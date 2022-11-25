Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

ROCKY MOUNT, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO