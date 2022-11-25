Read full article on original website
Hello north wind, goodbye morning fog
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Showers moved across the Suncoast Sunday night with a cold front. Rainfall totaled 0.15 inches at SRQ, 0.24 inches in Venice, and 0.14 inches at Lakewood Ranch. Northerly winds rule our weather today and that brings in much drier air. By afternoon, dew points will drop...
A Paradise Suncoast Tuesday, but stormy for the northern Gulf states!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Humidity levels are low for Tuesday, but it’s back up Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon dew points could hit 70° again as winds turn to the southwest ahead of our next cold front. That front will bring some dangerous thunderstorms to the northern Gulf states today, especially Mississippi. The front is much weaker Wednesday as it moves into the Florida panhandle and by the time it gets to the Suncoast Wednesday evening, only a few light showers are possible at best. After the front comes through, we’re back to lower humidity again to start December, with the sunshine that we’re famous for on the Suncoast.
Cold front to move through late Wednesday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures will be slightly above average through Thursday morning and then cool down just a little on Thursday. This front will bring only a slight chance for a few passing showers or an isolated thunderstorm as the main energy will stay well north or our area.
Over the river and through the woods Travel Weather!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog possibilities dominate our weather to start Sunday, with low visibilities in some areas. By mid-morning, the fog should lift and the sun makes some appearances for the afternoon. By evening, a cold front eases south across the Suncoast. An isolated shower is possible Sunday evening, but any rain will be very limited. Humidity drops with northerly winds after the front moves south. Drier air will put an end to our morning fog for several days.
Sarasota couple decorates Hurricane Ian debris with Christmas lights
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Though crews across Sarasota County are working tirelessly to clear the remaining debris from Hurricane Ian. Though the county has collected more than 2.6 million cubic yards of vegetative, construction and demolition, and household goods debris have been collected – equivalent to more than 795 Olympic-sized swimming pools - there are still some items that are waiting.
Sarasota Bay Watch hauls fishing line from popular fishing sites
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Volunteers with the Sarasota Bay Watch (SBW) are spending their Sunday on the water fishing for fishing line. The teams are helping the weekend after the holiday with what SBW is calling the “Flocksgiving Monofilament Cleanup.” Together, they’re scouring 26 popular fishing sites around Lido Key to pull left behind fishing materials out of the water.
Red Tide Advisories still affecting Suncoast beaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As residents await results from water testing in the Suncoast, signs of red tide are still visible at Suncoast beaches in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. According to Mote Marine Laboratory, multiple reports of respiratory irritation have been made at some beaches. There were also reports...
MCAT announces enhancement to routes
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Area Transit is making several changes to fixed-route bus service, beginning Saturday, December 3. The changes will enhance transit service along several important corridors and provide more appealing transportation options for commuters in Manatee County. Route 2, which serves Samoset, East Bradenton and...
Pedestrian killed by motorcycle in Port Charlotte
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 73-year-old Port Charlotte woman was killed when she was struck by a motorcycle Sunday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling south on U.S. 41 at about 6:45 p.m., approaching Harbor Boulevard. The woman attempted to cross the highway on foot and walked into the path of the motorcycle.
Missing woman located in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has located a woman reporting as missing and endangered. Debra Nason, a 70-year-old woman with dementia, was reported missing Sunday from an assisted living/rehabilitation facility in Sarasota. She was found later that night.
A merry motorcycle ride for a cause
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One motorcycle ride is spreading Christmas cheer on the Suncoast. The ninth annual Nite Train Express event saw bikers taking on the role of Santa Claus as they loaded up their bikes with toys for the children and young adults at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.
Venice Theatre says they will need $4 million in donations to repair building
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The organizers at Venice Theatre say they will need $4 million to repair the damages from Hurricane Ian. In an email to patrons. Director of Development Eric D. Watters said that normally at year’s end, they send letters asking for contribution. But this year, he noted they don’t even have a printer of envelopes. Instead they are emailing everyone with a plea and a breakdown of the catastrophic damage done to their home space.
Venice Highschool looks towards final playoff game
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice Highschool football team is playing Bucholz Highschool for a chance to move onto the championship in Fort Lauderdale. The final playoff game will take place on December 2 in Gainesville. Pete Dombroski, the Venice Highschool athletic director, told ABC7, “It seems like it’s not...
Sarasota job fair features on-the-spot hiring
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Hiring Day Sarasota Job fair is taking place Nov. 29. The event is hosted by 20 of Sarasota’s top employers and features on-the-spot hiring for more than 400 job openings. The event features job openings in all fields, including sales, medical, call center,...
FEMA opens second recovery center in Charlotte County
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A second disaster recovery center has opened in Charlotte County, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday. FEMA’s additional location has now opened at the Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St. in Port Charlotte. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Postal Service’s Operation Santa looking for generous elves
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Postal Service is looking for some volunteers to help Santa by answering some of his mail. USPS Operation Santa relies solely on random acts of kindness and the generosity of strangers. For 110 years, the program has provided some extra magic to those in need during the holiday season.
Local students react to recent university shootings
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following the shooting which killed one person and injuring four others at Florida A&M, students at University of South Florida- Sarasota/Manatee and New College of Florida are shocked it happened so close to home. “We live in a sad world. I think that there’s a lot...
Sarasota County School Board votes to begin negotiations for Superintendent’s resignation
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School Board voting 4 to 1 in favor of beginning negotiations with Dr. Brennan Asplen for his resignation. Tom Edwards being the sole school board member supporting the superintendent. A large crowd on hand filled with parents, students, teachers and residents. A special...
