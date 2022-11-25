GREELEY, Colo. — Officers are searching for a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in Greeley Saturday night, the Greeley Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at a property in the 11000-block of Highway 34. As police were going to the scene, they got another call from someone saying their friend had been shot and they were taking him to the hospital.

GREELEY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO