Read full article on original website
Nathaniel King
4d ago
Elections have consequences! Last 4yrs Keller and MLG have record homicides, soaring crime and failing education. And NM voted for these people again. Vote for no change get no change!
Reply
8
GEM
4d ago
Send the bill for the repairs and stolen items to the City of Albuquerque attention Dave Simon and CC Mayor Keller.
Reply
6
Donavon Cook
4d ago
Thank those who continue to vote blue for the soft on crime rather those can make a change.
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOAT 7
'It's hard': Families come together to honor gun violence victims with special Christmas float
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday marks four days until Albuquerque's annualTwinkle Light Parade. The family-friendly holiday event runs every year along Route 66 in Nob Hill. While it's a time to show off bright and colorful floats, for some people, it's also a chance to spread awareness on big issues.
Nob Hill business owner frustrated with parking meter problems
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A business owner in Nob Hill is frustrated with the parking situation along Central. Kim Apodaca, the owner of Andy and Edie in Nob hill, says parking enforcement officers are making an already complicated situation worse. She’s being ticketed, even though her meter is paid. “I’m not going to pay $20 for a […]
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Regalia stolen, Violent weekend, Winds increase, River of Lights buses, Corrales horse donations
[1] Traditional native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel – Police and community members are looking for some priceless items that were stolen. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and is in town for a Pow Wow at the Black Mesa Casino. When he returned to his truck Sunday morning he found it broken into. Trujillo parked his truck at the Howard Johnson Hotel near downtown. In the truck were men’s and boy’s traditional northern regalia and a girl’s purple jingle dress outfit. Trujillo says these items are priceless and cannot be replaced.
KOAT 7
Native American regalia stolen in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ashkia Trujillo loves his Native American roots and enjoys sharing his culture and history with others. But on Sunday morning, Ashika woke up to a surprise. “After our stay at this hotel, I noticed that our truck had been broken into and vandalized. And, you know,...
Albuquerque intersection closed during River of Lights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of Central and Tingley, near the River of Lights, will be closed to pedestrians during the event. Monday night barriers were placed at the intersection, which was the site of a deadly hit and run last year. The barriers will prevent people from crossing the intersection. Instead, people attending will have […]
pinonpost.com
More businesses forced to go ‘cashless’ due to robberies, skyrocketing crime
Many small businesses are being forced to go “cashless” after a string of robberies that have left them with thousands of dollars swiped by criminals. Santa Fe’s Rowley Farmhouse Ales was robbed on November 8 of over $2,000 and a safe that costs about $1,000. “They ripped...
Albuquerque double murder suspect arrested
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – United States Marshall’s arrested a double murder suspect in Mountainair, New Mexico. 27-year-old Jayme Olsen is accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Nicole Amaya and 49-year-old Bernabe Jurado in August. Albuquerque Police say officers responded to a shooting near Lomas Blvd. and I-25 around 5:21 a.m. on August 28. They say Amaya and Jurado […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque fire respond to northeast house fire
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Northeast Albuquerque. There were 11 fire units called to the scene. AFR dispatched to a home on Palo Verde Drive Northeast for a residential fire. Units were able to locate smoke coming from the residence and make entry into the home.
New Mexico judge killed along with pets in apparent murder-suicide
A New Mexico judge appears to have been fatally shot along with several of her pets by her husband in an apparent murder-suicide, according to authorities.
What’s next for the time capsule buried under the Santa Fe obelisk?
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is a continued mystery on the Santa Fe Plaza. Aside from questions about what will happen to the remaining piece of the Soldiers Monument, better known as the obelisk, there are also questions about a 155-year-old time capsule thought to be underneath it. KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker […]
New Mexico man arrested after allegedly dismembering and disemboweling wife ahead of Thanksgiving dinner
A 62-year-old man was arrested on Thanksgiving after relatives found him alongside the body of his wife, who he allegedly dismembered ahead of the family dinner.
APD SWAT arrests barricaded individual in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is waking up in jail after a SWAT standoff at the Enclave Apartments on Osuna near Eubank. According to a criminal complaint, Anthony Martin-Pablo was arrested Sunday afternoon. Court documents say police responded to a domestic violence situation at the apartment complex. Police say Martin-Pablo barricaded himself inside his […]
Retired SFPD detective accused of losing rape kit speaks out
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A retired Santa Fe Police detective at the center of a lawsuit who was accused of losing a rape kit of a child, is telling his side of the story. The lawsuit claims a detective’s, and the City of Santa Fe’s, negligence led to prosecutors letting the suspect off with far lesser […]
KOAT 7
A local couple battles a rare cancer together
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Four years ago, Hank, who chose not to share his last name, was in great health, until he started losing weight and didn't know why. “I discovered that it was this cholangiocarcinoma,” said Hank. “It has been progressing.”. Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare disease. Hank...
Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque teen who shot at pregnant 17-year-old sentenced
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen who shot a pregnant 17-year-old, killing her baby, was sentenced Monday. Adam Herrera will spend 18 years in prison. Herrera was only 15 when he and three others began harassing 17-year-old Karla Malagon and her family at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex in May of 2020. He and three others opened fire, hitting Malagon in the stomach twice.
New BCSO appointees announced
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sheriff-elect John Allen has announced Lieutenant Aaron Williamson and Sergeant Johann Jareno will be his new undersheriffs when he takes over on January 1. In addition to those appointments, retired Sergeant Hollie Anderson will be appointed as major, a new position at the sheriff’s office. Lieutenant Williamson has been a BCSO deputy […]
New Mexico judge and her pets reportedly shot and killed by ex-husband in murder-suicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (TCD) -- A 63-year-old man allegedly fatally shot his 65-year-old ex-wife and her pets before turning the gun on himself. According to a news release from the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, Nov. 25, deputies responded to the 800 block of Ranchitos Road and reportedly found the two deceased victims, Diane Albert and Eric Pinkerton.
Albuquerque developer expresses frustrations after second fire this month
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People who work, live or go to school near the former fraternity house on UNM’s campus say the abandoned building has become a hotspot for crime after two fires broke out earlier this month. Now the developer, who wishes to remain anonymous, says they’ve had enough. “I can only do so much as […]
rrobserver.com
New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland starting Dec. 2
Expo New Mexico is hosting it’s annual Winter Wonderland from December 2 to January 1 but will be closed Christmas Day of course. A portion of every ticket sold from this event will be donated to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation , Ronald McDonald House Charities-New Mexico and the Assistance League of Albuquerque.
Comments / 6