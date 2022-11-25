SIDNEY — Due to a credit card processing issue, Match Day credit card gifting is being extended until noon on Wednesday, Nov. 30. “We realized early on Tuesday that credit card transactions were not completing and notified our provider, who immediately began working on the problem. I apologize for the inconvenience to everyone who tried to give. We know how enthusiastic people are about Match Day and the opportunity to make twice the impact with their gifts,” said Marian Spicer, executive director of the Community Foundation of Shelby County, the sponsor of Match Day.

SHELBY COUNTY, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO