Man sets own home on fire, falls off roof in East County, authorities say

EL CAJON, Calif. — A man fell off his roof Thursday after setting his home on fire with a flare in El Cajon, authorities said.

Heartland Fire & Rescue received a phone call around 5:15 p.m. of a person acting erratically on the roof of their residence at 655 East Washington Ave, Suite H, Battalion Chief Brent Baum told FOX 5.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the man on top of his home’s roof with a flare attempting to light it on fire, according to Baum. Despite multiple attempts to get him down safely, the man fell off the roof.

It is unknown how the man fell off the roof, but he was taken to a hospital, where his status is unknown at the moment. No injuries to firefighters were reported.

Baum confirmed crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. There was minimal damage to the home.

