Related
KTVZ
49ers top Saints 13-0, first to blank New Orleans since 2001
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco forced two fumbles from Alvin Kamara to become the first team in nearly 21 years to hold New Orleans scoreless and the 49ers beat the Saints 13-0 for their fourth straight win. The Niners set the tone on defense from the opening drive, when Fred Warner forced a fumble by Kamara that he recovered. They didn’t let up from there. They stopped the Saints near the goal line twice in the second half, including another fumble by Kamara. New Orleans had the longest active scoring streak and fourth longest in NFL history at 332 games since being blanked by San Francisco in the 2001 finale.
KTVZ
Aaron Rodgers injures ribs in Packers’ loss to Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with injured ribs. Rodgers already played the last several weeks with a broken right thumb and appeared in pain during a drive in the third that led to a Packers field goal. Rodgers attempted only a few short throws and grimaced after he released the ball. Rodgers was 11-of-16 passing for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Rodgers said he wanted to stay in the lineup.
KTVZ
Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker’s 67-yard miss
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion to give the Jaguars the lead. But Jacksonville squibbed the kickoff and gave Baltimore and Tucker a chance. His attempt at breaking by 1 yard his own record for the longest field goal in NFL history came up a few yards shy of the crossbar. Lawrence threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns.
KTVZ
Titans settle for too many field goals in loss to Bengals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are not among the NFL’s highest-scoring teams. They have been one of the league’s best in scoring touchdowns inside the red zone thanks to two-time NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. Until Sunday. The Titans snapped a two-game winning streak with a 20-16 loss to the defending AFC champion Bengals. They settled for too many field-goal attempts and couldn’t score even a single touchdown inside the Cincinnati 20. Henry called the lack of red zone success frustrating. The Titans came into this game off their best offensive performance this season. Their coordinator called the offense while facing charges of speeding and driving under the influence for an arrest hours after that win in Green Bay.
KTVZ
Brady, Bucs can’t close out Browns, lose 23-17 in overtime
CLEVELAND (AP) — Seconds from a third straight win, added momentum and breathing room atop the below-average NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers folded. This time, Tom Brady couldn’t bail them out. The Bucs gave up a 12-yard touchdown pass with 32 seconds left in regulation, struggled offensively in OT and lost 23-17 when Cleveland’s Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard run with 19 seconds remaining. Brady threw touchdown passes to Chris Godwin and rookie Ko Kieft, but the Bucs bogged down on other potential scoring drives and have only eclipsed 22 points once all season. All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs suffered a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter.
KTVZ
Herbert rallies Chargers to 25-24 win over Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler with 15 seconds left, then hit Gerald Everett for a 2-point conversion to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 25-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Ekeler just got into the end zone for the TD that moved the Chargers within one. That set up a bold call by coach Brandon Staley, who opted for the winning 2-pointer. Herbert hit Everett for a clean catch despite plenty of traffic near the goal line. Herbert completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns. The Chargers snapped a two-game skid, while the Cardinals have lost four of five.
