ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hdogar

What was John F. Kennedy's Personal Life Like?

John Fitzgerald Kennedy, more commonly known as J. F. Kennedy or JFK, was the 35th President of the United States. Being only 45 at that time, JFK was the youngest US president to come to the office. Only a thousand days after his election, J. F. Kennedy was assassinated, making him the youngest US president to die, too.
William Saint Val

This Day in History: November 19

Lincoln delivered his most famous speech to a war-torn America. On November 19, 1863, at the dedication of the National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln delivered his now-famous Gettysburg Address.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Fox News

Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's

Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
MilitaryTimes

White House nixed 4-star promotion for Army officer: report

An Army general’s promotion to the four-star rank was rejected by the White House after he came under scrutiny for the slow response time securing the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, effectively moving the officer into retirement, according to a news report. The Washington Post first reported that the...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Fox News

877K+
Followers
5K+
Post
691M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy