ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 73, EAST CAROLINA 68

Percentages: FG .460, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Hallums 4-5, Brown 2-3, C.Jones 1-3, Gary 1-3, Edwards 1-4, Bates 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 3, Hallums). Turnovers: 9 (C.Jones 2, Edwards 2, Gary 2, Hallums 2, Everett). Steals: 8 (C.Jones 2, Edwards 2,...
GREENVILLE, NC
Porterville Recorder

NORTH CAROLINA STATE 85, WILLIAM & MARY 64

Percentages: FG .386, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Dorsey 3-7, Ayesa 2-3, Milkereit 1-1, Karasinski 1-3, Case 0-1, Mullins 0-1, Rice 0-1, Nelson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Collier 2). Turnovers: 16 (Dorsey 5, Collier 4, Lowe 2, Rice 2, Milkereit, Nelson, Williams). Steals:...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Porterville Recorder

DUQUESNE 72, UC SANTA BARBARA 61

Percentages: FG .489, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Anderson 2-6, Norris 1-3, Pierre-Louis 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Sanni 0-2, Wishart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson, Kelly, Norris). Turnovers: 16 (Pierre-Louis 6, Wishart 3, Mitchell 2, Anderson, Kelly, Kukic, Norris, Sanni). Steals: 6 (Anderson, Kelly,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Porterville Recorder

CHARLESTON 75, OLD DOMINION 60

Percentages: FG .442, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Jenkins 3-3, Baker 1-1, Long 1-1, C.Smith 0-1, Stines 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-2, Stanley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Fields 4). Turnovers: 14 (Jenkins 5, Stanley 3, Essien 2, Fields 2, C.Smith, Long). Steals: 6 (Long 2,...
CHARLESTON, SC
Porterville Recorder

Charlotte 68, Davidson 66, OT

CHARLOTTE (6-2) Milicic 6-11 2-3 18, Khalifa 8-16 1-1 19, Gipson 2-5 1-2 5, Patterson 4-6 0-2 9, Threadgill 2-8 0-0 5, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Folkes 3-4 1-2 7, Aldrich 1-4 0-0 3, Braswell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-58 5-10 68. DAVIDSON (6-2) Mennenga 8-13 5-9 21, Bailey 0-3...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 116, Golden State 113

Percentages: FG .477, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 11-43, .256 (Curry 5-14, Lamb 2-4, Kuminga 1-1, Poole 1-6, Thompson 1-6, Wiggins 1-6, Ja.Green 0-1, DiVincenzo 0-2, D.Green 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kuminga 2, D.Green). Turnovers: 18 (Poole 5, Curry 4, D.Green 3, Kuminga 2, DiVincenzo,...
Porterville Recorder

NO. 22 MARYLAND 79, LOUISVILLE 54

Percentages: FG .500, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Scott 3-6, Martinez 2-5, Carey 2-6, Hart 1-3, Young 1-3, Batchelor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Scott 2, Hart). Turnovers: 11 (Long 3, Carey 2, Martinez 2, Batchelor, Dziuba, Hart, Scott). Steals: 7 (Young 3, Hart...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

MISSOURI 88, WICHITA STATE 84, OT

Percentages: FG .423, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (Hodge 4-11, Carter 2-4, Honor 1-6, Ko.Brown 0-1, DeGray 0-2, East 0-2, Gomillion 0-3, Gholston 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter, DeGray). Turnovers: 7 (Honor 2, Ko.Brown 2, East, Gholston, Gomillion). Steals: 16 (Gomillion 4, Honor...
WICHITA, KS
Porterville Recorder

MORGAN STATE 123, VIRGINIA-LYNCHBURG 59

Percentages: FG .344, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Pendleton 2-4, Willis 2-5, Bryant 1-4, C.Goode 1-5, Dunn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kaeley 2, Bush, Willis). Turnovers: 27 (Willis 7, Bush 6, C.Goode 6, Cook 4, Pendleton 2, Dunn, Walter). Steals: 3 (Pendleton 2,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Porterville Recorder

PRESBYTERIAN 72, VMI 57

Percentages: FG .333, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Houser 3-4, Conway 2-3, Butler 2-5, Felder 1-3, Woods 1-4, Bradley 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson 2, Butler, Houser). Turnovers: 11 (Woods 5, Bradley 3, Felder 2, Conway). Steals: 4 (Bradley, Houser, Jackson,...
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Knicks 140, Detroit 112

Percentages: FG .563, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (Randle 6-13, Grimes 3-4, Brunson 2-2, Toppin 2-3, Barrett 2-5, Rose 1-2, McBride 0-1, Quickley 0-2, Reddish 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Robinson). Turnovers: 13 (Quickley 3, Randle 3, Robinson 2, Rose 2, Arcidiacono, Brunson, Sims).
Porterville Recorder

BOISE STATE 55, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 46

Percentages: FG .306, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Igbanugo 3-5, Allen-Eikens 1-1, Wright 1-5, Afifi 0-1, Slaymaker 0-1, Bostick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Afifi, Bostick, Okereke). Turnovers: 11 (Bostick 5, Allen-Eikens 3, Wright 2, Tucker). Steals: 5 (Wright 3, Allen-Eikens, Bostick). Technical Fouls:...
BOISE, ID
Porterville Recorder

UMASS 73, SOUTH FLORIDA 67

Percentages: FG .474, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Luis 2-3, Leveque 2-4, Weeks 2-5, Dominguez 1-2, Fernandes 1-2, Cross 1-3, Diggins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Leveque 3, Dominguez 2, Cross, Gapare, Martin). Turnovers: 20 (Cross 5, Luis 5, Fernandes 3, Weeks 3, Diggins,...
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

ST. JOHN'S 95, LIU 68

Percentages: FG .456, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Johnson 3-3, Maletic 3-11, Burns 2-8, Booker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Greene 3, Burns). Turnovers: 17 (Greene 9, Burns 2, Maletic 2, Ndiaye 2, Booker, Johnson). Steals: 4 (Delancy 2, Greene, Johnson). Technical Fouls: None.
GREENE, NY
Porterville Recorder

Mississippi St. 94, Louisiana-Monroe 39

MISSISSIPPI ST. (6-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.385, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Powe 2-3, Jordan 2-3, Weber 2-4, Al.Hayes 2-3, An.Hayes 0-1, Smith 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Gony 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Carter 2, Gony 1) Turnovers: 18 (J.Carter 3, Smith 3, Johnson 3, Weber 2, Moore 2, Al.Hayes 1, Jordan...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Porterville Recorder

MIAMI (OH) 95, JACKSON STATE 78

Percentages: FG .475, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (C.Young 5-10, Evans 4-7, Adams 1-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cook, Evans). Turnovers: 14 (Cook 4, Evans 3, Jones 3, Adams, C.Young, Hunt, Mansel). Steals: 3 (Mansel 2, Cook). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Mirambeaux215-92-21-77312.
JACKSON, MS
Porterville Recorder

NO. 16 ILLINOIS 73, SYRACUSE 44

Percentages: FG .278, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Taylor 2-4, Bell 2-8, Williams 1-2, Girard 0-1, Mintz 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards 3, Ajak, Torrence). Turnovers: 15 (Mintz 5, Edwards 4, Bell 2, Copeland, Girard, Torrence, Williams). Steals: 3 (Edwards 2, Brown). Technical...
SYRACUSE, NY
Porterville Recorder

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 79, UNC ASHEVILLE 66

Percentages: FG .522, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Caldwell 3-3, Jones 3-5, Pember 3-7, Stephney 0-1, Abee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Pember 3, Caldwell). Turnovers: 18 (Pember 5, Battle 3, Jones 3, Burgess 2, Caldwell 2, McMullen 2, Stephney). Steals: 4 (Burgess, Jones,...
DURHAM, NC
Porterville Recorder

GRAND CANYON 80, ALCORN STATE 72

Percentages: FG .417, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Joshua 5-5, Thorn 2-6, Jordan 0-1, Wade 0-1, Brewton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marshall). Turnovers: 5 (Joshua 4, Brewton). Steals: 3 (Joshua, Thorn, Wade). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. McGlothan283-70-13-7136. Ouedraogo322-46-61-60410. Baker301-40-20-2403. Blacksher267-75-61-25421. Harrison276-124-50-44318.
Porterville Recorder

QUEENS 72, BOWLING GREEN 66

QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .481, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Ashby 3-5, Mathews 2-3, McCluney 1-2, Dye 1-3, J.Turner 0-1, McKee 0-1, McLaurin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (McKee 2, Rains, Wyche). Turnovers: 18 (McKee 4, J.Turner 3, Rains 3, Dye 2, McCluney 2,...
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy