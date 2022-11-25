ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

wach.com

Christmas prep to begin at SC Governor's Mansion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the South Carolina Governor's Mansion. First Lady Peggy McMaster will greet representatives from Penland's Christmas Tree Farm and the Lexington Tech Center Future Farmers of America chapter as they deliver Christmas trees and poinsettias to the Governor's Mansion.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

