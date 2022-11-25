ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the plan for Cambridge?

Major changes are happening in Cambridge. The city established an Affordable Housing Overlay, allowed taller buildings, is installing 25 miles of separated bike lanes (likely eliminating hundreds of parking spaces), is creating dedicated bus lanes and more. These are major changes whose long-term consequences should be discussed. It is in...
City-owned Internet awaits final report in 2023, though details about it are coming into shape

City-owned Internet awaits final report in 2023, though details about it are coming into shape. With a financial feasibility study of city-owned Internet underway, a network looking more realistic and a new city manager in place, the dynamic Monday at an officials’ roundtable was in some ways flopped from years past: City Manager Yi-An Huang seemed more enthusiastic about municipal broadband than some city councillors.

