$32 tickets on offer during Spirit Airlines' Black and Yellow Friday sale

In a nod to the airline's color scheme, it's Black and Yellow Friday at Spirit.

The famously bare-bones carrier is offering a slew of deals, including one-way tickets for as little as $32 and up to 50% off vacation packages booked directly through the airline.

Spirit is also running a sweepstakes through Tuesday for a three-night all-inclusive stay at Royal Uno in Cancún, Mexico. The prize includes round-trip airfare for two and a rental car.

"Savvy travelers are hunting for deals this Black Friday, and our Black and Yellow Friday offer lets them save big on their entire trip with discounts on flights and vacation packages," Spirit's vice president of guest experience, brand and communications Lania Rittenhouse said in a statement. "Fares starting as low as $32 one way means more savings to spend at your destination."

Spirit's flight deal details

Looking to take advantage of Spirit Airlines' fare sale? You'll have to act fast. From 6 a.m. ET on Friday to 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, one-way tickets are on sale for as little as $32, including taxes and government-imposed fees, but not extra charges like fees for baggage and seat selection.

The deals are available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday flights from Dec. 6 to Feb. 8, with a blackout period between Dec. 22-Jan. 3.

Deals include $32 from Chicago to Miami or Denver to Las Vegas, $54 from Pittsburgh to Tampa and $55 from Baltimore to Orlando.

Spirit Vacations discounts

Discounts up to 50% are available for travel booked through Spirit Vacations, so long as the bookings are made between Friday at 10 a.m. ET and Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. ET for travel between Saturday and June 30.

Win a free trip to Mexico?

Those who book through Spirit Vacations in that window will also automatically be entered to win a free, all-inclusive trip for two to Cancún . The grand prize winner will receive a three-night stay at the all inclusive Royal Uno resort for two adults plus a four-day rental car from Dollar and round-trip airfare on Spirit.

The runner-up will win a two-night stay at the Marriott Orlando World Center, a three-day rental car from Dollar and round-trip airfare for two on Spirit.

If you're not planning to book a vacation, you can still enter to win by mailing a postcard, with required postage, with the “Spirit Vacations Package Giveaway” followed your first and last name, phone number, and email handwritten legibly. The postcard should be addressed to Spirit Vacation Giveaway, Attn: Guest Services, 2800 Executive Parkway, Miramar, FL, 33025, postmarked by Nov. 29 and arriving at that address within 10 days of the end of the giveaway.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: $32 tickets on offer during Spirit Airlines' Black and Yellow Friday sale