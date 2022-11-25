ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Open enrollment is an opportunity to build a foundation of good health

By Lou Gianquinto
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 5 days ago

We all want good health, for ourselves and for our families. That’s why many of life’s most important choices are centered around how we achieve health or improve our wellness. Part of this process is ensuring a foundation and choosing the right health plan is a major part of this.

Now is the time make sure your foundation is solid, giving you and your family peace of mind heading into the new year.

Lou Gianquinto

The Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) open enrollment for health insurance began Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 15 for coverage that starts in the New Year. To ensure you have coverage in 2023, it’s important to start looking now for a plan that meets your needs and your budget.

A couple of things to remember when shopping for a benefits plan. First, there are many options available at various price points, so make sure you take time to find a plan that is right for you. Second, you don’t have to go it alone. There is plenty of assistance available, from navigators to brokers to your current or prospective insurance carrier, all ready to assist you.

Taking the time to understand your health insurance options can help create a path to better health and wellness, and potentially save you thousands of dollars. These plans cover essential benefits, including emergency services, prescription drugs, and pediatric services.

Also, it’s important to remember health plans offer zero-dollar preventive health. This means consumers pay nothing for important services such as mammograms, colonoscopies, and regular check-ups. This is critical because many potentially life-threatening — not to mention expensive — health conditions can often be prevented or managed through these early detection screenings.

Before you start to shop and compare, there are a few things you should consider. It could be that your current plan will not be offered next year. Even if your current insurance carrier continues to offer ACA plans, offerings can change from year to year, which is another reason to really take time to understand your options.

Further, the federal public health emergency, which extended eligibility for Medicaid health plans, is expected to an end sometime in 2023. Those who lose eligibility for Medicaid will need coverage and an ACA individual plan could fulfill that need.

If you think selecting a health plan can feel like a daunting task, please don’t let that stop you from choosing health coverage. Help is out there.

Here in Connecticut, Access Health CT is the state’s marketplace for comparing and selecting an individual health plan when enrollment begins. This is the place to compare all plan options in the county where you live. In fact, some people in the state may also be eligible for Covered Connecticut, a new health program that offers no-cost coverage to eligible families. The exchange is where you can find out if you qualify. And you can always free reach out to your current insurer, prospective insurer or a licensed broker for guidance before deciding.

With the cost of food, gas and utilities rising, many Americans are feeling financial pressure, forcing them to make tough decisions. Choosing to forgo health coverage should not be one of them. Don’t assume health insurance will add financial pressure because costs for a health plan may be more affordable than you think — and it will likely save you more money in the long run. The recent Inflation Reduction Act enhanced federal subsidies through 2025 to help keep costs down for those buying plans on the health exchange, making high quality plans very affordable. And if you haven’t qualified previously for a subsidy, check again as parameters and circumstances have changed.

Your health relies on a strong foundation; take action now and take control of your health. There are many resources available to assist you. Feel free to visit the exchange at accesshealthct.com .

Lou Gianquinto is President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut.

Comments / 0

Related
Surprise Independent

The Marketplace Open Enrollment Period at HealthCare.gov is Now Open – Here's Everything You Need to Know to Find Health Coverage Today

(BPT) - Everyone deserves access to low-cost, quality healthcare, yet millions remain uninsured. The Marketplace Open Enrollment Period for 2023 health insurance coverage is now open at HealthCare.gov and it is the perfect time to find an affordable, quality plan. Whether you lack health insurance or are already in a Marketplace plan, visit HealthCare.gov by January 15, 2023 to begin or update your application. There’s financial help available for many people who enroll through the Marketplace. This can greatly lower the cost of people’s monthly payments.
Daily Montanan

Addressing medical debt during open enrollment

We are in the midst of a medical debt crisis in America, which is affecting the lives of more than 100 million Americans, including many Montanans. This crisis is worsening racial disparities in health and wealth and forcing Montanans to change the way they live due to financial constraints.  That’s why with Open Enrollment running […] The post Addressing medical debt during open enrollment appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Consumer Reports.org

The Pros and Cons of Medicare Advantage

If you’re one of the 64 million Americans enrolled in Medicare, you know that a deluge has begun. In your mailbox and on TV you’re being inundated with ads for Medicare Advantage plans, star-powered by the likes of William Shatner, all promising great care with low- or zero-cost premiums.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CNET

You May Be Eligible for a Piece of $4.5 Billion in Energy Assistance

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. As the northern hemisphere heads into winter, people are turning off their air conditioners and firing up their heaters. But electricity prices have increased close to 15% since last year and natural gas prices have risen about 25% during the same time, so heating your home costs significantly more. The increase is especially difficult for people with low incomes. About 40% of low-income households pay more than 10% of their pay on their energy needs. Even though you can cut back on your energy use in a lot of ways, you may not be able to save enough energy to cover the increased cost.
CNET

Social Security Disability Insurance Payment: When Will You Get Your November Check?

The last Social Security Disability Insurance of November is scheduled to go out to beneficiaries this week. Whether your money has arrived or not depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. Each month, checks are disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse -- even if you've been receiving benefits for many years. But if you're expecting a payment, it's good to know exactly when it should arrive.
AOL Corp

Over Half of Americans Plan To Work in Retirement: Here Are the Best Options

Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage of Life. Important: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000.
Axios

Standalone drug plans broached for frail seniors in community-based care

Patient advocates are pressing Congress to use the lame duck session to give standalone Medicare drug coverage to some senior citizens who qualify for nursing-level care. Why it matters: The "fix" would make up for how the Inflation Reduction Act's drug price controls stopped short of applying to the PACE Program, a comprehensive care alternative to nursing homes.
CBS News

3 smart life insurance moves to make now

Life insurance is often thought of as a fundamental element of sound financial planning. In exchange for a payment made to a provider each month, policyholders can rest easy knowing that their loved ones will have a financial safety net in the event of their passing. Some policy types even allow for the insured to access their accounts for cash while alive.
travelawaits.com

3 Reasons You Need Life Insurance In Retirement — Plus Why It’s Easier To Apply Now

Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. Though life insurance is typically thought of as a product for young families, the fact is that for retirees, this product can be important and an extra sense of security, especially when you travel. Cash at death is not just needed to pay taxes, but also to assure a surviving spouse’s well-being, leave a legacy for your family or charity, and achieve related estate planning goals. And with the recent pandemic, it’s no surprise sales of life insurance have been up in the last two years.
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy