Eagles' black helmets, explained: Why Philadelphia is going 'dark mode' on 'Sunday Night Football'
The Eagles have worn black alternate jerseys for several years, but they'll have an added twist to the look on "Sunday Night Football": black helmets. The team tweeted "Dark mode activated" earlier in the week to announce its uniform for the Week 12 matchup against the Packers. If you like...
What channel is Rams vs. Chiefs on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 12 game
The Chiefs play what feels like a rare game outside of a prime-time slot this weekend, in a matchup that looked like one of the regular season's best just a few months ago. Instead, Kansas City is favored by two touchdowns against a Rams team that looks like a shell of the group that won the Super Bowl in February.
What channel is Packers vs. Eagles on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 12
The Packers and Eagles are trending in opposite directions, just like everyone thought. Green Bay was a popular pick to make — and win — Super Bowl 56, but after a "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Titans in Week 11, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are spiraling and are in danger of missing out on the playoffs, unless they can start stringing together some miraculous wins.
USC's Caleb Williams had hidden message to Notre Dame in Trojans win: 'F— ND'
It took all of one season for Caleb Williams to embrace the USC-Notre Dame rivalry after transferring from Oklahoma to follow Lincoln Riley. The Trojans' quarterback wasn't overly vocal in his disdain for the Fighting Irish, but did levy a message to the visiting team on Saturday during the Trojans' 38-27 win. All you had to do was take a close look at his hands:
College Football Playoff rankings: Who are the top four teams in fifth CFP poll of 2022?
The biggest argument of the penultimate set of College Football Playoff rankings isn't which teams comprise the top four. Instead, it's who are the teams right behind them — i.e., the first two out. Would Ohio State and Alabama be the fifth team in the Week 14 CFP top...
Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
Jaguars mascot wears Speedo vs. Ravens, prompting strong NFL Twitter reaction: 'The most Florida thing you've ever seen'
The Jaguars are pulling out all the stops to try to beat the Ravens in Week 12. That includes putting a rather... interesting outfit on their mascot, Jaxson de Ville. NFL fans first noticed de Ville's strange attire during a Justin Tucker field goal attempt early in the game. He stood by the goalposts and appeared to be wearing minimal clothing.
Mike McDaniel takes blame for Dolphins' struggles vs. Texans after sitting QB Tua Tagovailoa
The Dolphins cruised in the early stages of their Week 12 win over the Texans, but things got a bit bumpy after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was removed from the game. Miami led 30-0 when Tagovailoa exited in the third quarter. He played two drives after halftime. Coach Mike McDaniel and his staff figured they could get him some rest in what was turning into a blowout.
Auburn coaching search: Why Tigers hired Hugh Freeze after missing out on Lane Kiffin
Auburn on Monday hired former Ole Miss and Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to lead the Tigers' program. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Freeze received a six-year contract worth $6.5 million a year. The hiring makes sense considering Freeze is one of the top offensive minds in college football and has...
Why 'NFL RedZone,' CBS didn't show ending to Raiders' overtime win vs. Seahawks
The Raiders-Seahawks game proved to be one of the more entertaining showdowns in Week 12, with both teams going back and forth in an eventual 40-34 overtime victory for Las Vegas. Indeed, it was running back Josh Jacobs who provided the climactic finish for the game, rushing 86 yards for...
Alabama or Ohio State? Who should be No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings
Will the Buckeyes or Crimson Tide take the backdoor into the College Football Playoff?. No. 5 Ohio State (11-1) and No. 6 Alabama (10-2) have combined for 11 CFP appearances, and arguably the most-interesting piece of Tuesday's penultimate College Football Playoff rankings will be where the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide are ranked.
Jeff Saturday explains Colts' late-game clock management vs. Steelers: 'Didn't think time was of the essence'
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday is defending his late-game clock management after Indianapolis' 24-17 loss to the Steelers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 12. Saturday's decision not to use a timeout during a three-play sequence that ran the clock from 1:35 remaining to 30 seconds to go came under fire after the defeat.
Deion Sanders coaching rumors: Will Colorado, Cincinnati, other Power 5 schools hire Jackson State coach?
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is following an interesting path this season. In the beginning of October, Sanders said he had made "no plans to move or go anywhere." Then, at the end of October, he said on "College Football Live" he "would entertain" making the jump to a Power Five school for the sake of his coaches.
Reports: Trent Dilfer to become next head coach at UAB
(KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple media outlets are reporting that Trent Dilfer will be the next head football coach at UAB, the University of Alabama at Birmingham. UAB is currently a member of Conference USA, but is moving to the American Athletic Conference next summer. Trent Dilfer is a former NFL quarterback, a veteran of 13 seasons […]
No. 24 SDSU escapes with late win over UC Irvine
Micah Parrish buried a corner 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left to lead No. 24 San Diego State to a 72-69
USC vs. Utah odds, prediction, betting trends for Pac-12 Championship Game
No. 4 USC looks to secure its first-ever spot in the College Football Playoff with a win over No. 12 Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game. It won't come easy for the Trojans, though, as the Utes handed USC their lone loss of the season. USC enters champ week following...
Jets QB Mike White shows Zach Wilson 'the real New York Jets football' in win over Bears
The "White Knight" rises. The Jets benched 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson ahead of Week 12 for a number of reasons. For starters, he's been bad. Then, he followed up his poor performance in Week 11 by failing to take accountability for the team's poor offensive showing. That reflected pretty poorly on his leadership qualities, among other things.
College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings for Week 14
There might not be a more important set of regular-season top 25 rankings than the ones that follow Week 13 of the college football season. Incredibly, three top-10 teams, each in contention for the College Football Playoff, fell during Rivalry Week, including two to unranked opponents. No. 3 Michigan dismantled No. 2 Ohio State 45-23; Texas A&M upset No. 6 LSU 38-23, and South Carolina took down No. 8 Clemson 31-30.
College football bowl projections for championship week: Michigan in, Ohio State first team out of CFP
How much will conference championship weekend disrupt the College Football Playoff picture?. That will be the question. No. 2 Michigan replaces No. 5 Ohio State in our playoff picks after a 45-23 victory against the Buckeyes. Now, Ohio State must hope for a loss from either No. 3 TCU or No. 4 USC to get into the CFP.
Justin Tucker laments missing game-winning 67-yard field goal in Ravens' loss to Jaguars: 'Heartbreaking'
Justin Tucker had a chance to give the Ravens a last-second win over the Jaguars and make NFL history in the process. He came up short in his efforts to do so. Tucker's 67-yard field goal attempt with two seconds left in the Baltimore vs. Jacksonville game was on the right line, but it came up just short.
