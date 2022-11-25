ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

Report: Eagles’ Gardner-Johnson Injured Kidney vs. Packers

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney in Sunday night’s game against the Packers that will keep him out indefinitely, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Pelissero reports that the injury is non-surgical and that there is no timeline for a return for the NFL’s interception leader....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Clayton News Daily

Brady Likens Bucs’ Division Standing to Tyson Biting Holyfield

Despite the Buccaneers having a 5–6 record, the team still sits on top of the NFC South standings and would make the NFL playoffs if the season ended today. Quarterback Tom Brady recently spoke about his team’s odd division standings situation on this week’s episode of his podcast Let’s Go!, while also making a surprising cross-sport comparison.
TAMPA, FL
Clayton News Daily

Titans-Eagles Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

SI Sportsbook has opened the line for the Tennessee Titans (7-4) vs. the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) on Sunday in Philadelphia. The home team is favored by 5.5, and the game total has been set at 44.5. This game sets up to be a fun one, with two run-first offenses duking...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Clayton News Daily

NFL, Browns Reveal Deshaun Watson Reinstatement Timeline

View the original article to see embedded media. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be reinstated by the NFL by 4 p.m. ET on Monday, will take first-team reps on Wednesday, will address the media this week and will start on Sunday in Houston against the Texans, according to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
CLEVELAND, OH
Clayton News Daily

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Inactive vs. Titans in Week 12

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will not play Sunday against the Titans, the fourth consecutive game he will miss with a hip injury. Jordan Schultz of The Score was first to report the news on Saturday afternoon. Cincinnati confirmed Chase’s inactive status on Sunday morning. The reigning NFL...
CINCINNATI, OH
Clayton News Daily

Mike McDaniel Jokes Ahead of Matchup vs. Kyle Shanahan

When the Dolphins and 49ers play on Sunday, it will be the first time that Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan face off as head coaches. McDaniel, who is in his first season as the Dolphins’ head coach, spent 16 seasons on the same coaching staff as Shanahan. While McDaniel...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Report: Eddie Jackson Out Indefinitely with ‘Significant Lisfranc’ Injury

Bears safety Eddie Jackson is reportedly considered to be out indefinitely after suffering a Lisfranc injury during Sunday’s 31–10 loss to the Jets, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Jackson reportedly getting more opinions on the injury. The 28-year-old safety stepped up majorly for Chicago this season, especially...
CHICAGO, IL
Clayton News Daily

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Could Miss Rest of Season, per Report

View the original article to see embedded media. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs with a strained neck on the heels of two recent visits to the NFL’s concussion protocol, and it is unclear when he will return. Two reports differ as to...
Clayton News Daily

Sources: Georgia Tech Football Promotes Brent Key to Head Coach

Georgia Tech is promoting interim head football coach Brent Key to the permanent head coaching position, sources tell Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Key, who was given the interim role after the Yellow Jackets fired Geoff Collins following a 1–3 start, showed promise in eight games at the helm. Georgia Tech went 4–4 down the stretch, boasting wins over Pitt, Duke, Virginia Tech and North Carolina, ultimately finishing the year 5–7.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Bills’ Von Miller Expects to Return From Knee Injury vs. Jets in Week 14

Bills linebacker Von Miller revealed Tuesday that he suffered damage to the meniscus in his right knee in his team’s win over the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Despite the injury, Miller said on The VonCast that he aims to return to the field for the Bills’ Week 14 home game against the Jets on Dec. 11. That would mean Miller would miss Thursday’s Week 13 game against the Patriots.
Clayton News Daily

NBA Referee Sidelined for Profane Insult Toward Spencer Dinwiddie

The NBA reportedly sidelined referee Tony Brothers for one game after he called Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie a “b---h-ass motherf---er” during Dallas’s game against the Raptors on Nov. 4. Brothers is one of the league’s most senior referees, having been officiating since the 1994–95 season. According to...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy