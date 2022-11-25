ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NFL Analysis Network

The San Francisco 49ers Are Looking Perfect For Tom Brady

The future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is up in the air. Brady is set to be a free agent after the season, but it is anyone’s guess right now as to whether or not he will continue his Hall of Fame career. Could the San Francisco 49ers be in his future if he does keep playing?
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Mike McDaniel takes blame for Dolphins' struggles vs. Texans after sitting QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins cruised in the early stages of their Week 12 win over the Texans, but things got a bit bumpy after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was removed from the game. Miami led 30-0 when Tagovailoa exited in the third quarter. He played two drives after halftime. Coach Mike McDaniel and his staff figured they could get him some rest in what was turning into a blowout.
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

Kyler Murray gives perfect quote to describe fourth-and-1 interception: 'Schematically we were kinda f—'

The Cardinals' woes continued Sunday, as they dropped their fourth game in their last five against the Chargers 25-24 to go to 4-8 on the season. Perhaps no play better encapsulated the Cardinals' struggles better than a fourth-and-1 interception in the second quarter, in which Kyler Murray threw a heave up to DeAndre Hopkins that was intercepted by Derwin James.
Sporting News

Jaguars mascot wears Speedo vs. Ravens, prompting strong NFL Twitter reaction: 'The most Florida thing you've ever seen'

The Jaguars are pulling out all the stops to try to beat the Ravens in Week 12. That includes putting a rather... interesting outfit on their mascot, Jaxson de Ville. NFL fans first noticed de Ville's strange attire during a Justin Tucker field goal attempt early in the game. He stood by the goalposts and appeared to be wearing minimal clothing.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sporting News

Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
Sporting News

How Todd Bowles' poor clock management cost Buccaneers in OT loss to Browns

Just when it looked like things were starting to turn around for Tampa Bay, the season has hit a new low. The Buccaneers fell, 23-17, in overtime to the Browns on Sunday. It ended a two-game win streak and dropped them to 5-6 on the year. There is plenty of blame to go around after such a gutting loss, but one man sure to face some criticism is head coach Todd Bowles. His clock management down the stretch was simply baffling.
TAMPA, FL

