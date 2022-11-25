Read full article on original website
The Sacramento-area schools competing in CIF State playoffs in football
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sac-Joaquin Section championships in football were decided across two days of action during Thanksgiving weekend. Those schools are now competing for state titles with California Federation Interscholastic Regional bowl games on deck this week. The state playoff brackets were unveiled on Nov. 27 with the Regional bowl games occurring at […]
KCRA.com
Family-owned Sacramento sports bar becomes gathering spot for World Cup soccer fans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Loud cheers echoed inside Henry's Lounge in midtown Sacramento on Tuesday morning as more than 100 soccer fans celebrated a World Cup win for the United States in the match-up against Iran. "It was amazing. I wish she was here to see it," said Henry's Lounge...
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin
A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
KCRA.com
Student struck by vehicle near Stockton schools, CHP says
STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning near two schools in Stockton, the California Highway Patrol said. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 29) The collision happened near Lincoln High School and Sierra Middle School. Officials said the student had minor injuries, and it’s...
KCRA.com
Hundreds of Sacramento's youth given free coats for winter
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanks to the communities generosity, hundreds of Sacramento's youth will stay warm when they head back to school on Monday. Voice of the Youth, a Sacramento nonprofit organization, gave away 300 new coats on Sunday. "It is one of those things that puts a smile on...
KCRA.com
Sacramento’s Bodega Kitchen & Cocktails holds coquito competition
A Sacramento restaurant is helping to celebrate a Puerto Rican tradition. Bodega Kitchen & Cocktails hosted a coquito competition on Monday night. Coquito is a traditional coconut and rum-based Puerto Rican holiday drink that’s compared to eggnog. Professional bartenders and an amateur competitor highlighted variations of the drink, while...
KCRA.com
Auburn woman celebrates 105th birthday
AUBURN, Calif. — A woman in Auburn celebrated a milestone birthday on Sunday. Florence Huebner just turned 105 years old. A party was held in her honor at Solstice Senior Living, where she lives. Florence’s family says she was born in Mexico before coming to the United States with...
KCRA.com
60-year-old Rancho Cordova cyclist not expected to survive machete attack, suspect named
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A day after a 60-year-old bicyclist was “gravely” wounded in a Rancho Cordova assault, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the man’s injuries are “not survivable.” Detectives have also identified the suspect who has not yet been located. James...
KCRA.com
37-year-old Sacramento man killed in Land Park shooting identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's office identified theman killed in a Land Park shooting as 37-year-old Joshua Benjamin Gunderson. The shooting happened Friday shortly before 4 p.m. in the 4100 block of 23rd Street, near Sacramento City College, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Before officers got there, friends of the victim took him to the 76 gas station at Del Rio and Sutterville roads where Gunderson was then transported by ambulance.
activenorcal.com
WATCH: NorCal Soldier Receives Heartfelt Welcome Home from Dog
While Sacramento resident Casandra Cabrera was deployed in Djibouti, Africa serving with the Army for the last 11 months, she was worried that her beloved dog Missy May wouldn’t remember her when she returned. So when Cabrera told her family she’d be coming home for Thanksgiving, everyone was watching to see how Missy May would welcome her long lost best friend.
KCRA.com
Looking for some holiday cheer? Here are free events, things to do in the Sacramento area
The holiday season is upon us once again, and budgets are tighter than ever as we try to get back to normal amid record inflation. Seasonal events can also quickly become costly — but you don’t have to break the bank to get in the spirit of the holidays.
Florida State commit Blake Nichelson leads Manteca over Granite Bay in Div. II Section Championship
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Manteca Buffaloes got a huge boost from Florida State commit Blake Nichelson, who scored six touchdowns, rushed for over 200 yards and intercepted a pass, in Saturday’s 51-48 victory over the Granite Bay Grizzlies, securing the Sac-Joaquin Section Div. II championship.
KCRA.com
2022 California International Marathon: Information on road closures, course map, expo
The 39th California International Marathon has nearly arrived with more than 10,000 runners set to race on Sunday. That includes more than 9,000 marathoners planning to endure 26.2 miles while racing from Folsom to the state Capitol in downtown Sacramento. Close to 1,000 relay participants are also signed up. Here...
Stockton, November 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Stockton. The Gregori High School basketball team will have a game with Weston Ranch High School on November 28, 2022, 18:00:00. The Tokay High School basketball team will have a game with Venture Academy High School on November 28, 2022, 19:30:00.
KCRA.com
2022 CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive: How to donate at Dec. 2 event
Help give a happy holiday to families in need with the 2022 CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive. KCRA 3, the California Highway Patrol and the CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive have been helping to make the holidays brighter for children in our community for over 15 years. This year's drop-off...
KCRA.com
Sacramento woman’s ashes to be shot into space for her ‘last adventure’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For thousands of years, people have gazed into the sky and wondered "What lies beyond the heavens? What could possibly be among the stars?" And for a select few, the answer is "My ashes." A company called Celestis sends cremated remains of loved ones, and DNA...
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento Shifts $35M Toward Affordable Housing
Brown Sugar Davis can’t help but make every house a home, even if that house is two tents fused by insulation. She has been unhoused for a few years, but it has done nothing to change her instincts as a homemaker. Out front, she has set up a neat array of plant stands and Christmas decorations. Inside, photos of her loved ones hang on the walls. Everything is clean and orderly.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Sac woman’s ashes to be shot into space, early voting begins for Georgia runoffs, after-Thanksgiving travel
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after shooting, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Sacramento on Monday morning, police said. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 28) The shooting happened on the 7500 block of Jacinto Avenue around 11 a.m., police said. The man was hospitalized with serious injuries...
KCRA.com
First night of 'Give Thanks' sells out at Sacramento Railyards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday night kicked off the beginning of the "Give Thanks" electronic dance music festival at the Railyards in Sacramento. The two-day festival began at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday at the same time. Notable artists that headlined the event's first night included Excision, Space...
