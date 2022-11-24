SPRINGFIELD – Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded over $5.6 million in Adult Literacy Grants to help students develop and enhance their reading, math, writing and English-language skills. The Adult Literacy Program awards grants in three categories: Adult Volunteer Literacy, Penny Severns Family Literacy, and Workplace Skills Enhancement. Over 10,000 students are served by adult literacy programs around the state. Adult literacy projects help Illinois adults who read below the ninth-grade level or speak English at a beginning level to improve their reading, writing, math or use of English as a new language.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO