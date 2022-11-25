ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 6

Nathaniel King
4d ago

Elections have consequences! Last 4yrs Keller and MLG have record homicides, soaring crime and failing education. And NM voted for these people again. Vote for no change get no change!

Reply
8
GEM
4d ago

Send the bill for the repairs and stolen items to the City of Albuquerque attention Dave Simon and CC Mayor Keller.

Reply
6
Donavon Cook
4d ago

Thank those who continue to vote blue for the soft on crime rather those can make a change.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Nob Hill business owner frustrated with parking meter problems

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A business owner in Nob Hill is frustrated with the parking situation along Central. Kim Apodaca, the owner of Andy and Edie in Nob hill, says parking enforcement officers are making an already complicated situation worse. She’s being ticketed, even though her meter is paid. “I’m not going to pay $20 for a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Regalia stolen, Violent weekend, Winds increase, River of Lights buses, Corrales horse donations

[1] Traditional native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel – Police and community members are looking for some priceless items that were stolen. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and is in town for a Pow Wow at the Black Mesa Casino. When he returned to his truck Sunday morning he found it broken into. Trujillo parked his truck at the Howard Johnson Hotel near downtown. In the truck were men’s and boy’s traditional northern regalia and a girl’s purple jingle dress outfit. Trujillo says these items are priceless and cannot be replaced.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Native American regalia stolen in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ashkia Trujillo loves his Native American roots and enjoys sharing his culture and history with others. But on Sunday morning, Ashika woke up to a surprise. “After our stay at this hotel, I noticed that our truck had been broken into and vandalized. And, you know,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque intersection closed during River of Lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of Central and Tingley, near the River of Lights, will be closed to pedestrians during the event. Monday night barriers were placed at the intersection, which was the site of a deadly hit and run last year. The barriers will prevent people from crossing the intersection. Instead, people attending will have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque double murder suspect arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – United States Marshall’s arrested a double murder suspect in Mountainair, New Mexico. 27-year-old Jayme Olsen is accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Nicole Amaya and 49-year-old Bernabe Jurado in August. Albuquerque Police say officers responded to a shooting near Lomas Blvd. and I-25 around 5:21 a.m. on August 28. They say Amaya and Jurado […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque fire respond to northeast house fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Northeast Albuquerque. There were 11 fire units called to the scene. AFR dispatched to a home on Palo Verde Drive Northeast for a residential fire. Units were able to locate smoke coming from the residence and make entry into the home.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD SWAT arrests barricaded individual in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is waking up in jail after a SWAT standoff at the Enclave Apartments on Osuna near Eubank. According to a criminal complaint, Anthony Martin-Pablo was arrested Sunday afternoon. Court documents say police responded to a domestic violence situation at the apartment complex. Police say Martin-Pablo barricaded himself inside his […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Retired SFPD detective accused of losing rape kit speaks out

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A retired Santa Fe Police detective at the center of a lawsuit who was accused of losing a rape kit of a child, is telling his side of the story. The lawsuit claims a detective’s, and the City of Santa Fe’s, negligence led to prosecutors letting the suspect off with far lesser […]
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

A local couple battles a rare cancer together

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Four years ago, Hank, who chose not to share his last name, was in great health, until he started losing weight and didn't know why. “I discovered that it was this cholangiocarcinoma,” said Hank. “It has been progressing.”. Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare disease. Hank...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque teen who shot at pregnant 17-year-old sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen who shot a pregnant 17-year-old, killing her baby, was sentenced Monday. Adam Herrera will spend 18 years in prison. Herrera was only 15 when he and three others began harassing 17-year-old Karla Malagon and her family at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex in May of 2020. He and three others opened fire, hitting Malagon in the stomach twice.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New BCSO appointees announced

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sheriff-elect John Allen has announced Lieutenant Aaron Williamson and Sergeant Johann Jareno will be his new undersheriffs when he takes over on January 1. In addition to those appointments, retired Sergeant Hollie Anderson will be appointed as major, a new position at the sheriff’s office. Lieutenant Williamson has been a BCSO deputy […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
truecrimedaily

New Mexico judge and her pets reportedly shot and killed by ex-husband in murder-suicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (TCD) -- A 63-year-old man allegedly fatally shot his 65-year-old ex-wife and her pets before turning the gun on himself. According to a news release from the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, Nov. 25, deputies responded to the 800 block of Ranchitos Road and reportedly found the two deceased victims, Diane Albert and Eric Pinkerton.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland starting Dec. 2

Expo New Mexico is hosting it’s annual Winter Wonderland from December 2 to January 1 but will be closed Christmas Day of course. A portion of every ticket sold from this event will be donated to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation , Ronald McDonald House Charities-New Mexico and the Assistance League of Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy