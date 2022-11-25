ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

WTF?!?!?
4d ago

A Glock would actually keep them safe. All these do is let others, who may be in earshot, know that someone is in trouble. People don't help others like they used to. Appreciate the efforts, but let's teach people how to actually take care of and defend themselves.

Vigil held at University of Idaho for the four slain students

MOSCOW, Idaho — A candlelight vigil will be held at the University of Moscow on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. MT, in remembrance of the four students who were killed. The Moscow community and the school has been reeling from the loss of students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, since they were killed on Nov. 13. According to the University of Idaho's website, many students and community members wanted to show support.
MOSCOW, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Studebaker to lead Project ECHO Idaho

Idaho education leader Eric Studebaker, Ph.D., has joined University of Idaho as director for Project ECHO Idaho. Studebaker replaces former director Lachelle Smith, who left ECHO Idaho in June 2022 after establishing program participation in 42 of 44 Idaho counties. Studebaker has more than 20 years of experience in public service, nonprofit, education-focused organizations. He ...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Recent Student Murders A Grisly Reminder Of 2015 Idaho Spree

The stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last week is a dark cloud that will hang over the city of Moscow until investigators bring the assailant(s) to justice. The student murders are the second killing spree to happen in the northern Idaho city in the past seven years.
MOSCOW, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!

The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
BOISE, ID
newsnationnow.com

Is the Idaho murder weapon less common than we thought?

(NewsNation) — Police say they’ve collected more than 100 pieces of evidence from the University of Idaho murder house, but have yet to find the weapon used to kill. Publicly, authorities have described the weapon as a “fixed-blade.” It hasn’t been confirmed that the knife used was a “Rambo”-style knife, despite multiple reports.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Moscow PD Responding To More Calls For Unusual Circumstances And Welfare Checks

The Moscow Police Department is responding to more unusual circumstances calls and welfare checks since four University of Idaho students were murdered. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Since then, officers have responded to 78 calls for unusual circumstances and 36 welfare checks. That’s an increase from 70 and 18 respectively for the entire month of October. Officers say concerned parties are calling friends and family before notifying police. The Moscow PD is reminding the public to call 911 immediately for any life safety or emergency situations.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Culdesac Teen Spends Night in Car After Crashing 350 Feet Down Embankment

NEZPERCE, ID – A 17-year-old Culdesac teen who crashed her car down a steep embankment is “lucky to be alive,” Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer says. She was rescued Sunday morning about 350 feet down a canyon off of Idaho Highway 64. It is believed she left the roadway the night before after leaving the Nazarene Church in Kamiah at about 9:00 p.m. She spent the night in her car in freezing temperatures before being located the next morning.
KAMIAH, ID
Big Country News

Nearly 100 Crashes On The Palouse Monday with Season’s First Significant Snow-Pullman PD Has the Most With 49 Collisions

PULLMAN - There were nearly a hundred crashes on Monday on the Palouse when the first significant snowstorm of the season caused slick roads. Most of the crashes were in Pullman where the Pullman PD responded to 49 collisions and 11 disabled vehicles. The Washington State University Police Department had one crash and three disabled vehicles. There were 17 crashes in Moscow and two disabled vehicles and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11 crashes and one disabled vehicle.
PULLMAN, WA
newsnationnow.com

Idaho police: Surviving roommates called friends to residence before 911

(NewsNation) — Police in Moscow, Idaho are asking the community to come forward with any outside security footage from businesses or homes in hopes of identifying the person who killed four University of Idaho students. Detectives released a map of the area they are investigating and say even footage...
MOSCOW, ID
