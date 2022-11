According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle) is out for the remainder of the season. It’s another crucial blow to the Chicago offense that seemed to be hitting its stride before Mooney and quarterback Justin Fields went down. The Bears may finish in the cellar of the NFC North, but Fields and the team have shown enough for fans to be excited about heading into next season. Something that will be worth keeping an eye on is if Mooney remains the team’s top option at wide receiver in 2023 or if the front office decides to make moves in free agency or in April’s draft.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO