Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
Bill Belichick Has Odd Reply To Question About Bills Not Punting
The Bills did not punt in either of their wins over the Patriots last season. That’s a stat you’ve probably heard by now as those AFC East rivals prepare to square off on “Thursday Night Football.”. But Bill Belichick was quick to point out Monday that Buffalo...
NFL Rumors: New Details About Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Serious’ Injury
It sounds like Aaron Rodgers will be going under the knife this offseason. The NFL world recently discovered a big reason why Rodgers hasn’t been playing at his standard MVP-caliber level this season. The Green Bay Packers quarterback earlier this week confirmed he’s dealing with a broken thumb on his right throwing hand, an injury he sustained in early October.
Richard Sherman Ribs Zach Wilson With Tweets During Bears-Jets
Richard Sherman could see a difference in the Jets offense Sunday afternoon. New York received immediate success from Week 12 starting quarterback Mike White, who replaced Zach Wilson after the latter was benched in wake of a dreadful performance in New England. White completed 16 of his 20 first-half pass attempts against the Chicago Bears for 235 yards with two touchdowns. The fifth-year pro also didn’t throw an interception and only took one sack to help New York take a 17-10 lead into the break.
Police Report Details Why Odell Beckham Jr. Was Kicked Off Plane
This week was set up to be a busy and exciting one for Odell Beckham Jr., but it started off on a sour note for the star wide receiver. Beckham, an NFL free agent who’s expected to sign with a team soon, was asked to exit an airplane that was bound for Los Angeles on Sunday morning. The incident, which took place in Miami, was detailed in a police report that was shared on Twitter by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Did Robert Saleh Take Dig At Zach Wilson After Mike White, Jets Win?
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has had a rough few weeks, and his head coach didn?t make things easier on him. The Jets bounced back from a pair of ugly losses to the New England Patriots with a huge win Sunday, defeating the Chicago Bears, 31-10, at MetLife Stadium. They did so behind the arm of Mike White, who was named starter by Robert Saleh after a tumultuous week by Wilson, both on and off the field.
Broncos Season Hits Low With Russell Wilson-Teammate Confrontation
The first 12 weeks of the 2022-23 season have been disastrous for the Denver Broncos, but Sunday seemed to mark a brand new low point. After acquiring Russell Wilson for a boatload of draft picks this past offseason, it was expected the Broncos would be among the contenders in the AFC with the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback under center. Instead, they are 3-8 through 12 weeks and seem to be on a track for more change this coming offseason.
Russell Wilson Assures ‘No Animosity’ With Broncos Teammate After Loss
Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense continued their struggles as Denver reached a new low Sunday. The Carolina Panthers pulled off a 23-10 win over the Broncos in Week 12. Sam Darnold got his first start of the 2022-23 NFL season and slightly outplayed Wilson. The fifth-year quarterback threw for 11-of-19 for 164 yards and a touchdown compared to his counterpart’s 19-of-35 day for 142 yards and one touchdown pass.
Sean Taylor ‘Memorial’ Latest Embarrassment By Dan Snyder, Commanders
The late Sean Taylor was honored by the Washington Commanders organization on Sunday, but the display left many underwhelmed. The organization announced Tuesday it would be honoring Taylor and referred to the display as “Sean Taylor Permanent Memorial Installation.” And while many expected the memorial to be a statue of Taylor, who was shot and killed at the age of 24 after two Pro Bowl campaigns in Washington, it ultimately proved to be a wire mannequin.
Odell Beckham Appears To Tweet Frustration After Kicked Off Plane
Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a Sunday morning flight bound for Los Angeles, according to a Miami-Dade Police report that was shared on Twitter by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The police report stated the flight crew deemed Beckham to be coming in and out of consciousness, and when...
Jaguars’ Late Gamble Provides Brutal Beat For Ravens Bettors
There weren’t many believers in the Jaguars this week, but they rewarded in a big way with a last-second win over the Ravens. Jacksonville entered its Week 12 matchup with Baltimore as 3.5-point underdogs, only commanding a whopping 9% of bets placed on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. In other words, the betting public was counting on Lamar Jackson and the boys to come away with a win at TIAA Bank Field. Well, they were 14 seconds, a failed two-point conversion, or a Justin Tucker field-goal attempt away. Unfortunately for Ravens bettors, all of those things swung in the direction of the Jaguars.
MLB Rumors: This Team Is Considering Adding Andrew Benintendi
Andrew Benintendi probably is going to leave an American League powerhouse this offseason, but it appears there’s a chance he joins another top club in the Junior Circuit. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on Monday reported the Astros have had “internal discussions about the possibility of acquiring” Benintendi, one of the better outfield options on the open market this Major League Baseball offseason. Nightengale reported Houston also has held similar conversations about fellow free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger, as well as All-Star catcher Wilson Contreras.
Rams Coach Sean McVay Gets Smoked In Face By Own Player
As if the season wasn’t bad enough for head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. McVay had a tough start to his Sunday, taking a hard hit from one of his own players early in the Rams’ Week 12 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Umm Why Isn’t Jaguars Mascot Wearing Clothes During Week 12 Game?!
The Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens weren’t the only stars to take the field Sunday in Jacksonville as Jaxson de Ville, the mascot of the Jaguars, gained plenty of attention during the Week 12 slate. de Ville, also known as “Jax,” was captured on the FOX Sports broadcast wearing only...
How Jamie Collins Is Impressing Bill Belichick Despite Not Playing
FOXBORO, Mass. — When the Patriots in early October brought back Jamie Collins for a fourth tour of duty, many viewed the move as a referendum on New England’s linebacking corps and an indication the veteran could see decent playing time. Well, Collins has appeared in just one...
Bills Star Pass Rusher Von Miller Reveals Severity Of Knee Injury
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller understands things could be a lot worse, as he avoided a season-ending ACL tear when he injured his knee on Thanksgiving. The star pass rusher will miss Buffalo’s road contest against the New England Patriots on Thursday night, but Miller doesn’t expect his injury to keep him out much longer than that.
Bears WR Darnell Mooney Done for Season
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle) is out for the remainder of the season. It’s another crucial blow to the Chicago offense that seemed to be hitting its stride before Mooney and quarterback Justin Fields went down. The Bears may finish in the cellar of the NFC North, but Fields and the team have shown enough for fans to be excited about heading into next season. Something that will be worth keeping an eye on is if Mooney remains the team’s top option at wide receiver in 2023 or if the front office decides to make moves in free agency or in April’s draft.
Aaron Rodgers Injury: Packers QB Says He’s Good To Go For Bears Game
The Green Bay Packers are technically still alive, and Aaron Rodgers received good injury news, so the quarterback has declared himself good to go for Sunday. Rodgers left Green Bay’s Sunday night road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles due to a rib injury, fearing he might have punctured a lung. The lung was OK, but Rodgers on Sunday said he’d need to undergo more tests before determining his status for Week 13 against the Chicago Bears.
Blake Griffin’s Impact On Celtics Felt Beyond Abilities On Court
The Boston Celtics’ blowout victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night provided the perfect reminder of just how effective Blake Griffin can be in the back half of his career. With Al Horford and Jaylen Brown both sitting out the second night of a back-to-back, Griffin got the...
Bills Dealing With Illness In Locker Room Ahead Of Patriots Game
Nearly a half-dozen Buffalo Bills are unwell ahead of the team’s midweek trip to New England. Five Bills players did not practice Monday due to illness, according to the team’s injury report: safeties Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson, cornerback Dane Jackson, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Quintin Morris.
Red Sox Star Undergoes Apparent Jersey Number Change
The Boston Red Sox haven’t been overly active in the first weeks of free agency, but they’ll still have a new look in 2023. One glance at the Red Sox’s official team roster will provide Boston fans with a sneak peek at some change for next season, as pitcher Garrett Whitlock is listed as No. 22.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0