ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

Man sets own home on fire, falls off roof in East County, authorities say

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tCD8_0jN2vMMb00

EL CAJON, Calif. — A man fell off his roof Thursday after setting his home on fire with a flare in El Cajon, authorities said.

Heartland Fire & Rescue received a phone call around 5:15 p.m. of a person acting erratically on the roof of their residence at 655 East Washington Ave, Suite H, Battalion Chief Brent Baum told FOX 5.

Motorcyclist ejected off overcrossing in South Bay

Upon arrival, firefighters found the man on top of his home’s roof with a flare attempting to light it on fire, according to Baum. Despite multiple attempts to get him down safely, the man fell off the roof.

It is unknown how the man fell off the roof, but he was taken to a hospital, where his status is unknown at the moment. No injuries to firefighters were reported.

Baum confirmed crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. There was minimal damage to the home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

South Bay Residents Concerned after Teen Shot

SAN DIEGO - Residents in one South Bay community are concerned after a teenager was shot after leaving a party. That shooting on Palm Avenue in Otay Mesa West early Sunday morning sent a 16-year-old boy to the hospital with what's being considered non-life threatening injuries. Those shots rang out in front of the home of Juan Perez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Survives Stabbing Attack Near Old Town Trolley Station

A young man was brought to a San Diego hospital Monday morning after he was stabbed in San Diego's Old Town neighborhood. The victim was injured in a fight between two men, authorities reported. The 30-year-old victim had just left Old Town Transit Center and was standing at the intersection of Pacific Highway and Taylor Street when the other man, whom he did not know, approached him shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Paramedics Respond to Two Overdoses Less Than Two Hours Apart

SAN DIEGO - Emergency medical teams respond to two drug overdoses less than two hours apart. First responders were very busy Monday morning starting just after 2:00 a.m. in the Mid-City area, where paramedics had to revive a man who was found unconscious and not breathing on the sidewalk on Swift Avenue near University Avenue, according to reporting partner 10 News. First responders gave him the overdose reversing drug Narcan and he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Narcan is typically used to reverse opioid overdoses, specifically fentanyl.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Chimney Fire Causes Large Amount of Smoke in Escondido House

Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze inside a house in Escondido Saturday that spread a large amount of smoke from the fireplace. The fire was reported at 5:39 a.m. in the 900 block of Viletta Drive. When the first fire engine arrived, smoke appeared to be coming from the rear corner of the structure, the Escondido Fire Department said.
ESCONDIDO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Motorcyclist killed after running a red light in Chula Vista

A 34-year-old woman was killed after running a red light on her motorcycle and crashing into a compact SUV in Chula Vista. Emergency dispatchers received several calls on Nov. 26 at around 11:32 a.m. reporting a serious collision near Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Teen Boy Shot in Arm After House Party in Otay Mesa West

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm Sunday after a house party in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Palm Avenue, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. A party broke up and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy