History Alive!
Nodaway County Historical Society Museum free program, 7 to 8 pm, Wednesday, November 30 at 110 North Walnut Street, Maryville. Get up close and personal with notable figures in Nodaway County history with this living history program featuring students from Northwest Missouri State University and historical society volunteers. Visitors can tour museum buildings. This program is made possible with funding from the Missouri Humanities Council.
November 28 has a variety of activities in Downtown Maryville
Makers’ Monday and the lighting of Maryville’s downtown will usher in the Christmas spirit on Monday, November 28. The event will begin at 4 to 7 pm, with several pop-up shops of local home-based businesses offering their wares and services in the Northside Mall, Meyer Automotive and A Step Ahead Dance Studio. Then at 5:45, Nodaway Chorale will perform on the Courthouse lawn and the Courthouse Christmas lighting will be turned on at 6 pm. Santa will arrive in the Maryville Pocket Park, Third and Main plus carriage rides will be offered during the evening, and the Grinch will be announced.
Northwest invites community to Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony
Northwest Missouri State University will host its annual Holiday Tree Lighting Tuesday, November 29, at the Memorial Bell Tower and invites the community to join the celebration of joy and gratitude. The program, which begins at 5:15 pm, includes remarks from Northwest Interim President Dr. Clarence Green, students of diverse...
Regional mental health board appoints leadership positions
The Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees decided on leadership positions at their November 17 meeting. The positions are Anglea Brook, chair, Holt County; Judy Hood, vice-chair, Holt County; Sarah Marsh, secretary, Nodaway County and Julia Schmitz, treasurer, Nodaway County. Other activities of the gathering will be in...
November 22, 2022
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker and Chris Burns, associate commissioner, and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to...
More postseason awards handed out for local athletes
More athletes from Nodaway County have been given post-season awards. The Maryville Spoofhound Soccer Team had several players receive MEC All-Conference honors. Juniors Jaxson Staples, Kason Teale, Boyd Gallaher and Senior Truett Haer were named to the first team. Seniors Marcus Henggeler and Quinn Pettlon were named to the second team, and Senior Gabe Baldwin, Junior Lane Hazen and Freshman Tuan Jacobson received honorable mention honors.
