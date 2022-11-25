ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

LGBTQ+ club in downtown Salt Lake hosts Thanksgiving dinner

By Emily Tencer
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Mqu2_0jN2ijZx00

SALT LAKE CITY — Members of Utah’s LGBTQ community say Thanksgiving will now never be the same. The Club Q shooting has been weighing on their hearts all week.

“You know, the community comes together. We take care of each other,” said Jasmine-Arabella Post.

For Utahns who are LGBTQ+, the holiday season can be a very dark time.

“I’ve had friends who have been disowned by family members, so it's kind of a tough time,” said Lynn Katoa. “We don’t want anybody to be out on the streets or be alone. We just want them to be able to come home.”

That’s why Club Verse hosts a Thanksgiving dinner for anyone who stops in.

“They can come and they can relax. They can breathe,” said owner Micheal Repp. “They can actually just exist and not have concern about what’s happening around them.”

The owners hosted Thanksgiving dinner for seven years at their previous business. Club Verse opened less than a month ago and the owners are happy to begin the tradition at the new location.

Club Q in Colorado Springs had the same Thanksgiving tradition. The shooting has been on everyone’s mind all week.

“We all hurt,” said Post. “I felt like a piece of me was cut off.”

In a time of hurt, there’s hope. For Tecuani Mckee, they came in to Club Verse knowing nobody and left with a place to freely be themselves.

“It’s just been very relational here. Which I was not expecting,” they said. “I’m just really excited for the potential.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lehifreepress.com

Nine Utah holiday markets to visit this season

Many shoppers like to keep their holiday shopping dollars local by shopping in stores in Utah cities. You could always check their Amazon wish list when shopping for someone for the holidays. But where’s the excitement in that?. Many holiday markets, including the ten we’ve compiled here, will allow...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Festival of Trees welcomes in-person public for first time since 2019

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – For the first time since 2019, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital’s Festival of Trees will be held in-person at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. The more than 50-year-old event will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and run through Saturday, Dec. 3. The...
SANDY, UT
ABC 4

Demolition of old Utah State Prison in Draper begins

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The demolition of the old Utah State Prison in Draper at the point of the mountain begins with the toppling of a guard tower on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The demolition will begin at 10 a.m. and the public is invited to the ceremony in person. It will also be streamed on The Point’s YouTube Channel, Twitter account, and Facebook page.
DRAPER, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Downtown Winter Farmer’s Market in Salt Lake

I LOVE farmer’s markets. I even started and ran the Sugar House Farmers Market for several years. That’s how much I love farmer’s markets. I love meeting the makers, growers, purveyors, and creatives you’ll find as you wander in and out of the market. I love meeting up spontaneously with old friends. And I am a sucker for all the hot sauce I can find. All good reasons to go.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Future of $37.5M 'Fleet Block' becomes slightly clearer as Salt Lake City seeks rezone

SALT LAKE CITY — Land has become a premium in Salt Lake City as Utah's capital continues to grow vertically to meet the state's growing population. That's why city officials are eager to transform the mostly-abandoned "Fleet Block" property within the city's Granary District into something more useful, because it's one of the few city-owned areas with room to change. Owning the land matters because it also allows the city the ability to control how the space is redeveloped, says Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Overfilled shelters implore Utahns not to give pets as Christmas presents

Some Utah animal shelters and rescues find themselves reaching or even going over capacity as the holiday season draws near, and it may only get worse. Salt Lake County Animal Services predicts people who get puppies as gifts but are not prepared for the commitment will surrender many of them to already-full shelters and rescues come January.
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

All aboard! Christmas cruises soon to start on Provo River

Feeling like you need a cruise in your life, but you don’t have the funds to leave Utah County? CLAS Ropes Course in Provo has just the answer for you. “Join us as we celebrate this special time of year with a wondrous boat ride adventure on the Provo River,” owner Benjamin Allen said. “Enjoy festive decorations and thousands of lights that twinkle above the river with Christmas music playing softly in the background.”
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy