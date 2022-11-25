ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hawks visit Magic for matchup of skidding teams

Someone is going to end their losing streak on Wednesday night when the Atlanta Hawks visit the Orlando Magic. The Hawks have lost three in a row after Monday's 104-101 defeat in Philadelphia. Orlando has dropped five straight after a 109-102 loss at Brooklyn on the same night.
Tom Brady Would Rather Lose Than Not Play

This past Sunday the Buccaneers lost to the Cleveland Browns, a game they should have won, but gave away, to fall below .500 with a 5-6 record. After the loss, Tom Brady took to his Let's Go! podcast to discuss why he views losses as a better alternative than not playing at all.
Titans-Eagles Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

SI Sportsbook has opened the line for the Tennessee Titans (7-4) vs. the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) on Sunday in Philadelphia. The home team is favored by 5.5, and the game total has been set at 44.5.
Commanders-Giants Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

The line has opened at SI Sportsbook for the Washington Commanders (7-5) vs. New York Giants (7-4) this Sunday afternoon. The division rivals will square off at MetLife Stadium with the Giants as home dogs as the Commanders are currently favored by -2.5. The game total has been set at 40.5.
Kenny McIntosh Joining Georgia Statistical Royalty

The University of Georgia has been known for producing talented running backs for several years now. They've put backs like Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, D'andre Swift, James Cook, and Zamir white, in the NFL in just the last 7 drafts. The next back that’s looking to add his name to that list is Senior running back, Kenny McIntosh, who has had himself a good season not only in the rushing aspect of his game but also receiving.
