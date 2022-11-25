ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fifa bans fans from dressing as crusaders at England versus USA match

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago

Supporters have been barred from dressing as crusaders at England’s World Cup clash with the USA in Qatar.

Fans dressed in chainmail while carrying plastic swords and shields with the St George cross have been told they will not be allowed to enter Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, according to The Times

The newspaper quoted Fifa as saying: “Crusader costumers in the Arab context can be offensive against Muslims.”

Anti-discrimination group Kick It Out also advised fans against wearing fancy-dress costumes representing knights or crusaders, which recall the religious wars Christians waged against Muslims during the Middle Ages.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “We would advise fans who are attending Fifa World Cup matches that certain attire, such as fancy-dress costumes representing knights or crusaders, may not be welcomed in Qatar and other Islamic countries.

“Foreign Office travel advice issued before the tournament expressed that fans should familiarise themselves with local customs, and we would encourage fans to take this approach.”

A video shared on Twitter showed two fans clad in crusader costumes seemingly being turned away from entry to a Qatari stadium by security staff.

It comes after Fifa gave the go-ahead for rainbow-coloured bucket hats and flags inside the stadium as England and Wales prepare for their second games at the tournament.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) said the governing body has confirmed fans will be allowed to enter with the items for the clash with Iran after they confiscated them ahead of Wales’ 1-1 draw with the USA.

The FAW urged Fifa to stick to their message that “everybody will be welcome” in Qatar during the tournament after the first week was marred by its handling of LGBTQ+ symbols.

Temperatures could reach up to hit 29C when Wales play Iran at 1pm local time, 10am UK time, at the 40,000-capacity Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Doha.

England will look to build on their 6-2 win against Iran when they travel to Al Bayt Stadium.

A win will seal the Three Lions’ place in the knockout stages.

Temperatures could be around 25C when the game kicks off at 10pm local time, 7pm in the UK.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Gregg Berhalter calls for USA to focus on performance ahead of Iran decider

United States coach Gregg Berhalter challenged his team to focus on delivering their own required performances rather than background noise surrounding the all-or-nothing final Group B game against Iran. Having recovered from their opening 6-2 defeat by England to beat Wales, Carlos Queiroz’s squad stand on the verge of Iran...
newschain

Gareth Southgate eyes complete World Cup performance from England against Wales

Gareth Southgate wants a complete World Cup performance as England look to progress to the knockout phase as group winners and end neighbours Wales’ Qatar stay in the process. Having enjoyed their best ever start to a major tournament by thrashing Iran 6-2 last Monday, the side played out...
newschain

Talking points ahead of England’s crunch World Cup clash against Wales

England and Wales come head to head in a crunch World Cup clash in Qatar on Tuesday evening. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five of the main talking points ahead of the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium encounter. Turning tide of history. Wales have not beaten England...
newschain

How to decorate your home for Christmas so it’s classy, not cluttered

As the excitement builds in the count down to the big day, it’s very tempting to go down the ‘more is more’ decorating mantra – pile everything on the tree, mantlepiece, you name it… and just hope for the best. But when you start cramming...
newschain

Today at the World Cup – Brazil and Portugal reach knockout phase

Casemiro ensured Brazil booked their place in the knockout phase with a game to spare and Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Portugal did the same. But Cameroon, Serbia, South Korea and Ghana still have it all to do after a goal-packed day in Qatar. Meanwhile, England boss Gareth Southgate vowed...
newschain

Ghana breathe life into World Cup campaign with thrilling win over South Korea

Ghana breathed fresh life into their World Cup campaign with a thrilling 3-2 win against South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Qatar. After Ghana raced into a 2-0 lead, Cho Gue-sung scored twice in three second-half minutes to haul South Korea level before Mohammed Kudus’ winner fired Ghana to their first victory at the World Cup in a dozen years.
newschain

Christian Pulisic confident he will be fit for Netherlands clash despite injury

United States star Christian Pulisic is confident he will be fit to face the Netherlands after sustaining a pelvic injury while firing his country into the last 16 of the World Cup. Chelsea forward Pulisic claimed the only goal in Tuesday evening’s winner-takes-all Group B clash with Iran in Doha....
newschain

Cody Gakpo strikes again as Netherlands stroll to win over Qatar to top group

Cody Gakpo enhanced his growing reputation after becoming the first Netherlands player to score in each of his first three World Cup matches in a 2-0 victory over hosts Qatar. The 23-year-old forward entered the tournament as one of the hottest prospects in Europe, with a number of top clubs closely tracking his progress after nine goals and 12 assists in 14 Eredivisie games for PSV Eindhoven this season, and his displays in the Middle East have only furthered his credentials.
newschain

Man dies after fight on Richmond Bridge

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a fight on Richmond Bridge. Police were called to the scene in south-west London at about 4am on Saturday and found a man in his early 30s who had suffered serious injuries. The Metropolitan Police said officers administered CPR...
newschain

England focused on ‘big business’ against Senegal following Wales victory

Gareth Southgate said the “big business starts now” after Marcus Rashford’s brace helped England reach the World Cup knockout phase and brought Wales’ first World Cup appearance since 1958 to an end. The 104th meeting of the old rivals ended with last year’s European Championship runners-up...
newschain

Today at the World Cup: Crunch time for Lionel Messi and Argentina

Two-time winners Argentina and Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark have significant work to do to avoid early exits going into another crunch day of World Cup action. Poland, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Australia and Tunisia also retain ambitions of reaching the knockout stages as Groups C and D draw to conclusions, with reigning champions France the only nation to have already sealed progression.
newschain

Stephanie Frappart to become first woman to referee match at men’s World Cup

France’s Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee a match at the men’s World Cup after being selected to take charge of Thursday’s clash between Germany and Costa Rica. The 38-year-old will lead an all-female on-field team for the Group E match at Al Bayt...
newschain

James Maddison admits ‘World Cup starts now’ after overcoming injury

James Maddison feels fit, sharp and like his World Cup starts now after the England midfielder overcame a knee complaint. The in-form 26-year-old was the most eye-catching name in Gareth Southgate’s squad bound for Qatar having only previously represented his country once back in November 2019. Maddison had hearts...
newschain

Nerves and tested relationships ahead of England and Wales crunch World Cup game

England and Wales fans have spoken of nerves and tested relationships as they geared up for the “Battle of Britain” World Cup crunch match. A carnival atmosphere brewed outside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar ahead of kick-off, with both sides exchanging chants – including England fans with a drum giving a rendition of “You’re going home tonight”.
newschain

Family loyalties on the line as England take on Wales in World Cup crunch

Families have seen their loyalties divided as England and Wales meet in the World Cup. England are looking to reach the last 16 stages of the competition by avoiding a heavy defeat while a win for Wales could see them extend their stay in Qatar. The crunch battle which has...
newschain

Wales’ World Cup journey ends with huge ovation from Red Wall

Wales had waited 64 years to play at a World Cup and ended up getting knocked out by England. That stings. It was not the conclusion Wales wanted – and certainly not the one suggested by their Torquay-born striker Kieffer Moore who had advocated the very opposite before Robert Page’s squad left for Qatar – but it should not take away from the achievement of ending their long wait for a World Cup finals appearance.
newschain

Gareth Southgate lookalike ‘quietly confident’ England will beat Senegal

A Gareth Southgate lookalike is “quietly confident” England will beat Senegal in the round of 16 and continue their World Cup adventure in Qatar. Neil Rowe, 48, from Surrey, was wearing a waistcoat made famous by the England boss as he was mobbed by fans outside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy