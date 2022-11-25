Read full article on original website
Versailles FFA named No. 1 chapter in nation, members receive awards
VERSAILLES — Versailles FFA was named as the No. 1 chapter in the nation as the Models of Excellence winner. FFA Member Wuebker was named America Star in Agriculture Placement and the National FFA Proficiency Winner. FFA Members Winner and York were recognized as National FFA top four finalist and members Hesson and Wuebker will compete in National FFA Talent.
Brown speaks to Ft. GreeneVille DAR
Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR members were happy to have local resident, Dick Brown give an informative program during their November meeting at Shawnee Prairie Nature Center. Brown gave a presentation on the different art works that depict the signing of the Treaty of Fort Greenville. The program included the history of the artwork that is on display in the stairway of the Greenville Senior High School. An informative packet was given to each member in attendance.
Women in STEMM Expo is encouraging
PIQUA — Over 400 students ranging from sixth to 12th grades from 27 schools across eight counties engaged in a day of learning and fun at Edison State Community College on Friday, November 4, for the 15th annual Women in STEMM Expo. The daylong program is designed to help boost the interest of young women in the science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEMM) career fields.
Greenville bowling splits against Minster
UNION CITY — The Greenville boys and girls bowling teams split against Minster High School in their first home match of the season. The girls’ team won in a close match, 1664-1618. Aleiha Fenton had a game high of 126 and a series high 225. The boys’ team...
DAR and Ladybugs lay wreath
Fort GreenVille DAR and Ladybug Garden Club and Butterflies Junior Garden Club recently placed a holiday wreath at the Darke County Courthouse Veterans Monument in honor of all veterans and active military who serve our country. According to Charlene Thornhill, “The wreath is a noble fir mixed and accented with a festive bow. The Garden Club is honored to be a part of this annual event.” Shown are DAR members Debbie Nisonger, Doris Aultman, Debbie Bromagen and Garden Club members Charlene Thornhill, Kim Cromwell, and Ladybug Garden Club President Carol Hosbrook-Cole.
Caroling at the Opera House
ARCANUM — The Arcanum Preservation Society is pleased to announce Caroling at the Opera House at the 1889 Arcanum Opera House. The Arcanum Butler Middle and High School choirs will be performing on Dec. 3. The Community of Faith Worship Team will be performing on Dec. 10. On the Dec. 17, Donovan Brown and the Faithful Sons Quartet will take center stage.
Greenville BPW host Jingle & Mingle
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club will hold its meeting Thursday, Dec. 8 at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, 1499 N Broadway St, Greenville, 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be hosted by the Christmas Committee with Hallie Foureman, chair and committee members Gina Wolfe, Meagan Cost, Vicki Cost and Tonya Clark.
Dr. Lachiewicz announces retirement after 36 years
DARKE COUNTY — Dr. Peter W. Lachiewicz, D.O., F.A.C.O.G., a 14-year veteran of Wayne HealthCare’s Western Ohio OB/GYN, announced his forthcoming retirement earlier this month. Lachiewicz began his obstetric and gynecological training in 1986 at Case Western Reserve University/Cleveland Clinic as “an eager young man striving to learn...
Lawson Nickol remembered through t-shirt
ARCANUM — Lawson Nickol was a true American who knew the importance of American made products, especially clothing. In 2002, he founded the All American Clothing Co. with the goal of supporting families in the USA by keeping jobs in America. Nickol and his company were featured on numerous...
Commissioners discuss Stegall’s retirement
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met to discuss Stegall’s retirement and bids. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. Following the Regular Session, the Commissioners hosted an open house commemorating Stegall’s retirement at the end of the year. Stegall advised, after today, he has nine sessions left as commissioner.
DAR decorates for the season
As an annual tradition, the chapter decorated Christmas trees at the Garst Museum and Darke County Parks Shawnee Prairie Nature Center. The tree in the Garst Museum can be seen in the military uniform room. Shown with the Garst Museum tree are Sandra Walters, Caroline Petitjean, and Mary Jane Dietrich.
Lions ready for holidays
The Union City Lions Club participated in the annual “Light Parade” on Friday, Nov. 25. The Parade began in Ohio and proceeded to the Harter Park Community Christmas on the Indiana side of town. Lions’ President Jim Dubeansky and owner of Jim’s Auto Detailing provided the Truck and Trailer for the display. Gus the Lion is shown with Union City, Ohio Mayor Duane Pouder, and Santa Clause. Community Christmas at Harter Park is open to the public every evening at 6 p.m. until New Year’s Eve.
COVID Clinic planned in Bradford
BRADFORD — The Darke County General Health District will be hosting a COVID vaccine clinic at the Bradford Library, 138 East Main St., Bradford. This clinic will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2-4 p.m. No appointments are needed as this clinic will be held on a walk-in basis. This clinic will be open to individuals ages 5 years and older.
Midmark will host Community Blood Drive
DAYTON — Take part in Community Blood Center’s “12 Days of Giving” by making plans to donate at the Midmark Corp. community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 St. Rt. 47, Versailles. Everyone who registers to...
Women’s Farm Risk Management Series planned
GREENVILLE — Annie’s Project is a program for women in agriculture, agribusiness, farming, or farm wives. In this series we will cover the five areas of risk management which are:. * Financial risk- basic financial documentation, interpreting financial statements, enterprise analysis, USDA programs, and record keeping systems. *...
Santa is coming to Apple Farm locations
COVINGTON — Kris Kringle is coming to Apple Farm Service, and he’s inviting everyone to come and visit. Join them for a morning of fun and memories with Santa. This event includes free printed pictures with Santa, home-made crafts, hot chocolate, hot cider, snacks and more. “I always...
Walker retires as COO from Midmark
VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., the only clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, today announced Mike Walker, chief operations officer (COO), is retiring after more than 30 years with the company. Walker first joined Midmark in...
Arcanum tops Wave in season opener
ARCANUM – The Arcanum Trojans boys basketball team opened the season with a win over Greenville on Saturday night, 56-38. Greenville was able to keep within striking distance until midway through the third quarter. Arcanum was up 26-21 going into the break. The Trojans exploded for 17 points in the third quarter while holding the Green Wave to 11 and had an 11-point lead going into the final quarter of the game.
FAS matches Pet Supply Drive contributions
GREENVILLE — The team at Financial Achievement Services invites the community to participate in their Pet Supply Drive, benefiting the dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter. The supply drive aims to provide items of comfort and joy to the animals at the shelter waiting for their forever homes.
Greenville Police Blotter
THEFT – At 5:17 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Main Street in reference to a theft complaint. The male victim advised while he was in the nursing home, all of his tools were taken from the front bedroom of his home. He advised he believed his nephew had taken the tools, as he had let him use his truck and watch his dog while he was away. His nephew had not returned the truck, and it was reported stolen. A statement form was completed with the list of items taken from the residence. On Nov. 8 at 1:50 p.m. officers were contacted by the victim and given the completed list. He was not able to provide a model or amount for most of the items that were taken from the residence. Officers attempted to make contact with the nephew via phone, but the number they had was not a good number. Nothing further until contact can be made.
