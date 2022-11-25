THEFT – At 5:17 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Main Street in reference to a theft complaint. The male victim advised while he was in the nursing home, all of his tools were taken from the front bedroom of his home. He advised he believed his nephew had taken the tools, as he had let him use his truck and watch his dog while he was away. His nephew had not returned the truck, and it was reported stolen. A statement form was completed with the list of items taken from the residence. On Nov. 8 at 1:50 p.m. officers were contacted by the victim and given the completed list. He was not able to provide a model or amount for most of the items that were taken from the residence. Officers attempted to make contact with the nephew via phone, but the number they had was not a good number. Nothing further until contact can be made.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO