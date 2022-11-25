ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Vanderbilt earns back-and-forth win over Fresno State

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZcwMZ_0jN2nSYh00

Vanderbilt’s Liam Robbins scored 20 points and teammate Tyrin Lawrence made two crucial baskets after Fresno State rallied for the lead, helping the Commodores earn a 67-59 victory on Thursday in the consolation game of the Wooden Legacy in Anaheim, Calif.

Lawrence finished with 19 points and Myles Stute posted 16 points for Vanderbilt (3-3).

After a back-and-forth stretch, Lawrence scored on consecutive possessions as Vanderbilt built a 60-57 edge with 2:35 to go.

Robbins made two free throws with 2:02 left to extend the advantage, and the Commodores converted on three more free throws before Fresno State halted the run.

Robbins, who shot 7-for-11 from the field, also was credited with eight of his team’s nine blocked shots.

Fresno State (1-5) lost its fifth game in a row despite Jemarl Baker Jr.’s 22 points. Isaih Moore and Eduardo Andre added 10 points apiece for the Bulldogs, who shot just 4-for-23 on 3-point attempts. Baker was 8-for-20 from the field, though only 1-for-8 from long distance.

Fresno State had a 45-35 rebounding edge courtesy of 12 boards each from Moore and Andre.

Vanderbilt scored its last seven points on free throws, and the Commodores ended up 15-for-22 at the foul line. They shot 40.7 percent from the field and hit 8 of 23 3-point tries.

After Eduardo’s layup with 4:23 to play, Fresno State went almost four minutes before scoring another field goal.

Vanderbilt went up 44-33 early in the second half and then went more than three minutes without scoring.

Fresno State used a 10-0 run to build a 49-46 lead. Vanderbilt was back in front after 3-point baskets from Stute and Lawrence.

Vanderbilt scored the last eight points — all in the last 70 seconds — of the first half to take a 31-26 lead to the break.

Fresno State shot 31.4 percent from the floor while making just 1 of 12 attempts from 3-point range in the first half. For the game, the Bulldogs hit 34.8 percent of their field-goal attempts.

The game featured 10 lead changes and six ties.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hanford Sentinel

Tigers roar: Lemoore wins Division II Championship in shootout over Cavaliers

Something had to give on Nov. 25 when No. 1 seed Central Valley Christian Cavaliers and No. 3 seed Lemoore High Tigers met for the CIF Central Section Division II Championship in Visalia. Entering the game, the Cavaliers had one of the best defenses in the section, allowing only 13 points in 12 games, while the Tigers offense averaged 47 points per game.
LEMOORE, CA
AllTrojans

Lincoln Riley is recruiting Matayo Uiagalelei hard

Matayo Uiagalelei had just helped lead St. John Bosco to a thrilling 24-22 victory over Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 football championship game.  Waiting for him on the field after the monumental victory was USC head coach Lincoln Riley, who posed for a photo while holding ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesungazette.com

Football: Cavaliers can’t defend Tigers attack

Central Valley Christian traded touchdowns with Lemoore for three quarters without their best player but couldn’t stop the Tigers late in a 62-46 loss in the Valley Title game. Visalia – The Division II Valley Title game had everything fans could want. Two high scoring offenses trading touchdowns, timely...
LEMOORE, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Caleb Williams painted his fingernails with profane message for Notre Dame

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is exploding on the national college football scene. Now, fans are learning about an odd tradition he has. The AP’s Greg Beacham shared on Twitter Saturday that Williams had “F–K ND” painted across his nails. There was one letter on each of his finger nails to spell out the profane message for USC’s rival. The nails on his right hand had the F-word listed. On his left hand was N-D-X-X.
LOS ANGELES, CA
humboldtsports.com

Local MMA fighter crowned CAMO state champion

Dupree Stewart of the Institute of Combat in Arcata has become the first local fighter to win a California Amateur Mixed Martial Arts Organization state championship after a big win at Visalia last week. Stewart improved to 5-0 in the cage with a third-round submission of Shane Christie in a...
ARCATA, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Caroline Collins Leaving KSEE 24 News: Where Is the Fresno Anchor Going?

The people of Fresno still can’t believe that their favorite anchor Caroline Collins is leaving KSEE 24 News in November 2022. The famous anchor and TikToker took to social media a few days back and announced her departure from the station. Now her devoted followers have many questions, the most pressing of which is whether or not Collins’ new position will require her to relocate from Fresno. Fortunately, the KSEE 24 sunrise and midday anchor provided all of the information they needed. Here is what she has to say about her exit.
FRESNO, CA
fresyes.com

POLL: The Best Taco Places in Fresno

Fresno loves it’s Tacos. Heck, we have a whole section of the site dedicated to just Tacos. But who in Fresno serves up the best Tacos?. We looked at yelp and will mention their highest rated below but we’re more interested in what our FresYes community thinks. The...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Lockdowns lifted after unconfirmed report of man with a rifle in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department says two schools near Jensen and Armstrong were locked down Tuesday morning after a report of a man with a rife. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and both Sequoia Elementary School and Sanger West High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Here’s Where You Can Buy Gas for $3.49 a Gallon in Fresno

Gas has dropped to less than $4 a gallon in Fresno at a handful of locations, including the Valero on East Belmont Avenue, where regular sold for $3.49 Monday morning. The drop in local gas prices mirrors a nationwide trend. “The national average pump price for a gallon of gas...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Man On The Run, Wanted For Attempted Murder In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
FRESNO, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

88K+
Followers
66K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy