Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBY
UO, OSU investigating video of Oregon player striking OSU fan
EUGENE, Ore. — A viral video which drew millions of views shows Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson apparently striking an Oregon State fan who was on the field after the Beavers' comeback win in Saturday's rivalry game. In the video, Johnson is seen punching the person from behind before being...
KCBY
Video shows Ducks' player throwing postgame punch after loss
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon's athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after a video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday's game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being...
KCBY
18th-ranked Oregon women improve to 5-1 with win over Michigan State
PORTLAND, Ore. — On the final day of the Phil Knight Invitational, the No. 18 Oregon women’s basketball beat Michigan State 86-78. The Ducks led by as many as 17 in the first half, but the Spartans refused to fade away. With a steal and score, Michigan State’s...
KCBY
Ducks offensive coordinator in line to take over ASU program: Reports
EUGENE, Ore. — Happening after the Ducks/Beavers rivalry football game, multiple reports (but first reported by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated) say that Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is in line to become the next head coach at Arizona state. The 32-year-old had been heavily rumored to be the...
KCBY
Oregon volleyball earns #3 seed in NCAA volleyball tournament
EUGENE, Ore. — The NCAA volleyball regular season has ended – but there’s good news for the Ducks. The Oregon volleyball team found out Sunday night that they are the #3 seed in the Louisville bracket, meaning Oregon will host both the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena.
KCBY
Oregon men beat Villanova despite slew of injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team cannot seem to shake off the injury bug. The Ducks were without N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle on Sunday. Jermaine Cousinard, Keeshawn Barthelemy and Brennan Rigbsy continue to deal with injuries as well. But despite their dilapidated lineup, the...
KCBY
Firefighters rescue puppy who became stuck down an embankment near the Willamette River
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue were called to help rescue a dog that got stuck near the Willamette River. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. crews were called to the 8000 block of Southwest Edgewater E in Wilsonville. Crews from Truck 56 used ropes to lower...
KCBY
Commissioners updated on legal review into renaming of Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. — Renaming Lane County has been an idea thrown around for years. In a virtual meeting Tuesday morning, Lane County commissioners got an update on the possible renaming or rededication. If the county were rededicated, the name "Lane" would remain, while renouncing the legacy of General Joseph...
Comments / 0