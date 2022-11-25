Read full article on original website
Downtown Panama City changing their vibe
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A rebirth of downtown Panama City is in the works. “Panama City is definitely going through a renaissance, and you can even feel it in the streets it’s definitely a different vibe,” said Jennifer Vigil. A vibe that destination Panama City officials hope...
Local Jeepers are spreading Christmas cheer
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Area Jeep Association is inviting everyone out for a Christmas parade this Saturday at A.L. Kinsaul Park in Lynn Haven. Jeepers will begin staging at 7:00 a.m. and the parade will take off at 9:00 a.m. As the jeeps go by, participants will...
Food truck companies want to change old Bay County law
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They’re the popular pick for a quick grab-and-go. Food trucks have been on the rise in Bay County since Hurricane Michael. But an old law forcing trucks to move every week is making it tough for some to stay in business. Now one company is rolling out some ideas for change.
Local non-profit helping Freeport kids in need this holiday season
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is all about giving. With Christmas around the corner, the Freeport community is rallying behind one local non-profit that is dedicated to making sure all the kids in the Freeport area have a merry holiday season. The Freeport Christmas Angels were officially established...
Picking your own fruit at a local satsuma grove
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County satsuma farmer invited the public into her backyard Saturday to pick fruit straight from her grove. This is the second year Sellers Satsumas has hosted its annual farm day. Jessica Milam owns and operates the north Jackson County grove. She said she has a lot of people […]
Christmas Tree Decorating with Kirby Holt
The SeeLife Project began in 2021 when eleven statues of dolphins and sea turtles were placed around the area. One Panama City Beach local is bringing a bit of country to the city.
Habitat for Humanity of Bay County continues to make the American dream a reality
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Trying to buy your first home in this market can seem unaffordable and unrealistic for many. But one local non-profit has spent the last three decades changing that reality for families across Bay County. Homeownership is at the core of the American dream. But for...
Merry Main Street kicks off
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday spirit can be felt in historic downtown DeFuniak Springs during December. The annual Merry on Main Street Mistletoe Market event kicked off Saturday at 3 p.m. and went on until 9 p.m. It was the first Saturday of the event. It will continue every Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. until its final day on December 17.
SeeLife 2 Project transitions into second phase
It is the day after Black Friday, but shopping does not stop. More than 30 vendors set up shop in Panama City Saturday for the first-ever Small Business Saturday Pop-up Market.
Bay gets home win over Arnold Tuesday
Strong to severe storms will move into NWFL by Wednesday morning before cooler air returns. A local food truck owner is starting a petition to protest the county's food truck ordinance. We look at both sides of the issue. Oxford House Follow-Up Updated: 6 hours ago. Homeowners nearby are upset...
Bronze Star Medal from WWII is found in Downtown Panama City building
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Something lost is now something found for the son of Army Master Sergeant Jasper Black. It was found by a business owner in Downtown Panama City. “We purchased the building at 436 Harrison avenue about a week and a half ago and last Sunday me...
Hot holiday toys
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you find yourself wandering the isles this gift-giving season, experts are here to help. Thousands of toys are evaluated every year on play value, actual value, and quality to see which ones make it to the year’s hottest toys list. “If there was...
Panama City Commissioners vow to spend City’s money wisely
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners say they are keeping a closer eye on how the City’s money is being spent. They voted to transfer around $455,000 from the City’s General Fund into the City’s Community Development Fund at Tuesday’s meeting. The Community Development...
Feed 100 provides meals for those in need in Quincy
The group Feed 100 was in Quincy earlier Thursday. Those free meals were handed out at Crawford Street in Quincy.
Construction woes in new Lynn Haven neighborhood
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Lynn Haven residents are frustrated with their new neighborhood. They say the Plantation at College Point development has been left unfinished. Olivia Dobbs moved to Bay County with her husband in February. As a military family with a new baby, she said moving into a brand new house in […]
Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, November 29th
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High School Basketball/Boys.
Walton County Jail’s new rehabilitation program sees success
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Jail has one major goal. For inmates to leave the facility with the tools they need to thrive in the community. That is why the facility’s staff started the Residential Substance Abuse program. The program aims to educate inmates on the behaviors, and possible trauma, that led them to this point in their lives, as well as teach them new ways to avoid relapse when they are released.
Local teachers found love and career at Cottondale High
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) – For Cottondale High English teacher, Clay Dilmore, a passion for literature and teaching started when he was a young high school student. “I had a phenomenal 10th grade English teacher that sparked a love for literature and sparked a love for learning,” said Dilmore. “Every day, I would come in her […]
Walton commission approves development in property dispute lawsuit
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a seven-hour meeting last Tuesday, Walton County officials approved plans for a new luxury apartment complex in Santa Rosa Beach, despite a lawsuit filed by some neighbors. The dispute has to do with the road that was originally going to serve as an entrance to the project. Teresa Tolbert […]
Threat for severe thunderstorms ramps up tonight across the Panhandle
Severe storms are possible over Florida’s Panhandle Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as, yet another cold front takes aim at the region. The main threats from this latest batch of storms will be localized flooding and damaging winds. A few tornadoes will also be possible. On Tuesday morning, a...
