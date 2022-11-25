Read full article on original website
Kohl's 3-Day Dashing Deals: Coupon worth up to 30% off, $10 Kohl's Cash, free shipping with $35 purchase, Jammies for your Families 50% off
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission if you make a purchase. Kohl's has a new 3-Day Dashing Sale through Dec. 4 including a coupon worth up to 30% off, $10 Kohl's Cash, free shipping with $35 purchase, outerwear up to 60% off, St, Nicholas Square holiday decor is 60% off and more!
New Harris Teeter 4-day sale and e-Vic deals starting Friday, Dec. 2
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Harris Teeter has new e-Vic offers starting Friday, Dec. 2 and a 4-day sale through Sunday!. 4-Day E-Vic Sale. These prices are valid Dec. 1-4, 2022. Harris Teeter Kidney or Black Beans, 15-15.5...
Bath & Body Works Annual Candle Day Sale Dec. 2-3: Three-Wick Candles $9.95 (reg. $25.50)
The annual Bath & Body Works Candle Day Sale is going on Dec. 2-3 and Three Wick Candles are $9.95 (reg. $25.50 to $26.50)!. To redeem online, add the 3-Wick Candles to your cart and use the promotion code CANDLEDAY during checkout. This offer cannot be combined with any other code-based offers.
National Cookie Day Deals Dec. 4: See the list of freebies and deals
National Cookie Day is this Sunday Dec. 4 and you can score some freebies and deals on the sweet treat starting Dec. 2!. Read on for a growing list of offers. These deals are only valid at participating locations so you may want to call ahead to verify your location is honoring the promotion.
Save Big On Golden Goose Shoes During This Rare Sale
If you're a fan of luxury and designer footwear, chances are you know all about Golden Goose. If not, here's a crash course: the Italian high fashion brand, based in Venice, is known throughout the world for its iconic sneakers, thanks to their unique look, practical use cases, and comfort. These distressed sneakers have a rebellious spirit that makes them feel less like a luxury brand than a pair of lived-in sneakers you've had for years.
