Washington, DC

wbrc.com

Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJLA) - A Starbucks employee from Maryland has been suspended after the word “monkey” was reportedly printed as the name on a Black customer’s drink label. Customer Monique Pugh believes the Nov. 19 incident was racially motivated. She says she was the only Black woman...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

