Dufault scores 19 as St. Thomas beats North Central 111-63

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP)Ryan Dufault’s 19 points helped St. Thomas defeat North Central (Minn.) 111-63 on Tuesday night. Dufault also had five rebounds, nine assists, and five steals for the Tommies (6-3). Dom Martinelli scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Ben Nau shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.
Make sure you’re prepped for secondary severe weather season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Tuesday night and Wednesday morning a cold front pushing across the south-central United States will heighten the threat of a major severe weather event. The Florida Panhandle will remain on the outskirts of this event, but could still see issues. Meteorologist Kelly Godsey with...
