Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
Severe wind across New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is windy in and around the mountains, and the winds will only pick up more as the sun comes up. High wind warnings are in effect for all of the high terrain and much of the east plains, where maximum wind gusts of 65-75 mph will be possible. Wind advisories are also in effect for most of eastern NM and the west high terrain, where winds will gust up to 40-55 mph. The Metro and lower Rio Grande Valley are not under an advisory, but winds will gust between 30-40 mph. Winds will peak during the afternoon, and calm down overnight into Wednesday.
KRQE News 13
Strong winds develop across New Mexico Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds already started picking up Monday across New Mexico, but the strongest winds will develop Tuesday. Wind gusts as high as 70-75 mph will be possible for some. A storm system will scrape New Mexico Tuesday bringing strong wind gusts across the state. Ahead of...
KRQE News 13
Up to 75 mph wind gusts possible for parts of New Mexico Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds already started picking up Monday across New Mexico, but the strongest winds will develop Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 75 mph will be possible for some. A storm system will scrape New Mexico Tuesday bringing strong wind gusts across the state. Ahead of it,...
KRQE News 13
Windy Start to this Week
Today will feature a relatively pleasant late November afternoon. High’s will be near seasonable for most of New Mexico, with cloud coverage streaming in from west to east. Clouds may begin to clear out a little late tonight before our next storm system arrives. Upper level westerly winds have...
Tuesday snowstorm: Timing, totals, temperatures
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
KRQE News 13
Snow showers north, cooler temps east Sunday
Scattered light showers continue this morning over the northern mountains where Taos Valley Ski Resort, Angel Fire, and Red River are picking up a couple of quick inches of fresh powder. Clouds are already clearing out near the Four Corners. Overall, it’s a very weak front which will drop temperatures only for eastern New Mexico. Las Vegas and Clayton will be almost 10° cooler than Saturday. For us in the metro, our highs will be very similar to Saturday with highs in the lower 50s with abundant sunshine. It also won’t be quite as windy this afternoon; so it’ll be a great day to catch our breath before some pretty turbulent winds arrive early to midweek.
capcity.news
Heavy snow expected in Wyoming: Up to 10 inches along I-80, 2 feet possible in the mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is falling in Wyoming and is impacting travel in some areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on Wyoming Highway 22 over Teton Pass, according to WYDOT. The Tetons, the Gros Ventres and southwest Yellowstone National Park can expect 10–16 inches by 5 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Northern Yellowstone can expect 4–8 inches.
KRQE News 13
Milder temps arrive from stronger winds
Much warmer temperatures spilled into New Mexico Saturday as our storm departed east into Texas and Oklahoma. Our highs warmed a solid 10-20° for southern NM with the fresh snowpack quickly melting under sunny skies. Highs climbed into the 60s for parts of eastern NM even! The ABQ metro warmed to 55° and stronger wind gusts of 30-35 mph pushed Grants to 59°. We’ll begin to see high clouds increase this evening ahead of our next quick hitting storm for the northern mountains. Light snow is likely in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains overnight as a backdoor cold front arrives. Sunday’s high temperatures will drop slightly, mainly for the east.
KRQE News 13
Clouds, light snow showers develop north
What a difference from Friday as much warmer temperatures spilled into our state Saturday thanks to a change in our wind direction. The clouds over southeast NM cleared out later this morning, and so our state enjoyed perfectly sunny skies this afternoon with highs warming a solid 10-20°. Highs climbed into the middle 60s for Santa Rosa even! The ABQ metro warmed to 55° and stronger wind gusts of 30-40 mph pushed Grants to 60°. We’re now seeing high clouds increase tonight ahead of our next quick hitting storm for the northern mountains. Light snow is likely in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains overnight as a backdoor cold front arrives. Sunday’s high temperatures will drop slightly, mainly for the east.
KRQE News 13
Rain, snow wraps up in southeast New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow continues across southeast New Mexico tonight, but will be wrapping up through Saturday morning. Warmer and drier weather returns this weekend. This winter storm didn’t quite deliver the expected snowfall totals across parts of southeast New Mexico, especially in the Pecos River...
Rain, snow showers continue in southeast New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A pretty strong storm continues this evening for parts of southeastern NM bringing rain and snow showers particularly southeast of Roswell. Winter storm warnings are still in effect through Saturday morning for the Sacramento Mountains where already 5-8″ fell. More scattered activity is expected through the overnight period into early Saturday with […]
KRQE News 13
Heavy snow and major travel impacts for Thanksgiving and Friday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet for most of the state, but snow has begun in the Raton area and southern Colorado. I-25 at Raton Pass is already snow-covered and slick, with ongoing snow expected today. This will make travel very difficult through Friday. Strong winds have also begun in the northeast highlands, which will lead to blowing, drifting snow and low visibility.
KOAT 7
Winter storm to impact New Mexico
A winter storm is expected to impact parts of New Mexico on Friday. Here's what you need to know as the storm approaches. A winter storm warning that was issued for Chaves, Curry, De Baca Guadalupe, and Roosevelt County has been cancelled. Significant snow accumulations are no longer expected in these areas.
Two Northern New Mexico destinations on list of 50 best places to travel in 2023
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few perennial tourist destinations in Northern New Mexico are getting new acclaim as two of the 50 best places to travel in the world in 2023. The latest ranking comes from Travel Lemming, a roughly six-year old online travel guide that says it has more than six-million annual readers. At number 36 […]
Three rounds of snow headed for Colorado? Here's what the forecasters say
While the National Weather Service is holding off on releasing their official snow totals forecast for an upcoming storm for at least a couple days, a 'hazardous weather outlook' they've published shows that snow is slated to hit Colorado Monday night into Tuesday. Other forecasters have started to look at...
Task force finds New Mexico shouldn’t combine jails and prisons
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the last few years, New Mexico has seen some big changes within the criminal justice system. The state decriminalized marijuana, prison populations have been dropping, and statewide crime rates have dropped since 2018 (although not every community saw a drop). All this has led New Mexico’s lawmakers to ask: Should the […]
New Mexico Manhattan Project featured in new passport stamp set
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The history of the Manhattan Project is front and center in the 2023 “Passport to your National Parks” stamp set. The stamps are a collector’s item designed to help educate and inspire U.S. National Park visitors. Since 1986, the “Passport to your National Parks” commemorative stamps have been a family favorite for […]
Photos: Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupts, causes fiery skies
It's the first time in nearly four decades the world's largest active volcano has erupted.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Lottery provides easy gift ideas for the holiday season
‘Tis the season for winning. The New Mexico lottery provides fun gift ideas for this holiday season. It invites people to get creative when giving out the scratchers. For example, you can hang some from the Christmas tree or create a mini scratchers tree to give to someone as a gift. The point of these gifts is to make it fun and exciting. By buying one, your money goes toward the New Mexico Lottery Scholarship.
New Mexico unveils ‘Taste the Tradition Holiday Lookbook’
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico Department of Agriculture is offering a special holiday way to bring the taste of the Land of Enchantment into your home. The state has unveiled the "New Mexico Taste the Tradition Holiday Lookbook" The festive online catalogue allows you to look through products grown in the state You can The post New Mexico unveils ‘Taste the Tradition Holiday Lookbook’ appeared first on KVIA.
Comments / 0