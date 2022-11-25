West Virginia Falls Short in the Opening Round of the PK85

Portland, OR - Purdue center Zach Edey scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Boilermakers over the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1) 80-68. WVU shot 41.3% from the field on the night while the Boilermakers went 51.1% from the floor, including 8-17 from three-point range.

Purdue started the game on a 9-0 run with Purdue center Zach Edey getting six quick points working the low post before WVU forward Jimmy Bell Jr. ended the run with a baby hook in the paint over Edey.

West Virginia got back within three after guard Joe Toussaint buried a three from the left wing but Purdue guard David Jenkins Jr. answered with a three on the other end to extend the lead back up to six 22-16 nearing the midpoint of the first half.

Purdue built a 13-point lead at the 3:34 mark with half of the production coming from the free throw line. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers struggled shooting from the field, hitting just 12-32, including 1-14 from three-point range before Seth Wilson buried a three, followed by a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to eight.

However, guard Mason Gillis buried a contested three in the corner with seconds remaining in the half to push the lead back up 11, which capped of an exceptional half from the field for the Boilermakers, shooting 14-25, including 5-11 from three-point range to take 43-32 lead into halftime.

West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson opened the second half with a three to cut the Purdue lead down to eight but again Purdue answered and would go back up thirteen following a three from Trey Kaufman-Renn at the 15:15 mark of the second half.

The Mountaineers would go on a 9-2 run to get within four after Kedrian Johnson led the run with five points highlighted by a three off the left wing, 66-62 with 5:30 remaining.

Purdue answered off a three from guard Braden Smith, sparking an 8-0 spurt to build the Boilermaker lead backup to 12.

West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson drove to the basket, made the bucket and the foul but on the missed free throw attempt, Purdue knocked the ball out of bounds, and Stevenson buried a corner three to cut the Purdue lead to seven. Nonetheless, Purdue responded yet again to pull away for the 80-68 victory.

