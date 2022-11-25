Read full article on original website
Popular Rochester Restaurant Planning To Reopen Soon at New Location
Remember that restaurant that used to be in the basement of Porch? A huge rush of people showed up to say goodbye when Porch announced it was closing in Rochester, Minnesota back in September 2021. When that restaurant closed, it also meant that the doors closed for Boxcar Hippie. Well,...
2 New Flights Out of Rochester Just Announced By Sun Country
Escape Rochester, Minnesota On Two New Flights From Sun Country Airlines. As soon as the snow started flying today, I hopped on the 'ol internet and searched "where can I fly to that is warm". Before I even heard about the new flights leaving from Rochester, I found a flight to one of my happy places, California, for just $74. Yes, $74. That flight is from MSP but starting December 15th, I can hop on a plane from Rochester to MSP and catch my flight to sunny California without needing to find a van to take me up to the Twin Cities or a place to park my car.
State Patrol – Several Hundred Crashes Since the Snow Arrived
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As predicted, the heaviest snowfall from today's winter storm has been found in the Twin Cities area. As of late Tuesday afternoon, there were numerous reports of 8 inches of accumulation across the Twin Cities. Areas just south and north of the Twin Cities are reporting around 4 inches of accumulation, while the snowfall totals in the Rochester area have been mainly between 1 and 3 inches.
TV Station Predicts Snowfall In Most Minnesota Way Ever
This time of year, we're used to seeing snow in the forecast, but leave it to one TV station to predict our latest snowfall in the most Minnesota way ever. Snow in the North Star State in November and December is about as common as encountering a red light at one of the 216 stoplights along West Circle Drive here in Rochester. So I'm guessing that forecasting more of the white stuff-- even if it IS one of our first snowfall events of the season-- can get a bit monotonous.
Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit
Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. This theft is devastating for our programming as it will take several...
Two Minnesota Towns Are Among the Most Magical in the U.S.
Few states do winter better than we do, and now two Minnesota cities here have just been named to the list of the Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S. Perhaps it's the influence of our Nordic heritage, but as I said earlier, when it comes to winter, there are few places that do it better than we do here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, right?
Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
Rochester Included in Winter Weather Advisory on Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester area is included in a winter weather advisory for much of the day tomorrow because of an approaching storm system that could dump more than half of a foot of snow on parts of southern Minnesota. The National Weather Service posted the advisory...
Update: Elderly Pedestrian Struck by Pickup in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released more information about the vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred near Silver Lake last week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said Monday a pick-up driven by a 37-year-old Rochester man was stopped in the westbound lane of 14th St. Northeast waiting to make a right turn onto northbound Broadway Ave. The driver told officers he looked both ways then proceeded to begin the right hand turn when he struck a pedestrian, described as an 81-year-old man, in the crosswalk.
Rochester Woman Accused of Stealing $1,400 in Coats from Scheels
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Rochester woman they say stole $1,400 worth of coats from Scheels in October and November. 22-year-old Vena Noch was arraigned in Olmsted County Court Monday and was released without bail but with conditions. The criminal complaint accuses Noch of stealing the four different jackets during four separate trips to the sporting goods store.
Best Places to Live in Minnesota Include a Rice County City, According to This Article
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what the best cities to live in, are in Minnesota are?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and...
Three Injured, One Critically in Rollover Crash Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Wisconsin woman with serious injuries was one of three people sent to a hospital as the result of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Winona County Monday afternoon. The State Patrol says an SUV, driven by 76-year-old Duane Foulkes of Beaver Dam, WI, left the westbound...
Crash at Spring Valley Intersection Sends Two to Hospital
Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were brought to St. Mary’s Hospital following a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in Spring Valley Monday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates a Pontiac Grand Prix traveling east on Main St. and a Dodge minivan northbound on Hwy. 63 collided at the intersection of the two roads shortly before 3:30 p.m. The Pontiac driver is described as a 16-year-old boy and the driver of the Dodge was identified as 62-year-old Terry Allard of Grand Meadow.
Rochester Man Injured in Crash on Frost-Covered Highway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning along Highway 52 between Rochester and Chatfield. The State Patrol says 39-year-old Michael Narveson was driving a car south on Highway 52 when he lost control on the frost-covered road surface and collided with the northbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Daniel Crowson of Chatfield. He was not hurt, but Narveson was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
DWI Suspect Arrested After Walking Away from Rochester-Area Crash
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a Rochester man on suspicion of DWI after he allegedly walked away from a crash between Rochester and Byron early Sunday morning. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to the report of an overturned 2016 GMC...
Rochester City Council Set to Receive Golf Recommendations
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Golf will be on the agenda when the Rochester City Council holds a study session on Monday. City staff will be presenting the City Council with a recommendation concerning a sustainable municipal golf funding strategy. The aim of the proposal is to maintain the city's four municipal golf courses and provide funding for some needed improvement projects.
Rochester Area Unemployment Rate is Lowest Since June
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Seasonal factors helped drop total employment in the Rochester area below the 90,000 level last month for the first time in eight months. The latest jobs data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the overall number of jobs in Olmsted County dipped to about 89,750 in October. That was down about 500 from September and about 1500 when compared to July when employment peaked at a record high of more than 91,200 jobs.
Zumbrota Woman Accused of Felony Drug Sales, DWI
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A driving complaint over the Thanksgiving weekend has led to felony drug sales charges against a Zumbrota woman. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 40-year-old Tanya Veal with felony first degree drug sales, felony second-degree drug possession and misdemeanor DWI Monday. An Olmsted County judge set her conditional bail at $50,000.
Pine Island Woman Charged After Alleged Alcohol-Fueled Incident
Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman is facing a first-degree burglary charge, a couple of gross misdemeanor DWI charges, and three other misdemeanor offenses stemming from an alcohol-fueled incident in Kasson on Sunday. The criminal complaint against 39-year-old Crystal Ondler indicates she was arrested after a police...
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Sale Charge Against Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arraigned on felony drug charges in Olmsted County Court Tuesday. 42-year-old Terry Ohm has been charged with felony second-degree drug sales, felony third-degree drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. The criminal complaint says a Rochester police officer pulled over a vehicle Ohm was driving in the 2700 block of 22nd St. southeast for having a headlight out around 9:18 p.m.
