SFGate
India, US armies hold exercises close to China border
AULI, India (AP) — Indian and U.S. troops on Tuesday participated in a high-altitude training exercise in a cold, mountainous terrain near India’s disputed border with China, at a time both countries are trying to manage rising tensions with Beijing. During the exercise, Indian soldiers were dropped from...
SFGate
China vows crackdown on 'hostile forces' as public tests Xi
BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party has vowed to “resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces,” following the largest street demonstrations in decades staged by citizens fed up with strict anti-virus restrictions. The statement from the Central Political and Legal Affairs...
US and Canada urge China not to harm zero-Covid protesters amid calls for ‘crackdown’
The US and Canada have urged China not to harm or intimidate protesters opposing Covid-19 lockdowns after the country’s top security body called for a crackdown on “hostile forces”. On Tuesday White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said the US stood up for peaceful protesters. “We...
