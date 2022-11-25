Read full article on original website
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
NFL Analysis Network
The San Francisco 49ers Are Looking Perfect For Tom Brady
The future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is up in the air. Brady is set to be a free agent after the season, but it is anyone’s guess right now as to whether or not he will continue his Hall of Fame career. Could the San Francisco 49ers be in his future if he does keep playing?
Sporting News
Aaron Rodgers injury update: Packers QB leaves 'Sunday Night Football' with rib ailment
The Packers' playoff hopes appeared to be on the brink of elimination Sunday night against the Eagles. The sight of an injured Aaron Rodgers does little to bolster confidence in Green Bay reaching the playoffs. Rodgers left the "Sunday Night Football" contest in Philadelphia in the third quarter with a...
Sporting News
Eagles' black helmets, explained: Why Philadelphia is going 'dark mode' on 'Sunday Night Football'
The Eagles have worn black alternate jerseys for several years, but they'll have an added twist to the look on "Sunday Night Football": black helmets. The team tweeted "Dark mode activated" earlier in the week to announce its uniform for the Week 12 matchup against the Packers. If you like...
Sporting News
Mike McDaniel takes blame for Dolphins' struggles vs. Texans after sitting QB Tua Tagovailoa
The Dolphins cruised in the early stages of their Week 12 win over the Texans, but things got a bit bumpy after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was removed from the game. Miami led 30-0 when Tagovailoa exited in the third quarter. He played two drives after halftime. Coach Mike McDaniel and his staff figured they could get him some rest in what was turning into a blowout.
WATCH: Denver Broncos Defensive Lineman Goes Off on Russell Wilson
Things continue to be bad for the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson with frustrations boiling over on both sides of the ball. During Sunday’s NFL game against the Carolina Panthers, the Broncos just looked flat. They had little offensive production, and Wilson was just barely above 50% passing on the day.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Sporting News
Kyler Murray gives perfect quote to describe fourth-and-1 interception: 'Schematically we were kinda f—'
The Cardinals' woes continued Sunday, as they dropped their fourth game in their last five against the Chargers 25-24 to go to 4-8 on the season. Perhaps no play better encapsulated the Cardinals' struggles better than a fourth-and-1 interception in the second quarter, in which Kyler Murray threw a heave up to DeAndre Hopkins that was intercepted by Derwin James.
Sporting News
Jaguars mascot wears Speedo vs. Ravens, prompting strong NFL Twitter reaction: 'The most Florida thing you've ever seen'
The Jaguars are pulling out all the stops to try to beat the Ravens in Week 12. That includes putting a rather... interesting outfit on their mascot, Jaxson de Ville. NFL fans first noticed de Ville's strange attire during a Justin Tucker field goal attempt early in the game. He stood by the goalposts and appeared to be wearing minimal clothing.
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday explains Colts' late-game clock management vs. Steelers: 'Didn't think time was of the essence'
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday is defending his late-game clock management after Indianapolis' 24-17 loss to the Steelers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 12. Saturday's decision not to use a timeout during a three-play sequence that ran the clock from 1:35 remaining to 30 seconds to go came under fire after the defeat.
Sporting News
Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
Sporting News
Doug Pederson explains Jaguars' decision to go for 2, sealing comeback win vs. Ravens: 'What do we have to lose?'
As officials reviewed whether Marvin Jones was down in bounds on his late fourth-quarter touchdown, the question on everyone's mind was if the Jaguars would go for 2 and the win. Facing the AFC North-leading Ravens, the Jaguars had just stormed back from a 27-20 deficit in the final minutes...
Sporting News
Rams coach Sean McVay takes hard shot to head from own player's helmet vs. Chiefs
The Rams' injury bug has reached the coaching staff. Coach Sean McVay took a hard shot to the head from one of his own players whil standing on the sideline during Sunday's game against the Chiefs, though he appeared to be all right afterward. McVay walked right into reserve tight...
Skunk invades stadium during Cleveland Browns game
The skunk, which was spotted in Section 140 during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is still at large.
Sporting News
What channel is Rams vs. Chiefs on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 12 game
The Chiefs play what feels like a rare game outside of a prime-time slot this weekend, in a matchup that looked like one of the regular season's best just a few months ago. Instead, Kansas City is favored by two touchdowns against a Rams team that looks like a shell of the group that won the Super Bowl in February.
Sporting News
Why Derrick Henry's fumble was absolutely heartbreaking for fantasy owners, bettors in Titans vs. Bengals game
In the second quarter of the Titans' game against the Bengals on Sunday, Derrick Henry made a catch and took off downfield. Thousands of fans around the world probably jumped out of their seats in excitement. But just moments later, they were left holding their heads in disappointment. Just as...
Sporting News
How Todd Bowles' poor clock management cost Buccaneers in OT loss to Browns
Just when it looked like things were starting to turn around for Tampa Bay, the season has hit a new low. The Buccaneers fell, 23-17, in overtime to the Browns on Sunday. It ended a two-game win streak and dropped them to 5-6 on the year. There is plenty of blame to go around after such a gutting loss, but one man sure to face some criticism is head coach Todd Bowles. His clock management down the stretch was simply baffling.
Sporting News
Why 'NFL RedZone,' CBS didn't show ending to Raiders' overtime win vs. Seahawks
The Raiders-Seahawks game proved to be one of the more entertaining showdowns in Week 12, with both teams going back and forth in an eventual 40-34 overtime victory for Las Vegas. Indeed, it was running back Josh Jacobs who provided the climactic finish for the game, rushing 86 yards for...
Sporting News
DraftKings Picks Week 13: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments
The Week 13 NFL DFS main slate is loaded with 12 games, which means there are plenty of potential stud and sleeper picks for daily fantasy football players to choose from. Our DraftKings lineup features a few big stars and a couple of value players who could end up making or breaking our chances at cashing in tournaments.
Sporting News
Justin Tucker laments missing game-winning 67-yard field goal in Ravens' loss to Jaguars: 'Heartbreaking'
Justin Tucker had a chance to give the Ravens a last-second win over the Jaguars and make NFL history in the process. He came up short in his efforts to do so. Tucker's 67-yard field goal attempt with two seconds left in the Baltimore vs. Jacksonville game was on the right line, but it came up just short.
Sporting News
Packers vs. Eagles odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 12 'Sunday Night Football'
When the Packers face the Eagles on "Sunday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), they will be facing their last gasp of playoff hope for the 2022 NFL season. Green Bay (4-7) goes into Week 12 with no margin for error to mak any kind of a wild-card push, while host Philadelphia (9-1) is looking to get closer to the top seed in the NFC playoffs.
