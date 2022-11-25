Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’sMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta AirportZack LoveAtlanta, GA
Report: Eagles’ Gardner-Johnson Injured Kidney vs. Packers
Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney in Sunday night’s game against the Packers that will keep him out indefinitely, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Pelissero reports that the injury is non-surgical and that there is no timeline for a return for the NFL’s interception leader....
Brady Likens Bucs’ Division Standing to Tyson Biting Holyfield
Despite the Buccaneers having a 5–6 record, the team still sits on top of the NFC South standings and would make the NFL playoffs if the season ended today. Quarterback Tom Brady recently spoke about his team’s odd division standings situation on this week’s episode of his podcast Let’s Go!, while also making a surprising cross-sport comparison.
Titans-Eagles Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread
SI Sportsbook has opened the line for the Tennessee Titans (7-4) vs. the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) on Sunday in Philadelphia. The home team is favored by 5.5, and the game total has been set at 44.5. This game sets up to be a fun one, with two run-first offenses duking...
NFL, Browns Reveal Deshaun Watson Reinstatement Timeline
View the original article to see embedded media. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be reinstated by the NFL by 4 p.m. ET on Monday, will take first-team reps on Wednesday, will address the media this week and will start on Sunday in Houston against the Texans, according to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Inactive vs. Titans in Week 12
Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will not play Sunday against the Titans, the fourth consecutive game he will miss with a hip injury. Jordan Schultz of The Score was first to report the news on Saturday afternoon. Cincinnati confirmed Chase’s inactive status on Sunday morning. The reigning NFL...
Mike McDaniel Jokes Ahead of Matchup vs. Kyle Shanahan
When the Dolphins and 49ers play on Sunday, it will be the first time that Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan face off as head coaches. McDaniel, who is in his first season as the Dolphins’ head coach, spent 16 seasons on the same coaching staff as Shanahan. While McDaniel...
Report: Eddie Jackson Out Indefinitely with ‘Significant Lisfranc’ Injury
Bears safety Eddie Jackson is reportedly considered to be out indefinitely after suffering a Lisfranc injury during Sunday’s 31–10 loss to the Jets, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Jackson reportedly getting more opinions on the injury. The 28-year-old safety stepped up majorly for Chicago this season, especially...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Could Miss Rest of Season, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs with a strained neck on the heels of two recent visits to the NFL’s concussion protocol, and it is unclear when he will return. Two reports differ as to...
Sources: Georgia Tech Football Promotes Brent Key to Head Coach
Georgia Tech is promoting interim head football coach Brent Key to the permanent head coaching position, sources tell Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Key, who was given the interim role after the Yellow Jackets fired Geoff Collins following a 1–3 start, showed promise in eight games at the helm. Georgia Tech went 4–4 down the stretch, boasting wins over Pitt, Duke, Virginia Tech and North Carolina, ultimately finishing the year 5–7.
Bills’ Von Miller Expects to Return From Knee Injury vs. Jets in Week 14
Bills linebacker Von Miller revealed Tuesday that he suffered damage to the meniscus in his right knee in his team’s win over the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Despite the injury, Miller said on The VonCast that he aims to return to the field for the Bills’ Week 14 home game against the Jets on Dec. 11. That would mean Miller would miss Thursday’s Week 13 game against the Patriots.
NBA Referee Sidelined for Profane Insult Toward Spencer Dinwiddie
The NBA reportedly sidelined referee Tony Brothers for one game after he called Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie a “b---h-ass motherf---er” during Dallas’s game against the Raptors on Nov. 4. Brothers is one of the league’s most senior referees, having been officiating since the 1994–95 season. According to...
Danielle Carnegie scores 36 (29 in 2nd half) as No. 3 Rockdale tops No. 2 Lovejoy
HAMPTON — Junior Danielle Carnegie scored 36 points to help lead the No. 3-ranked Rockdale County girls basketball team to a 56-52 Region 3-AAAAAAA victory Tuesday night at No. 2-ranked Lovejoy. Carnegie, the 26th-ranked junior in the ESPN Hoopgurlz ratings, scored six 3-pointers in the game and she was...
