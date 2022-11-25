WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Jail has one major goal. For inmates to leave the facility with the tools they need to thrive in the community. That is why the facility’s staff started the Residential Substance Abuse program. The program aims to educate inmates on the behaviors, and possible trauma, that led them to this point in their lives, as well as teach them new ways to avoid relapse when they are released.

