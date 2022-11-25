As demand for COVID-19 testing subsides, Allegheny County’s 11 Curative testing sites will close throughout December. The sites have recently administered a combined average of less than 500 tests per week. Some of the individual sites administered less than a test per day on average. On Dec. 2, Curative will close its sites at the […] The post Allegheny County phasing out COVID-19 testing sites amid low transmission appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO