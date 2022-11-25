The track for today’s snow has shifted to the west, raising expected totals for areas that have been on the fringe of accumulation potential. A Winter Storm Warning now fills out northwest Wisconsin, including Douglas County, from 6 am until midnight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Pine County in east central Minnesota and for Lake and Cook County where a widespread 2-5” is possible. The rest of the North Shore and the Twin Ports are currently in the 1-3” range.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO