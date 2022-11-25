ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC15 Arizona

'Mistaken Thanksgiving Dinner Text' Duo meets for seventh Thanksgiving dinner

By Venton Blandin
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RjdP9_0jN2uUHo00

Seven years in and still going strong, it's the Thanksgiving tradition that started here in the Valley and took the world by storm.

Netflix plans to turn the story of Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench into a movie.

ABC15 caught up with the duo who turned their Thanksgiving mix-up into an unbreakable bond.

In the spirit of family, Hinton introduced ABC15 to everyone at his and Dench's Thanksgiving gathering before sitting down for a fireside chat.

"We've got family and friends, all there, in the background. It's just about coming together and having fun,” added Hinton.

Hinton and Dench first met in 2016 after she mistakenly texted him while trying to reach her grandson about Thanksgiving plans.

Despite Dench's mistake, Hinton jokingly invited himself.

The next year, the second thanksgiving together, seemingly everyone was invited.

“For you, it was probably normal,” said Hinton.

“No. Are you kidding,’ stated Dench.

“It wasn't normal,” stated Hinton.

“We had more media at my house than we had family,” added Dench.

Seven years later, the fast friends are still at it.

"It's not for the camera. We are actually friends and actually family outside of Thanksgiving,” added Hinton.

Some things Hinton and Dench do together, outside of Thanksgiving, include dinners, road trips and all kinds of things in between.

One thing missing, Dench says, is her number one cheerleader Lonnie, Dench’s husband died from COVID in 2020.

"He was just a part of this as I am. But, he did not care to be up in the front with the cameras and stuff. He was fine being in the background,” added Dench. "I miss him a lot. I wish he was here today."

Also cheering on Dench and Hinton is Hinton's long-time girlfriend.

"I am watching that firsthand. They are so genuine. Jamal and Wanda love each other. They are family,” said Mikaela Grubbs.

As for the message the duo hopes you receive.

"You don't have to have anything in common with anybody to be a friend. Get to know them. Sit down. Talk to them,” said Dench.

"Treat people as if they are already your friends until they prove not to be. But, until that moment always, show love,” said Hinton.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Hoda Kotb Enjoys Family Dinner on Thanksgiving with Daughters Hope and Haley at the Kids' Table

Hoda Kotb is "thankful for family" as she spends the holiday with her extended family, as well as daughters Hope, 3, and Haley, 5 Hoda Kotb is thankful for her girls this Thanksgiving. The Today co-host spent the holiday with daughters Hope, 3, and Haley, 5, and even more family after completing her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade hosting duties that morning. Sharing the Thanksgiving table spread and a selfie with everyone celebrating, Kotb wrote, "Super yummy Thanksgiving Day dinner courtesy of my sister-in-law colleen! Thankful for family ❤️." While the adults —...
The Independent

Chrissy Teigen shares video of her Thanksgiving dinner disaster

Chrissy Teigen has shared details of a cooking disaster that occurred while she was preparing for Thanksgiving on Wednesday, 23 November.The model posted the damage to her Instagram story, with a sticker spelling out “Oh No” attached to the video.“Look what I just did the day before Thanksgiving,” Teigen said.Teigen and her husband John Legend didn’t let the disaster get in the way of the rest of their holiday preparations, as she showed a huge pot of cranberries later on Instagram.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Joe Biden pardons Chocolate the Thanksgiving turkeyMartin Lewis shares online shopping trick to get free deliveryTSA agents find live cat trapped inside suitcase at JFK airport
Aabha Gopan

Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day

A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.
Ingram Atkinson

Couple stays together even after finding out they are siblings

What would you do if you found out that your significant other is your long lost sibling?. A Brazilian woman named Adriana and a man named Leandro met in the early 2000s. The couple married after falling in love quite quickly, and a few years later they had a healthy daughter. They were all very happy together, but Adriana kept having problems that stemmed from her early years. Adriana's mother, a woman by the name of Maria, abandoned her when she was only one year old and left her with her father.
People

8 Years After Dying Patient Pleaded with Nurse to Raise Her Son, the Boy Is Thriving: 'I'm Grateful Every Day'

Tricia Seaman fulfilled her patient’s final wish and gave her little boy the family his late mother had always wanted for him    When oncology nurse Tricia Seaman's patient learned that her cancer had spread and she only had months to live, Seaman did her best to console her. But on that afternoon in March 2014, Trish Somers didn't want to be consoled. The 45-year-old single mom — whose life revolved around her then-8-year-old son Wesley — was focused on something else. As she sat in her bed at...
HARRISBURG, PA
Mary Duncan

“But I wash all the dishes.” Rude houseguest and her kids eat all of host’s food, run up electric bill during stay

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. A few years ago one of my best friends, Thea, found herself in a bad way. Her lease was up on her apartment but she didn’t have enough money to put down yet for a new one, so she needed somewhere to stay for a couple of months. It wasn’t just her that needed a place to stay, though, it was her and her two little kids, who were five and seven at the time.
Abby Joseph

Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served

When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy