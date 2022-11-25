Read full article on original website
WTF?!?!?
4d ago
A Glock would actually keep them safe. All these do is let others, who may be in earshot, know that someone is in trouble. People don't help others like they used to. Appreciate the efforts, but let's teach people how to actually take care of and defend themselves.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
KGW
Maddie remembered for humor, dedication as celebration of life announced for Univ. of Idaho students
POST FALLS, Idaho — Friends and family of the four University of Idaho students who were killed inside a house are invited to a celebration of life event later this week. The event will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at Real Life Ministries in Post Falls, according to our news partner Coeur d’Alene Press.
Vigil held at University of Idaho for the four slain students
MOSCOW, Idaho — A candlelight vigil will be held at the University of Moscow on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. MT, in remembrance of the four students who were killed. The Moscow community and the school has been reeling from the loss of students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, since they were killed on Nov. 13. According to the University of Idaho's website, many students and community members wanted to show support.
University of Idaho students return to campus after break, others finish semester at home
BOISE, Idaho — Many students are back on the University of Idaho campus after Thanksgiving break. But some students decided to finish the semester at home, considering police still do not know who murdered four UI students just two weeks ago. Brian Kittelson is not convinced Moscow is the...
idahobusinessreview.com
Studebaker to lead Project ECHO Idaho
Idaho education leader Eric Studebaker, Ph.D., has joined University of Idaho as director for Project ECHO Idaho. Studebaker replaces former director Lachelle Smith, who left ECHO Idaho in June 2022 after establishing program participation in 42 of 44 Idaho counties. Studebaker has more than 20 years of experience in public service, nonprofit, education-focused organizations. He ...
University of Idaho students return to campus as murder investigation continues
MOSCOW, Idaho — Sunday, Nov. 27 marks the last day of fall break for University of Idaho students. For some, that means coming back to campus. But, following the murder of four University of Idaho students, others may be choosing to stay home. U of I President Scott Green...
Recent Student Murders A Grisly Reminder Of 2015 Idaho Spree
The stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last week is a dark cloud that will hang over the city of Moscow until investigators bring the assailant(s) to justice. The student murders are the second killing spree to happen in the northern Idaho city in the past seven years.
Look: Jaw Dropping Washington 8000 SF Converted School House For Sale
There's a renovated schoolhouse in North Eastern Washington that's simply amazing inside and out and it's for sale!. A historic schoolhouse has been renovated and it's currently up for sale. Pink Floyd has nothing on this super cool schoolhouse that you can purchase for $699,000. The school is located in...
Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!
The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
Idaho College Murders Update: Moscow Police Address Salem Stabbings Link
A police press conference earlier in the week sparked theories that the killings could be linked to an unsolved stabbing in Oregon.
newsnationnow.com
Is the Idaho murder weapon less common than we thought?
(NewsNation) — Police say they’ve collected more than 100 pieces of evidence from the University of Idaho murder house, but have yet to find the weapon used to kill. Publicly, authorities have described the weapon as a “fixed-blade.” It hasn’t been confirmed that the knife used was a “Rambo”-style knife, despite multiple reports.
Moscow PD dispels more rumors in recent U of I murder investigation update
MOSCOW, ID. — A past murder and the processing of a red Mustang are two more rumors denounced by the Moscow Police Department on Monday as they continue investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students. Media have asked whether the murder of the four students was related to a death that occurred on Baker Street in February of...
University of Idaho offering in-person, remote learning after fall break
BOISE, Idaho — University of Idaho students may finish the fall semester through remote or in-person learning, President Scott Green announced Tuesday in a memo to students and staff. The university is currently on fall break, with the final three weeks of the semester resuming Monday, Nov. 28. Green...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Responding To More Calls For Unusual Circumstances And Welfare Checks
The Moscow Police Department is responding to more unusual circumstances calls and welfare checks since four University of Idaho students were murdered. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Since then, officers have responded to 78 calls for unusual circumstances and 36 welfare checks. That’s an increase from 70 and 18 respectively for the entire month of October. Officers say concerned parties are calling friends and family before notifying police. The Moscow PD is reminding the public to call 911 immediately for any life safety or emergency situations.
koze.com
Culdesac Teen Spends Night in Car After Crashing 350 Feet Down Embankment
NEZPERCE, ID – A 17-year-old Culdesac teen who crashed her car down a steep embankment is “lucky to be alive,” Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer says. She was rescued Sunday morning about 350 feet down a canyon off of Idaho Highway 64. It is believed she left the roadway the night before after leaving the Nazarene Church in Kamiah at about 9:00 p.m. She spent the night in her car in freezing temperatures before being located the next morning.
Moscow, Idaho, community on edge amid new report of man chasing women; Police deem claim 'unfounded'
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
Neighbor of murdered University of Idaho students describes crime scene location as a 'party house'
Neighbors of the four murdered University of Idaho students speak to Fox News about what they remember from the night of the stabbings.
Nearly 100 Crashes On The Palouse Monday with Season’s First Significant Snow-Pullman PD Has the Most With 49 Collisions
PULLMAN - There were nearly a hundred crashes on Monday on the Palouse when the first significant snowstorm of the season caused slick roads. Most of the crashes were in Pullman where the Pullman PD responded to 49 collisions and 11 disabled vehicles. The Washington State University Police Department had one crash and three disabled vehicles. There were 17 crashes in Moscow and two disabled vehicles and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11 crashes and one disabled vehicle.
Family of University of Idaho murder victim calls Ethan Chapin ‘One of the most incredible people you’ll ever know’
Just over a week after their son was murdered near the University of Idaho, friends and family gathered to remember Ethan Chapin.
University of Idaho students carry weight of Moscow murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A cloud has hung over the University of Idaho, a usually bustling campus that had grown empty days ahead of schedule. Students have headed home early for Thanksgiving break in droves, with few remaining by the end of...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho police: Surviving roommates called friends to residence before 911
(NewsNation) — Police in Moscow, Idaho are asking the community to come forward with any outside security footage from businesses or homes in hopes of identifying the person who killed four University of Idaho students. Detectives released a map of the area they are investigating and say even footage...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 4