Heavy rain and gusty winds Wednesday morning before a quick cool down
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Heavy rain and gusty winds will push across the South Carolina Midlands thanks to the same cold front that sparked dangerous storms around Mississippi Tuesday evening. Wet weather will be confined to the first half of the day with a strong line, most likely between...
Beautiful Tuesday before a line of strong storms Wednesday morning
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A line of strong storms will push toward the South Carolina Midlands by by Wednesday morning. We'll start off chilly, but it won't stay that way for long. Plenty of sunshine heats us back up to around 70 degrees. As we enjoy a quiet day...
Gas prices have fallen in South Carolina in the last week, according to GasBuddy survey
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — With the holiday season now in full swing, gas prices in South Carolina have fallen over the last week. According to a survey by GasBuddy, gas prices in South Carolina have fallen by 8.6 cents per gallon and are averaging $3.09/g today. Prices in the...
Christmas prep to begin at SC Governor's Mansion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the South Carolina Governor's Mansion. First Lady Peggy McMaster will greet representatives from Penland's Christmas Tree Farm and the Lexington Tech Center Future Farmers of America chapter as they deliver Christmas trees and poinsettias to the Governor's Mansion, Governor's Mansion.
More than a dozen officers investigating false, prank calls at Walmart stores in Pee Dee
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — More than a dozen officers investigated a prank and false calls at Walmart stores in Bennettsville and Florence. Bennettsville police had their entire night shift respond to the incident Friday night of a person inside a bathroom at Walmart with a gun, which turned out to be a prank.
'We should have our choice': SC veterans continue fight for medical marijuana law
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – Some veterans in the Palmetto State are fighting for law to legalize medical marijuana in South Carolina. They say it needs to be a top priority for lawmakers when they return to the state house in January after several proposals were stopped in their tracks earlier this year.
