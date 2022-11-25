ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Advance

Star Parker: Black youth turning to GOP for solutions

By Star Parker
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbFqi_0jN2sMFy00

Among the key headlines from the 2022 election were gains by Republicans among minority voters.

According to the AP VoteCast survey, Republican House candidates got 14% of the Black vote, almost twice the 8% of the Black vote that Republicans captured in 2020 and 2018.

The difference between the percentage of Black votes that Democrats got compared to Republicans was 68 points, compared to a difference of 83 points in the 2020 election and 82 points in 2018.

This was even more pronounced among younger Black voters, ages 18-44, where the difference between percentage voting Democrat and Republican was 54 points, compared to 76 points in 2020 and 75 in 2018.

The Republican Party is most aggressively taking root among younger Black voters.

Per Pew Research, 28% of Black Republicans are ages 18-29, compared to 17% of Black Democrats and 10% of White Republicans.

My own sense is that younger Blacks are less inclined to think of themselves primarily by race and less inclined to think of their future in terms of racial group identity politics.

Pew Research data shows 58% of Black Republicans say that their race is an “extremely or very important” aspect of their personal identity. This compared to 82% of Black Democrats.

Twenty-one percent of Black Republicans, compared to 6% of Black Democrats, say their race is of little or no importance to their personal identity.

Also worth noting is that 50% of Black Republicans live in lower-income households.

So, in general, Black Republicans tend to be younger and poorer.

This makes sense. These younger Black Americans are thinking about their future and have a sense of realism that their future is about their own efforts as opposed to racially driven government programs.

Per Pew, 45% of Black Republicans, compared to 21% of Black Democrats, are more likely to say that the future of Black Americans depends on their own efforts. About half as many Black Republicans compared to Black Democrats — 44% versus 73% — see racial discrimination as the main barrier to Black progress and achievement.

So, change is underway, and this is good news. More in the upcoming generation of Black Americans see themselves as the civil rights movement wanted all Black Americans to be seen — as unique individuals.

But this change must be greater and faster to slow and stop the leftward movement of the country.

Per analysis from the Brookings Institution, in 2022, among voters 65+, 76.3% were white; ages 45-54, 68.2% were white; ages 30-44, 62.2% were white; and 18-29, 56% were white.

This demographic snapshot shows the future ethnic profile of the country. It is becoming dramatically less white.

In 2022, 72% of voters were white, and 58% of them voted Republican, accounting for 42% of the overall Republican vote. If the overall profile looked like it does among 18-29 voters, 56% white rather than 72%, with no change in the percentage voting Republican, 58%, white voters would be delivering 32% of Republican votes rather than 42%.

It should be clear that with the percentage of the American population dramatically shifting to non-white Americans, there must be a corresponding dramatic increase in the percentage of non-white Americans voting for Republicans or we can expect the country to continue to transform to big government and moral relativism.

Despite the improvements, 14% of Black voters and 39% of Hispanic voters voting Republican in 2022, this is not enough.

Republicans should be taking a closer look at the positive dynamics driving young Blacks to the Republican Party and use this message to reach more minority Americans.

That is, don’t bank your future on racial politics. Every American should be considered a unique individual, personally responsible for their own life. The job of government is to protect life, liberty, property and the pursuit of happiness for everyone.

Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and host of the weekly television show “Cure America with Star Parker.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Daily Advance

Column: Party of Trump paid for being Party of Trump

The Party of Trump paid for being the Party of Trump on Nov. 8, says Dan Balz, writing in The Washington Post. Trump’s predicted “red wave” didn’t happen. Lucien Truscott IV, writing for The National Memo, says Republican anti-vax madness killed off their own midterm voters. And local writer Rod Phillips calls it “politico republicanus idioticus.” Nov. 8 was a history-making election. President Joe Biden defied tradition and Democrats won back the Senate along with governorships and legislative seats the Republicans thought would be theirs....
ARIZONA STATE
The Daily Advance

Alexander Jones: History still rests on our shoulders today

The preference for privilege over prosperity is a Southern pathology of age-old vintage. Race ideology came into play early in the region’s history, when white slavers persuaded the indentured servant class to identify with masters on the basis of skin color. And this solidarity in hate has persisted unto the present day as oligarchs and many whites unite in support of the white supremacist Donald J. Trump. Charles Barkley, a former basketball star and a thoughtful social commentator, once remarked that poor people are “like...
The Daily Advance

Gene Lyons: The Talking Heads get it wrong again

As so often happens, the national political press was virtually unanimous in getting the 2022 midterm elections all wrong. Indeed, it’s hard to recall a major political event since the Clinton administration, when I first paid serious attention, that the Washington news media has gotten largely right. That’s mainly because they tend to be gregarious animals, ambitious political reporters, and the safest place during any stampede is in the middle of the herd. Outliers get hurt. See, if everybody gets it wrong, then for career-building...
The Daily Advance

Letter: Independents who follow one party not independent

I guess that we can now add “independents” who are in lockstep with one political party or another to the list of things that aren’t what they seem these days. As for the claim that the “idea that the Bible supports abortion is so ridiculous that it’s obviously meant to mock Christians,” ethnic cleansing such as that espoused in Deuteronomy 20:16-17 normally entails the killing of babies and/or pregnant women. Maybe mandatory abortion is ethically superior to voluntary abortion. ...
The Daily Advance

Steven Roberts: Where have you gone, JFK?

Is 80 too old to be president? That question hovers over American politics because Joe Biden reached that milestone last weekend, the first octogenarian in our history to occupy the White House. Moreover, Biden said recently: “My intention is that I will run again,” and he’d be 86 if he served a full eight years. Donald Trump, at 76, has already announced his bid for another term, and he’d be...
The Daily Advance

Byron York: In quest to get Trump, secrecy strikes again

Think back five years to the frenzy of news reporting and commentary over what was called Trump-Russia “collusion” — the allegation that the 2016 Trump campaign conspired with Russia to fix the presidential election. Most of the coverage, and especially the commentary, seemed predicated on the belief that collusion did, in fact, take place. But later, in one of history’s great never minds, the extensive investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller was unable to establish that Trump-Russia collusion — prosecutors called it conspiracy or coordination — ever occurred at all. The Mueller team spent years investigating an alleged crime and...
The Daily Advance

Letter: Democracy's survivability depends on better angels

Abraham Lincoln’s first inaugural address reviewed the antagonisms rending America in 1861. The address concludes with one of the most affecting passages in political literature: “I am loath to close. We are not enemies but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion has strained, it must not break our bonds of affection ….” Lincoln ends with an assurance that Americans will eventually unite “when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.” Where are these “better angels” in...
The Daily Advance

Eastman arguing advice wasn't as awful as it was

In the lead-up to the Jan. 6 riot, John Eastman gave President Trump legal advice that was terrible, and now he’s trying to argue it was merely awful. In a letter to these pages on Nov. 14, Eastman, a former law professor of some distinction, denies he argued that Vice President Mike Pence “could unilaterally reject electoral votes and simply declare President Trump re-elected.” Eastman claims he made only a modest proposal, Swiftian allusion intended: “The advice I gave to then-Vice President Pence was that...
The Daily Advance

Rob Schofield: N.C. Supreme Court must respect precedent

Maybe the change was an inevitable byproduct of our charged and contentious era. Maybe it was naïve to ever think that things were dramatically different in the past. Whichever the case, one thing for sure in 2022 is that public perceptions of the American judiciary as a neutral dispenser of blind justice ain’t what they used to be. And indeed, those altered perceptions may reflect a new, sobering and thoroughly...
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy