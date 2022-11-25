The University of Georgia has been known for producing talented running backs for several years now. They've put backs like Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, D'andre Swift, James Cook, and Zamir white, in the NFL in just the last 7 drafts. The next back that’s looking to add his name to that list is Senior running back, Kenny McIntosh, who has had himself a good season not only in the rushing aspect of his game but also receiving.

ATHENS, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO