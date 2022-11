Florida State concluded the 2022 regular season with five straight victories. The Seminoles capped things off with a home game against the rival Gators - the first time the matchup had been held in Tallahassee since 2018. Head coach Mike Norvell and his team were able to overcome a deficit and win 45-38 after a score and stop late in the fourth quarter.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO