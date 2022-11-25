ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL



First Coast News

Report: More than 5,000 student Baker Acts in Florida, including 325 in Northeast Florida schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report ordered in the wake of the Parkland massacre shines a light on the use of the Baker Act on school campuses in Florida. It shows a total of 5,077 incidents last year in which students were involuntarily committed under the mental health law known as the Baker Act. The law allows courts, law enforcement and some medical workers to involuntarily commit someone deemed a threat to themselves or others for up to 72 hours.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Wildlight announces plans for senior housing community

Fellowship at Wildlight, a senior housing community, will be developed on about 16 acres of the 2,900-acre master-planned development in Nassau County, Wildlight announced Nov. 29. The Fellowship Family and Ambling Property Investments are the developers. Fellowship at Wildlight will be “highly amenitized” and comprise 24 memory care units, 48...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Records Settlement Vindicates Nassau Employee — and Rayonier

Another chapter involving former Nassau County Attorney Michael Mullin is closed, as the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved a settlement with former county employee Justin Stankiewicz for $226,000 to close out a wrongful termination suit. Stankiewicz sued the county in June 2019. In his complaint, he said after...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Atlantic Beach to vote Monday on proposal that could result in arrests of homeless people

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla — An ordinance that would impact people who are homeless in Atlantic Beach goes to a vote by the city commission Monday. The ordinance would prohibit people from sleeping or camping in certain public places. It would require police to tell people about homeless shelters, but if they refused to leave and there was a bed available at a shelter they could be arrested.
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Intermodal exchange with 850,000 square feet of warehouse space proposed in St. Johns County

St. Johns County is reviewing a large-scale comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning for the Colonial Hinman Intermodal Exchange Facility, a proposed 214.13-acre project that would comprise at least 850,000 square feet of warehouse space and a 50,000-square-foot intermodal terminal. The St. Johns County Planning and Zoning board meeting is scheduled...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Jake Wells

Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month

Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Goodwill sets opening in East Arlington at Kernan and McCormick

Goodwill Industries of North Florida scheduled a ribbon-cutting for 10 a.m. Nov. 29 for its thrift store and donation center at 1919 Kernan Blvd. in East Arlington. The store is at Kernan Boulevard and McCormick Road, replacing a donation center in nearby Cobblestone Crossing. Goodwill Industries of North Florida operates...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Mayo Clinic, 14151 Kendall Hench Circle, contractor is Auld & White Constructors LLC, 3,067 square feet, demolish building and accessory structures, $45,000. Dr. Opachich Wellness Center, 1610 Blanding Blvd., contractor is 3rd Little Big Construction LLC, building exterior repair and window replacement, $20,097. Restaurants. Prati Italia, 4972 Big Island Drive,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Postal service letter carriers robbed in Palatka

Putnam County — The U.S. Postal Service says two employees were robbed by an armed suspect recently in Palatka. The USPS says the first robbery happened on November 17th, when a letter carrier was robbed by an armed suspect near N 18th Street and Ocean Street in Palatka. The...
PALATKA, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Carla Harris: ‘You don’t have to be the expert on everything’

Carla Harris, a senior client adviser at Morgan Stanley, eagerly shares lessons for success she’s learned in the business world from more than 35 years as an investment banker on Wall Street. As an author and speaker, she has connected with readers and audiences in the United States and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Rents are stabilizing but still challenge lower-income workers

Predictable seasonal slowdowns, an influx of new inventory as well as lifestyle changes should keep rents somewhat stable through the rest of the year, according to a Franklin Street Multifamily Report. In the third quarter, July-September, the Jacksonville market saw an increase of 2,216 units. That eased the demand seen...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Redwire President and COO Andrew Rush leaving company

Redwire Corp. said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that President and Chief Operating Officer Andrew Rush’s employment with the company will terminate on Dec. 9, by mutual agreement. The space technology company operates at 8226 Philips Highway in the Baymeadows area. Rush was president and CEO of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
L. Cane

This Critically Endangered Bat is Only Found in Florida, and Scientists Have Identified Ways Floridians Can Help Save It

Photo byShalana.gray, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Although there are more than 1,300 species of bats around the world, there are only around 13 species of bats in Florida. And one of those - the Florida bonneted bat - has been called "one of the most critically endangered mammal species in North America" by the Tropical Audubon Society.
FLORIDA STATE

