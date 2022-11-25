Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
Jannides named parade grand marshal
SIDNEY — Winter Wonderland Parade Chairperson Joe Moniaci has proclaimed the “preparations are underway and Sidney Alive is looking forward to a wonderful parade to get us in the mood for the Holidays!”. Moniaci has announced the 2022 Grand Marshal is none other than local in-real-life influencer, Mary...
Sidney Daily News
It’s Match Day in Shelby County
SIDNEY — Today is Match Day, the Community Foundation of Shelby County’s sixth annual event challenging 25 local charities to raise money that is matched up to $5,000 per charity. “It is Giving Tuesday throughout the nation and we celebrate it by holding Match Day here in Shelby...
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Sidney Daily News
Nelson joins Holiday Evening celebration
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation’s 25th Annual Holiday Evening will take place at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The multi-stage event will include performances from three artists covering a variety of styles. Attendees are invited to dress in their holiday best and enjoy the music of Zach Nelson, Generations Big Band, and The Mad River Brass.
Sidney Daily News
A new child care center
SIDNEY – Community leaders recently gathered for a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the opening of the new YMCA Child Development Center at Fair Haven, which was officially slated to open its doors on Monday, Nov. 28. Jeff Raible, President of the Sidney Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, welcomed...
Sidney Daily News
Ellington joins local law firm
SIDNEY — FGKS Law has announced Christopher J. Ellington became an associate with the firm on Nov. 14. Ellington is a 2019 graduate of Ohio University and graduated as the valedictorian of his class from the Ohio Northern University Claude W. Pettit College of Law in 2022. He was a member of the Ohio Northern Law Review Editorial Board as research editor, the Willis Society and served as a teaching assistant for both real property and business organizations. His areas of concentration will include real estate and development, corporate and commercial law, commercial litigation and probate and estate planning.
Sidney Daily News
Reds legends decorate Elmwood
NEW BREMEN — Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen had the privilege of having the Cincinnati Reds Legends Remembered program bring “Trim a Tree” to the residents of Elmwood on Nov. 22. They brought decorations including popcorn, cracker jacks, baseballs, bats, eight bobble head players and more....
Sidney Daily News
‘In the Spirit’
TROY — When it comes to Christmas tours, Danny Gokey wants to keep it simple: Be mindful of what the season is all about. And he hopes to have a little fun, too, when he visits Troy this week for the K-Love Christmas Tour 2022 at Hobart Arena. Gokey...
Sidney Daily News
Match Day credit card gifting extended
SIDNEY — Due to a credit card processing issue, Match Day credit card gifting is being extended until noon on Wednesday, Nov. 30. “We realized early on Tuesday that credit card transactions were not completing and notified our provider, who immediately began working on the problem. I apologize for the inconvenience to everyone who tried to give. We know how enthusiastic people are about Match Day and the opportunity to make twice the impact with their gifts,” said Marian Spicer, executive director of the Community Foundation of Shelby County, the sponsor of Match Day.
Sidney Daily News
City Council hears from landlords regarding rental registration
SIDNEY – City Council heard an introduction to an ordinance regarding the rental registration program and was joined by over three dozen concerned citizens in the audience during the Monday, Nov. 28, meeting. Sidney landlords questioned council members and staff about the point of implementing the program, the benefits,...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-11:20 p.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 1000 block of East Court Street. -10:51 p.m.: crime in progress. Caleb Alizae Chrisman, 23, of Sidney, was arrested for assault. -10:38 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a breaking and entering in progress in the 1000...
Sidney Daily News
Church members prepare for annual bake sale
NEW KNOXVILLE — Members of the New Knoxville United Methodist Church are busy preparing for their annual Christmas Bake Sale Extravaganza which is Saturday, Dec. 3, in conjunction with the village’s Hometown Christmas Celebration. Homemade noodles were made on Saturday, candy making was Tuesday evening, and members have...
Sidney Daily News
SHS graduate dots ‘i’ in script Ohio
SIDNEY — Former Sidney resident, Avery Voress, finished out his fifth year with the Ohio State University Marching Band by dotting the ‘i’ in script Ohio at the final home game of the season on Saturday. Voress is graduating with a degree in zoology in the spring...
Sidney Daily News
County record
-1 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 1000 block of North Kuther Road. -10:28 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 85 on Interstate 75. SATURDAY. -10:09 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Personnel responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of...
Sidney Daily News
Model train show set for Dec. 10
LIMA — The National Model Railroad Association, North Central Region Three Rivers Division is sponsoring train show and swap meet on Saturday, Dec, 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held in the Merchants and Youth Exhibits Building at the Allen County Fairgrounds, 2750 E....
Sidney Daily News
Football: New Bremen rallies, defeats LCC 42-34 in state semifinal
WAPAKONETA — New Bremen did what it does best. It ran the ball. Then it ran some more. New Bremen ran for 363 yards in a 42-34 victory over Lima Central Catholic in a Division VII state semifinal on Saturday at Wapakoneta’s Mercy Health/Wapak Ford Field. New Bremen...
Sidney Daily News
Weekend basketball roundup: Russia beats St. Henry to improve to 2-0
RUSSIA — Russia followed a thrilling season-opening victory over Jackson Center by beating St. Henry 66-47 on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. The Raiders built a 19-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 30-17 at halftime and 50-31 at the end of the third quarter.
Sidney Daily News
Girls basketball: Sidney can’t stop Alexander, Purcell Marian
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Purcell Marian steamrolled its way to the Division III state title last season, winning every tournament game by at least 16 points to cap off a 27-1 campaign. The Cavaliers, which are led by one of the nation’s top prospects, cruised to victory in their first...
Comments / 0