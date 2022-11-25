Makers’ Monday and the lighting of Maryville’s downtown will usher in the Christmas spirit on Monday, November 28. The event will begin at 4 to 7 pm, with several pop-up shops of local home-based businesses offering their wares and services in the Northside Mall, Meyer Automotive and A Step Ahead Dance Studio. Then at 5:45, Nodaway Chorale will perform on the Courthouse lawn and the Courthouse Christmas lighting will be turned on at 6 pm. Santa will arrive in the Maryville Pocket Park, Third and Main plus carriage rides will be offered during the evening, and the Grinch will be announced.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO