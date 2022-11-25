Read full article on original website
Report: More than 5,000 student Baker Acts in Florida, including 325 in Northeast Florida schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report ordered in the wake of the Parkland massacre shines a light on the use of the Baker Act on school campuses in Florida. It shows a total of 5,077 incidents last year in which students were involuntarily committed under the mental health law known as the Baker Act. The law allows courts, law enforcement and some medical workers to involuntarily commit someone deemed a threat to themselves or others for up to 72 hours.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Wildlight announces plans for senior housing community
Fellowship at Wildlight, a senior housing community, will be developed on about 16 acres of the 2,900-acre master-planned development in Nassau County, Wildlight announced Nov. 29. The Fellowship Family and Ambling Property Investments are the developers. Fellowship at Wildlight will be “highly amenitized” and comprise 24 memory care units, 48...
fernandinaobserver.com
Records Settlement Vindicates Nassau Employee — and Rayonier
Another chapter involving former Nassau County Attorney Michael Mullin is closed, as the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved a settlement with former county employee Justin Stankiewicz for $226,000 to close out a wrongful termination suit. Stankiewicz sued the county in June 2019. In his complaint, he said after...
Atlantic Beach to vote Monday on proposal that could result in arrests of homeless people
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla — An ordinance that would impact people who are homeless in Atlantic Beach goes to a vote by the city commission Monday. The ordinance would prohibit people from sleeping or camping in certain public places. It would require police to tell people about homeless shelters, but if they refused to leave and there was a bed available at a shelter they could be arrested.
Action News Jax
‘I hate this place’: Arlington residents outraged over current apartment conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents inside Miramar Apartments in Arlington say they are fed up with management, arguing the complex is failing to honor their lease agreements. Problems like broken windows, faulty air conditioning units, and plumbing riddled with leaks that haven’t been fixed in months. The City of...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Intermodal exchange with 850,000 square feet of warehouse space proposed in St. Johns County
St. Johns County is reviewing a large-scale comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning for the Colonial Hinman Intermodal Exchange Facility, a proposed 214.13-acre project that would comprise at least 850,000 square feet of warehouse space and a 50,000-square-foot intermodal terminal. The St. Johns County Planning and Zoning board meeting is scheduled...
WCJB
HCA Florida Lake City Hospital holds groundbreaking ceremony for a new expansion
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida Lake City Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning. They are adding an $88 million two-story tower facility to house an additional catheterization lab, pre-op area, PACU recovery area, and waiting room. The new facilities will expand access to critical interventional radiology services and...
City of Jacksonville opens applications for rent and utility assistance totaling $3 million
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville will reopen rental and utility assistance applications to allocate $3.3 million of federal funds, according to a press release. The program is intended to help people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2021, the city has distributed more than $62.6 million...
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Goodwill sets opening in East Arlington at Kernan and McCormick
Goodwill Industries of North Florida scheduled a ribbon-cutting for 10 a.m. Nov. 29 for its thrift store and donation center at 1919 Kernan Blvd. in East Arlington. The store is at Kernan Boulevard and McCormick Road, replacing a donation center in nearby Cobblestone Crossing. Goodwill Industries of North Florida operates...
'Super Clams' released into the Matanzas River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some of the healthiest shellfish in Florida come from the river that runs through St. Augustine. Commercial fisherman come from around Florida for clams that call the Matanzas River home. In recent years, those clams have been declining in number. But an effort by the community...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Mayo Clinic, 14151 Kendall Hench Circle, contractor is Auld & White Constructors LLC, 3,067 square feet, demolish building and accessory structures, $45,000. Dr. Opachich Wellness Center, 1610 Blanding Blvd., contractor is 3rd Little Big Construction LLC, building exterior repair and window replacement, $20,097. Restaurants. Prati Italia, 4972 Big Island Drive,...
mycbs4.com
Postal service letter carriers robbed in Palatka
Putnam County — The U.S. Postal Service says two employees were robbed by an armed suspect recently in Palatka. The USPS says the first robbery happened on November 17th, when a letter carrier was robbed by an armed suspect near N 18th Street and Ocean Street in Palatka. The...
WCJB
Hopeful Baptist Church will hold the funeral service for a CCSO captain that died
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - Funeral arrangements are in place for a captain of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The funeral service for Captain Charles Chuck Brewington will be held at Hopeful Baptist Church on Friday at 11 a.m. The family will hold a visitation time for friends on...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Carla Harris: ‘You don’t have to be the expert on everything’
Carla Harris, a senior client adviser at Morgan Stanley, eagerly shares lessons for success she’s learned in the business world from more than 35 years as an investment banker on Wall Street. As an author and speaker, she has connected with readers and audiences in the United States and...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Rents are stabilizing but still challenge lower-income workers
Predictable seasonal slowdowns, an influx of new inventory as well as lifestyle changes should keep rents somewhat stable through the rest of the year, according to a Franklin Street Multifamily Report. In the third quarter, July-September, the Jacksonville market saw an increase of 2,216 units. That eased the demand seen...
Addiction Alliance of Georgia opens new treatment center
She is a 44-year-old Atlanta resident battling addiction to alcohol and stimulants, including Adderall, a medication pre...
WCJB
Fort Walton Beach man arrested in Alachua County for possession of several different drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Fort Walton Beach man was arrested in Alachua County for possessing several different drugs during a traffic stop. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested James Harrison, 40, on Monday morning. Deputies pulled Harrison over on I-75 near mile marker 382. After searching his vehicle, deputies...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Redwire President and COO Andrew Rush leaving company
Redwire Corp. said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that President and Chief Operating Officer Andrew Rush’s employment with the company will terminate on Dec. 9, by mutual agreement. The space technology company operates at 8226 Philips Highway in the Baymeadows area. Rush was president and CEO of...
This Critically Endangered Bat is Only Found in Florida, and Scientists Have Identified Ways Floridians Can Help Save It
Photo byShalana.gray, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Although there are more than 1,300 species of bats around the world, there are only around 13 species of bats in Florida. And one of those - the Florida bonneted bat - has been called "one of the most critically endangered mammal species in North America" by the Tropical Audubon Society.
