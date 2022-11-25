Read full article on original website
The AdAmAn Alley grand opening is rescheduled due to weather - new date is December 28th
Anti-LGBTQ 'Hate' Church Vandalized After Club Q Shooting.
Can you guess how many calories are in the Broadmoor's gingerbread display?
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass Shooter
KDVR.com
Sand Creek Massacre remembered in tribe-focused exhibit
The Sand Creek Massacre happened on Nov. 29, 1864, when a U.S. cavalry killed more than 230 peaceful Arapaho and Cheyenne people — most of them women, children and elders. It was the deadliest day in Colorado's history.
KDVR.com
Survivor sues Walmart over mass shooting
A survivor of the Walmart mass shooting in Virginia is suing the corporation. Matt Mauro reports.
KDVR.com
Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman
Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports.
KDVR.com
Denver airport unveils designs for new training center
Denver International Airport unveiled artistic renderings for the new Center of Equity and Excellence in Aviation, a 66,000-square-foot facility that will be located on level four of the hotel and transit center. Kim Posey reports.
KDVR.com
Broomfield considers stricter gun laws
The public packed the Broomfield City Council meeting as a package of stricter gun control laws was up for discussion. Nicole Fierro reports.
KDVR.com
Colorado sees major jump in out-of-state abortions
After the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Colorado started seeing an increase in out-of-state residents coming here for abortions. Courtney Fromm is learning what healthcare providers are doing to adjust to this.
KDVR.com
Advocates push for donations to go directly to those affected
Mass shooting advocates, survivors and their families asked for accountability Sunday in a press conference focused on the tragedy at Club Q.
KDVR.com
Growing list of Denver mayoral candidates
There are three more Denver Mayor hopefuls added to the list for the spring election. Gabrielle Franklin reports.
KDVR.com
DIA holiday flight cancellations
DIA avoided some of the cancellations seen elsewhere in the country. DJ Summers reports.
KDVR.com
Couple inches of snow expected in Denver
Snow is continuing to fall near Sloan's Lake where roads are snow packed and icy. Carly Moore reports.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Cold before warmup, next storm
The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a slight warmup on Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s but warming up into the 50s before a storm this weekend. Here's Jessica Lebel's forecast.
KDVR.com
Denver Health Elevate Exchange
It's time to talk health, if you're an individual or family looking for cost-effective and quality health insurance, consider the Elevate Exchange Plans by Denver Health Medical Plan. Whether you're self-employed or don't get coverage through your employer, they can help. GDC caught up with Commercial Products Manager
KDVR.com
Huge water bills in Arapahoe County
One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak.
KDVR.com
Denver-area ride-share drivers protest apps during busy holiday travel season
Americans are traveling again, but AAA Colorado said some folks might expect a tricky trip back to work on Monday.
KDVR.com
Loveland Pass reopens in both directions after avalanche
Loveland Pass has been reopened in both directions after crews worked to clean up an avalanche. Carly Cassady reports.
KDVR.com
Here's a look at how much snow Denver will see Tuesday
Here's a look at how much snow Denver will see Tuesday, Meteorologist Travis Michels explains.
KDVR.com
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Tuesday: What to know about timing, totals
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Tuesday: What to know about timing, totals. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Tuesday: What to know …. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Tuesday: What to know about timing, totals. Huge water bills in Arapahoe County. One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a...
KDVR.com
Eastbound US 6 reopened in Lakewood after crash
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A two-vehicle crash has been cleared and eastbound US 6 has reopened at Kipling Street. The rollover crash closed eastbound US 6 at Kipling Street for about an hour, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The crash could be seen on a CDOT camera
KDVR.com
Clearing today before another cold front tomorrow
Clouds and snow clear out today before our next round gets here tomorrow - and it's more impactful.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Snow, colder temps arrive Tuesday, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day issued
DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front is moving into the state late Monday into Tuesday bringing snow to the mountains and metro Denver with chilly temperatures lasting into the middle of the workweek. The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday. Weather tonight: Clear
