oakridge Drive, in Clarion.
Robert F. Posego
Robert F. Posego, 85, formerly of Lakewood, NY, passed away at 3:43 A.M. on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville. Born in Union Twp., Washington County, he was the son of the late John and Mary Malinchak Posego. Bob Proudly served his country in...
Estella Joanne Miller
Estella Joanne Miller, 74, of Clarion, passed away early Sunday morning, November 27, 2022. She was born on May 10, 1948 in Rimersburg; daughter of the late Ralph and Mildred Milanovich Montana. Stella married Russell L. Miller, Jr. on July 13, 1985, who preceded her in death on September 9,...
UPDATE: Franklin Woman Accused of Being Under the Influence of Controlled Substance While Caring for Toddler
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released additional details regarding a Franklin woman who is accused of caring for a toddler while she was under the influence of a controlled substance. According to a criminal complaint released on Monday, November 28, by the Sugarcreek Police Department, officers responded...
First Lead in Patrick Ryan Case in 17 Years
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him.
Police Release Details on Rollover Crash on Route 322 Involving Local Man
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 involving an Oil City man. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Monday, November 28, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, November 18.
Featured Local Job: Life Skills Workers I- Overnight
Abraxas I is currently hiring Life Skills Workers for Overnight Monitoring Shifts (11 PM-7 AM) at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. Seeking Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Day Care Attendants,...
Area Teen’s Car Crashes into Fence in Clarion Township
CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a crash that occurred along Greenville Pike in Clarion Township. According to PSP Clarion, the accident happened around 12:21 a.m. on Sunday, November 20. A 1998 Honda Civic driven by 18-year-old Randall S. Gilbert, of Tionesta,...
Local Teen Airlifted Following Police Pursuit on Route 66
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three local teens were rushed to medical facilities after their vehicle crashed as the result of a police pursuit on State Route 66 early Sunday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet...
Oil City Residents Caught with Drugs, Cash, Sawed-Off Rifle During Traffic Stop
HAYFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two Oil City residents were arrested after authorities discovered drugs, cash, and a sawed-off rifle in a vehicle in Hayfield Township. According to Meadville-based State Police, a disabled motorist was observed at mile marker 156 on Interstate 79 southbound in Hayfield Township, Crawford County, around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 25.
Man Charged With Strangulation Following Domestic Dispute in Oil City Faces Hearing on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a 31-year-old Allegheny County man accused of strangulation following an apparent domestic dispute in Oil City is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 31-year-old John Kwame Simmons, of McKees Rocks, Allegheny County, is scheduled for...
State Police Calls: Report of Erratic Driver Leads to DUI Arrest
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu near State Route 66 and Blood Road in Jenks Township, Forest County. Upon conducting the traffic stop, it was determined that the driver—a known...
Featured Local Job: Mental Health Worker
Abraxas I is Hiring Mental Health Workers to work directly with adolescents at their residential mental health program, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. Start a career that makes a difference in young people’s lives!. The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is...
State Police Calls: Tionesta Man Charged As Result of Traffic Stop
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Mercury Montego on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, around 12:52 a.m. on Saturday, November 19. Police say the operator—a 48-year-old Tionesta man—was found to...
