The Chris Watts Murder Home Has Finally SoldNikFrederick, CO
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Aurora postpones votes on American Rescue Plan Act grantsDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Weather Service predicts wintry Tuesday morning commute for DougCoHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver adds ‘Junior’ to ‘Martin Luther King’David HeitzDenver, CO
Kelly Loving's friend paints sunroom in her honor
DENVER — For the past week, Natalee Skye Bingham has been grieving and working through the death of her friend Kelly Loving, who was killed at Club Q the night of Nov. 19. Bingham and Loving had been friends for about seven years. The two met at a nightclub in Florida, and Bingham turned to Loving for guidance during her transition.
Guanella Pass closes for winter season
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A popular mountain pass west of the Denver metro area has closed for the winter season. The gates to the Guanella Pass Road and Scenic Byway were closed by Clear Creek County officials at 5 a.m. Monday. Located between Georgetown and Grant, the alpine...
Goldspot Brewing Company fundraising for Club Q victims
DENVER, Colorado — Following the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Goldspot Brewing Company in northwest Denver is raising funds for the victims and their families. On Friday, 10% of all sales will be donated. They'll also donate $1 of every pour of the new Prospector beer on tap. That batch will last several months, and they will continue donating $1 until the beer runs out.
'Colorado Playboy Mansion' in Evergreen is back on the market for $24.8M (photos)
EVERGREEN, Colo. — Retired race-car driver Richard Berry has once again listed his custom-designed "Colorado Playboy Mansion" in Evergreen for sale. Previously listed for $19.999 million in December 2019, the home returned to the market on Nov. 21 with an asking price of $24.799 million. Set on 74.5 acres,...
Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out on Tuesday after its latest storm system. Parts of the Denver metro area, foothills, mountains and plains all received fresh snow overnight into Tuesday. The highest snow amounts were at Snowmass Village, Cherokee Park and Crested Butte with reports of more than...
Salvation Army giving out free meals this Thanksgiving
DENVER — The Salvation Army is giving out more than 7,000 meals this Thanksgiving. This Thanksgiving, the Salvation Army said they saw inflation affecting families everywhere, so they wanted to give back to the community. On Thursday afternoon they will give out more than 7,000 Thanksgiving meals in Denver and Aurora.
Suspect who barricaded himself in Boulder home ID'd
BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) identified the suspect on Tuesday who was taken into custody the night before, after he barricaded himself inside a home. After what started as a reported hostage situation in a home in the 3300 block of Broadway, John Lee Fleming, 56,...
Colorado road conditions: Snow creates a mess on area roadways
COLORADO, USA — Another round of snow has led to a mess on Colorado's roads. The cold front that arrived Monday night will continue to bring snow to the Denver metro area, foothills and mountains through Tuesday morning. Roads across the region will be icy, snowy and slick throughout...
Girl who was subject of Amber Alert found safe
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A 13-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert Tuesday night has been found safe, and officers have the suspect in custody, the Westminster Police Department said. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said the 13-year-old girl was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday in...
Suspect wanted in fatal Greeley shooting
GREELEY, Colo. — Officers are searching for a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in Greeley Saturday night, the Greeley Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at a property in the 11000-block of Highway 34. As police were going to the scene, they got another call from someone saying their friend had been shot and they were taking him to the hospital.
Cartoonist Drew Litton has new 2023 calendar
DENVER — 9Toonist Drew Litton has a new sports calendar as his storied career reaches a milestone 41st year in 2023. A cartoonist at Rocky Mountain News beginning in 1982, Litton draws for 9NEWS, the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado Rockies magazine and Mile High Sports magazine and is nationally syndicated by Universal Uclick.
Snow, slick roads lead to school delays in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — More than 50 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Tuesday due to snow. Poudre School District, Platte Canyon District 1, Bennett School District 29-J, Frenchman RE-3 School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, and Weld County RE-1 are among those with delayed starts.
Teen kicks opponent with skate during hockey game, cited for assault
LITTLETON, Colo. — A teen was cited for assault after kicking another teen in the head with his skate multiple times during a hockey game Saturday at the Ice Ranch in Littleton. The incident, which was captured on a livestream, happened in the second period of a scoreless game...
Retired architect designs homes for neighbors, builds new firm after Marshall Fire
SUPERIOR, Colo. — Trying to find a way to help – that's the story of many who responded after the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County last December. Jason Serbu survived the fire but lost his own home. He couldn't sit on the sidelines...
Small businesses navigate inflation during the holidays
DENVER — Small Business Saturday in Denver saw customers filling up their favorite local stores, and that included Mouthfuls pet shop on Tennyson. "In general, this time of the year, we do have a lot more people and it's partially due to people being in town, visiting family and stuff like that," said assistant manager Gabrielle Muehling.
Boy who fell through ice into lake dies
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A boy who was among four children to fall through ice into a neighborhood lake and was pulled out by a West Metro Fire dive team has died, the Douglas County Coroner's Office said Friday. Family members identified the boy as Dyllan Whittenburg, 14. A...
Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster dies at 85
DENVER — Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster Mike Nolan died in Sante Fe, New Mexico Thursday after a brief illness. He was 85. Nolan began working for Channel 9 in the late 1970s. He stayed with the station into the 1990s, and continued reporting on Denver sports until his retirement in 2004.
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Castle Rock
CASTLE ROCK, Colo — A suspect has been arrested after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Castle Rock early Tuesday morning, the Castle Rock Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at an apartment...
Several gun-related ordinances considered by Broomfield
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The city of Broomfield introduced new gun control measures during a meeting on Monday despite the threat of a lawsuit from a gun rights group, Rocky Mountain Gun Owners (RMGO). It's the same group that took municipalities in Boulder County to court after they approved a...
Snow winds down across Colorado Tuesday morning
DENVER — A new round of snow is impacting Colorado, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across the state. Snow began developing across Colorado's mountains on Monday afternoon, before spreading across the state and Denver metro area overnight into Tuesday.
