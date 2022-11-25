Read full article on original website
Denny's Restaurant was Closing After ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenOakland Park, FL
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
Nordstrom Rack partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters for shopping event in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Nordstrom Rack hosted a special shopping spree with a sibling twist. On Tuesday morning, the department store in Miami partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters for a special event. “Just getting a phone call saying I get a shopping spree and I don’t have to do anything...
miamicurated.com
“Miraculous” Shoe and Handbag Restoration
Miracle Shoe Repair in Miami does indeed work miracles. Not just with repairing shoes for men and women, but designer handbags as well, and serious restoration more than worthy of luxury brands. I found them through the French owner of a hair salon in Coral Gables who wears nothing but Louboutin shoes and sports Hermes bags. You have to see below the before and after photos to believe it. Plus, their charges are fair considering the time they put in and quality of their work.
WPBF News 25
Black Friday lines seen at select Palm Beach Tanger Outlet stores
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Black Friday rush hit select stores atThe Palm Beach Tanger Outlets. Doors opened at 6 a.m. and a crowd of people could be seen rushing in before the sun was even up. “It was worth the wait,” said one shopper. “I actually...
Delray’s massive Christmas tree rises 100 feet. Here’s when its thousands of lights will go on.
Delray Beach will kick off the holiday season on Tuesday night with one of its most popular, annual attractions: the lighting of its 100-foot Christmas tree. Anchored in downtown Delray Beach by Old School Square, the 10-story aluminum tree is decorated with 18,000 ornaments. It also features an estimated 31 miles of garland, 59 miles of galvanized wire, 24,000 pounds of aluminum frames, 3,114 ...
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach Gardens
It’s beginning to look a lot like — well, OK, so December in South Florida isn't much different than the dog days of summer. But we can pretend. This week, it's reported Florida's first ‘Christmassy’ day of 2022 will be in the first several days of December. This interactive map shows each state's coldest day of the year.
secretmiami.com
Ralph Lauren’s Newest Coffee Shop Is Now Open In Miami
‘Tis the season to sip, snack and shop to your heart’s content. Known for its preppy, all-American style, Ralph Lauren has opened a trendy coffee spot just in time for the holidays – operating in front of its flagship store in Aventura Mall. And the launch marks Florida’s first-ever Ralph’s Coffee location!
WSVN-TV
United Way Miami presents mural for Miami Art week
MIAMI (WSVN) - United Way Miami is kicking off Miami Art Week with a new installation. The mural presented on Tuesday is called “Miami Octopus” in honor of the city and its residents. The artist says it represents strength in community. “So many people are leaving Miami, literally...
WSVN-TV
Local wet suit business catches fire in Pembroke Park
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews found themselves locked in a fierce firefight when flames tore through a South Florida business. On Tuesday, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was dispatched to 2930 SW 30th Ave.in Pembroke Park, due to reports of a commercial structure fire. The structure is said to be...
Coral Springs Resident Finds Dream Job as a Private Dog Driver
Karine Shashoua always wanted to work with animals, and during the pandemic, she finally found the job of her dreams. In the winter of 2020, after leaving her job of seven years as an employment specialist for people with disabilities, Shashoua saw an ad where people bid on jobs to drive dogs that need to go places. She decided to give it a try.
luxury-houses.net
A Dreamy Mediterranean Waterfront Estate in Boca Raton with over 12,000 SF of Resort-Like Living Space Seeking for $10 Million
8808 Twin Lake Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 8808 Twin Lake Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a classic Mediterranean waterfront estate with modern influences located in exclusive gated community of Long Lake Estates situated on 1.1 acres on the best cul-de-sac point lot with southern exposure and 300 ft of waterfrontage. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8808 Twin Lake Drive, please contact Jeffrey Miller (Phone: 305-610-4509) & Christopher Zdancewicz PA (Phone: 786-352-2176) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Honest Cooking
A Foodie Weekend in Fort Lauderdale
If you’re looking for a trendy culinary scene alongside white-sand beaches and luxurious hotel stays, all without the hefty price tag of Miami, then Fort Lauderdale is for you. An international culinary scene is emerging along the shores of Fort Lauderdale. The best part? Being able to dine outdoors...
'Tis the season for movie star real estate in Palm Beach County and your loss Trader Joe's
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The dates for the official winter season in Palm Beach County are all muddled since the pandemic but there has been a marked uptick in Land/Range Rovers, Mercedes Benz G 550s (the one that looks like a 4-door Jeep, just saying), and black Cadillac Escalades with windows tinted so dark you just know there's someone really important in there texting or TikToking or whatevering the social media scourge is that's popular this minute.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Lake Worth (FL)
Located along the Atlantic coast in South Florida’s Palm Beach County, Lake Worth was named after the large lagoon that’s adjacent to its eastern border. Though it had a population of just less than 35,000 residents at the time of the last census, it’s part of the Miami metropolitan area, which is home to more than six million.
The 6 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Miami, Florida
If you're searching for a safe community that your kids will love to live, learn, and play in, here are six family-friendly neighborhoods for you.
Florida woman wins top lottery prize from Publix lottery ticket
A Florida woman's $10 purchase won her $1 million back after she found that she bought a winning ticket from the Florida Lottery.
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek Hosts Winter Extravaganza with Crafts, Music and Food Trucks
The City of Coconut Creek is hosting a Winter Extravaganza filled with crafts, music, and food trucks for the whole family. The event is on Thursday, December 8, and is split into two sessions. The first session is from 3 to 4:30 p.m., and the second session is from 5...
WSVN-TV
Hive returns for 7th year of Miami Art Week with more art and fun
SoFlo is an art lover’s paradise this week, and you might be thinking, so much to do, so little time. Don’t worry, Deco’s on it. We’re checking out an event that has a little bit of everything. Wynwood Marketplace is buzzing. Hive is back for the...
cw34.com
Winning lottery ticket sold in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix: where shopping could win you big bucks!. A winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at the Publix on1160 W Palmetto Park Road. The prize was worth $64,847.14 and there were three winners all from the South Florida area.
Smoothie and Juice Bar Squeezes its Way into Coral Springs
Organic juice shots, fresh smoothies, succulent acai bowls, and more can be found at one of Coral Springs’s newest businesses, Pure Green. Located in the Sawgrass Center, 6051 Coral Ridge Drive, the store is bustling with students and coffee shop-goers looking to enjoy a healthy snack. “Our mission is...
WSVN-TV
Inspirational mural vandalized in Overtown ahead of Miami Art Week
MIAMI (WSVN) - Artists are scrambling to clean up a mural in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood ahead of Miami Art Week after it was defaced by vandals. Speaking with 7News on Monday, artist Kyle Holbrook said the mural is meant to inspire. “It’s a showcasing of the beauty that lies...
