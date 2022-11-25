Read full article on original website
COVID protests escalate in Guangzhou as China lockdown anger boils
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - People in the Chinese manufacturing hub of Guangzhou clashed with white hazmat-suited riot police on Tuesday night, videos on social media showed, as frustration with stringent COVID-19 rules boiled over, three years into the pandemic.
BOJ flags broadening price increases in once deflation-prone Japan
TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A wider range of Japanese companies are raising prices, including those in sectors historically reluctant to pass on higher costs to customers, a Bank of Japan research note said on Wednesday in a nod to broadening inflationary pressure.
Why Macron? Biden state dinner highlights France's U.S. appeal
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's welcoming of French President Emmanuel Macron at the first White House state visit on Thursday since the U.S. Democrat took power in early 2021, is being celebrated by officials from both countries as a recognition of France's status as America's oldest ally.
