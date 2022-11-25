Read full article on original website
Justin Liles: Snow diminishes tonight
A rather robust area of low pressure is responsible for snowfall across the southern and eastern portions of the Northland. Road conditions will continue to be difficult around the shore of Lake Superior and south through Wisconsin. Even Interstate 35 is slick for and has stretches of slow travel due to the snow from Duluth all the way to Minneapolis. Many of the warning and advisories will expire late tonight.
Brandon Weatherz: Today’s snow shifting west
The track for today’s snow has shifted to the west, raising expected totals for areas that have been on the fringe of accumulation potential. A Winter Storm Warning now fills out northwest Wisconsin, including Douglas County, from 6 am until midnight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Pine County in east central Minnesota and for Lake and Cook County where a widespread 2-5” is possible. The rest of the North Shore and the Twin Ports are currently in the 1-3” range.
Brandon Weatherz: A couple rounds of snow ahead
A couple of rounds of snow kick off the workweek. Our Monday features a warm front sweeping the region. Snow arrives from the west in north central Minnesota in the late morning and sweeps northeast Minnesota through the afternoon with the Twin Ports on the southern edge of snow chances. Amounts will be generally less than an inch. Tuesday brings another round of snow, this time focusing on Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all but Douglas County from 6 am Tuesday until midnight.
Colorado governor visits shooting site as community heals
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — In a crowded brewery, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis embraced Richard Fierro, the veteran hailed as a hero after tackling a shooter who killed five people and injured 17 others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q last week. There was a festive atmosphere Tuesday at...
Justin Liles: Winter Storm Warning
A quick burst of snow has worked through northeastern Minnesota this afternoon. This snow is likely to diminish overnight. Some lingering light flurries are still possible. A large low will pass to the south and create wintry conditions mostly south and east of the Twin Ports. The snow is expected to develop Tuesday morning and end or diminish in intensity Tuesday night.
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that’s fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for...
Survivor of Virginia Walmart mass shooting files $50M suit
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Walmart employee who survived last week’s mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.”
Colorado shooting victim ‘wanted to save the family I found’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A member of the U.S. Navy who was injured while helping prevent further harm during a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado last weekend said Sunday that he “simply wanted to save the family that I found.”. Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas...
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defense officials to warn residents on Monday to prepare in case the eruption causes lava to flow toward communities. The eruption began late Sunday night in...
Lava from Hawaii volcano lights night sky amid warnings
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Waves of orange, glowing lava and ash blasted and billowed from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario. The...
Court: Cop who shot Castile wrongly denied teaching license
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday that a state board must reconsider its rejection of a substitute teaching license for the former police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile in 2016. Jeronimo Yanez applied to be a substitute teacher in 2020, but his application...
Arizona counties face deadline to certify 2022 election
PHOENIX (AP) — Six Arizona counties must decide Monday whether to certify 2022 election results amid pressure from some Republicans not to officially approve a vote count that had Democrats winning for U.S. Senate, governor and other statewide races. Election results have largely been certified without issue in jurisdictions...
Unemployment benefits running out for Northshore Mining employees
Now that they’ve been laid off for six months, Northshore Mining employees are seeing an end to their unemployment benefits. And it’s coming right during the holidays. State Senator-elect Grant Hauschild said that he will press to extend Unemployment Insurance benefits for workers laid off because of Northshore Mining’s ongoing idling when the Legislature reconvenes in January.
Red Lake man sentenced to 12 Years in prison for murder
A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 144 months, or 12 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for a 2020 murder that took place on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. The sentencing details was announced by United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger on Tuesday. According...
