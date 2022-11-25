Read full article on original website
US Soccer Briefly Scrubs Emblem From Iran Flag at World Cup
The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from its national...
How to Watch Mexico Vs. Saudi Arabia in Group C World Cup Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. El Tri is in desperate need of three points on Wednesday. Mexico heads into its final Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the verge of...
How the USMNT Reached the World Cup Round of 16
The U.S. men's national team has advanced. Faced with a win-or-go-home scenario, the United States toughed out a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The USMNT entered the third and final group stage matchday in third place behind second-place Iran,...
Three Takeaways From USMNT's 1-0 Halftime Lead Over Iran
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Forty-five minutes down, another huge 45 to go. The United States men's national team holds a 1-0 lead over Iran in its Group B finale of the 2022 FIFA...
How to Watch Argentina Vs. Poland in Group C World Cup Match
Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski have squared off on some of soccer’s biggest stages. Between the UEFA Champions League and Ballon d’Or races, Messi and Lewandowski are among the best players of their generation. Now, the two legends will take their competition to the World Cup. Messi and...
Fans Are Elated After Pulisic Scores USA's Second Goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The second goal for the USMNT is in the books for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Thanks to star-studded forward Christian Pulisic, in the 38th minute, the USMNT claimed the lead in Tuesday’s Group B matchup against Iran with. The score is 1-0 . Oh, and the United States...
Frenkie de Jong Scores First-Ever World Cup Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Frenkie de Jong is the latest star to make his mark in the World Cup. The 25-year-old gave the Netherlands a 2-0 lead against Qatar on Tuesday, netting his first-ever tournament goal.
US Soccer Looks to Advance Past Dutch in World Cup: Here's How to Watch, Stream
The Americans have prevailed. Two goals were enough to carry the United States men’s national soccer team to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The USMNT won its third and final Group B game over Iran, scoring in the 38th minute on Christian Pulisic’s first World Cup goal and holding on in the second half with impeccable defense.
Christian Pulisic Gives USMNT 1-0 Lead Vs. Iran in Group B Finale
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The United States have the lead. Christian Pulisic opened the scoring for the Stars and Stripes in the 38th minute against Iran in their Group B finale on Tuesday.
Senegal Advances to Round of 16 With 2-1 Victory Over Ecuador
Fair play isn’t going to keep Senegal out of the World Cup knockout stage this time. Four years after being eliminated on a FIFA tiebreaker, the team punched its ticket to the round of 16 in 2022 with a 2-1 victory against Ecuador at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Senegal becomes the first team from Africa to move on in the tournament and fifth overall.
England Advances to Round of 16, Defeats Wales 3-0 at 2022 World Cup
England is headed to the knockout stage after a convincing 3-0 win over Wales on Tuesday. The Three Lions also captured first place in Group B, securing seven points over the past three games. The first half of England-Wales started slow with the Three Lions possessing the ball a whopping...
USA Fan Seemingly Removed by Security for Wearing Rainbow Armband
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Fans being removed from the World Cup seems to be a trend this year in Qatar. Before the first whistle blew for the Group B matchup between the United...
Top Three Moments From Day 10 of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Day 10 of the World Cup has officially wrapped up and we can tie a bow on who is going where in both Group A and Group B. After an intense match Tuesday morning, the Netherlands defeated Qatar 2-0 while Senegal clinched a 2-1 victory over Ecuador. For Group A, both the Netherlands and Senegal qualified for the round of 16, while Qatar and Ecuador were the nations to be eliminated.
Social Media Goes Crazy Over USMNT Win, Advancement to Knockout Round
After two stressful hours and 100 minutes of play, the U.S. Men's National Team has in fact survived and advanced. The young American squad held on to a 1-0 lead to beat Iran and punch its ticket into the Round of 16. The game was not for the faint of...
USMNT's Christian Pulisic Taken to Hospital, Diagnosed With Pelvic Injury
The United States men's national team advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. Now, the Americans will be holding their breath until they find out whether they'll have their star player in the Round of 16. Christian Pulisic was taken...
USMNT Vs. Netherlands 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More
An apple a day keeps the doctor away. Or at least in this case, an orange. The United States men’s national team is gearing up for a riveting showdown against the Netherlands in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Saturday. With Christian...
Cody Gakpo Continues Breakout Performance With Goal Vs. Qatar
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Cody Gakpo is a certified World Cup star through three games. The 23-year-old Dutch winger recorded his third goal of the tournament on Tuesday to put the Netherlands up...
Qatar Ends World Cup Debut With Loss to the Netherlands
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. In a tournament full of upsets, the 2022 World Cup was not to be for the host country Qatar. Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from group...
Winners, Losers From England's 2022 FIFA World Cup Group Stage Games
England defeated Wales 3-0 in Tuesday’s Group B finale and currently sits pretty at the top of the group’s leaderboard entering the next phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions’ World Cup journey began against Iran, where they dominated 6-2, bringing England off to an intimidatingly exceptional start. Next, Harry Kane & Co. faced the United States where they secured a 0-0 draw. And during their third fixture, England crushed Wales 3-0 after an exciting back-to-back-to-back three goals in the second half.
Winners, Losers From USMNT's Frantic Group B Advancement in 2022 World Cup
The United States men’s national team secured a spot in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a pivotal 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. After drawing 1-1 to Wales in the opener and following it up with a 0-0 draw to England, the U.S. needed nothing less than a win against Iran to advance.
