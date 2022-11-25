Miracle Shoe Repair in Miami does indeed work miracles. Not just with repairing shoes for men and women, but designer handbags as well, and serious restoration more than worthy of luxury brands. I found them through the French owner of a hair salon in Coral Gables who wears nothing but Louboutin shoes and sports Hermes bags. You have to see below the before and after photos to believe it. Plus, their charges are fair considering the time they put in and quality of their work.

