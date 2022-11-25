ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
The Independent

Lionel Messi threatened by boxing star Canelo Alvarez over alleged Mexico disrespect

World champion boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after accusing the Argentina captain of disrespecting Mexico’s flag at the Qatar World Cup.Messi scored Argentina’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico in Group C on Saturday (26 November), a crucial result after the Argentines’ shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.Messi’s goal against Mexico, and Enzo Fernandez’s follow-up, sparked wild celebrations among Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium, and the players’ own post-match celebrations in the locker room lasted over two hours.A video on defender Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story appeared to show Messi kicking a...
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Yardbarker

Christian Pulisic posts update from hospital bed after suffering injury in USMNT win

The resilient spirit of the bald eagle was with Christian Pulisic on Tuesday. The star winger Pulisic was the hero in the United States’ victory over Iran in their final match of group-stage play at the World Cup in Qatar. With the U.S. needing a win to punch their ticket to the round of 16, Pulisic delivered a 38th-minute goal off a headed cross into the six-yard box by his teammate Sergiño Dest. Pulisic’s score ended up being the difference-maker as the U.S. held on for the 1-0 victory.
brytfmonline.com

″ Enzo deserved the goal, he is an amazing kid

And the Argentine captain was chosen as the best player of the match after opening the scoring in the 64th minute and assisting the Benfica midfielder to achieve the second goal for Albiceleste. Lionel Messi said, on Saturday, that Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez is an “amazing child” and that he deserves...

