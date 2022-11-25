ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel-St. Clair Rotary Club conducts successful fundraiser

The Rotary Club of Bethel – St. Clair (BSC) Foundation suffered no sophomore slump when it held its second Golf N’Nat charity outing at TopGolf in Bridgeville. In fact, the fundraiser was such a success that plans are in the works to make it a permanent event. Henceforth, the charity outing will be held the first Thursday of November.
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
PublicSource

Allegheny County phasing out COVID-19 testing sites amid low transmission

As demand for COVID-19 testing subsides, Allegheny County’s 11 Curative testing sites will close throughout December. The sites have recently administered a combined average of less than 500 tests per week. Some of the individual sites administered less than a test per day on average.  On Dec. 2, Curative will close its sites at the […] The post Allegheny County phasing out COVID-19 testing sites amid low transmission appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Intangibles key to Chartiers Valley boys' hoop success

Chartiers Valley looks to transform last year’s 8-15 record back into a winning pattern that produced a 22-4 campaign that included a WPIAL runner-up finish during Brandon Sensor’s first season as boys basketball coach. The Colts will rely upon the intangibles to do so. Things like unity and...
BRIDGEVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy