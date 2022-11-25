Day 10 of the World Cup has officially wrapped up and we can tie a bow on who is going where in both Group A and Group B. After an intense match Tuesday morning, the Netherlands defeated Qatar 2-0 while Senegal clinched a 2-1 victory over Ecuador. For Group A, both the Netherlands and Senegal qualified for the round of 16, while Qatar and Ecuador were the nations to be eliminated.

