Ferrum, VA

Franklin News Post

Comets crash Eagles' season opener

Halifax County used a 16-10 second stanza scoring surge to break a first-period stalemate in a 40-34 non-district boys junior varsity basketball win over Franklin County Monday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. The contest, which was tied at 7 after the first quarter, was the 2022-2023 season opener for both...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Marlins stay out of Panthers' nets, win by 12

FERRUM - A last-place finish, predicted in preseason for Ferrum College, has the Panthers looking up at each of its 12 rivals in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). Sunday, the Panthers saw what the view is among the top four. Virginia Wesleyan University, paced by a pair of 40-point...
FERRUM, VA
Franklin News Post

Raising anchor: WDBJ-7 fixture Robin Reed to retire

About 10 years ago, Dan Reed invited a few friends over to his parents’ farm for a campout on a super-hot summer day. The group spent the afternoon outdoors, fishing and tubing before unrolling sleeping bags in the evening, picking guitars and relaxing in a field as clouds obscured the stars.
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA

