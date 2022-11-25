ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that’s fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for...
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby

HONOLULU (AP) — The world’s largest active volcano spewed some ash and lava Monday and officials warned residents of Hawaii’s Big Island to prepare for a possible larger eruption. The U.S. Geological Survey warned the island’s 200,000 residents that an eruption of Mauna Loa “can be very...
EXPLAINER: What hazards are posed by Hawaii’s Mauna Loa?

HONOLULU (AP) — Lava is shooting 100 feet to 200 feet (30 to 60 meters) into the air as Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, erupts for the first time in nearly 40 years. For now, lava is not threatening any homes or communities and...
HAWAII STATE

