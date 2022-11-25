Read full article on original website
Related
Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
Cristiano Ronaldo Recalls Devastating Moment He Told His Children That Their Baby Brother Died: It Was ‘A Difficult Process’
Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about the pain he and partner Georgina Rodríguez endured after experiencing the loss of their newborn son — and how it’s affected their other children. "The kids start to say 'Mom, where is the other baby….'" the soccer star, 37, said in a sneak peek of an upcoming interview with Piers […]
Lionel Messi threatened by boxing star Canelo Alvarez over alleged Mexico disrespect
World champion boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after accusing the Argentina captain of disrespecting Mexico’s flag at the Qatar World Cup.Messi scored Argentina’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico in Group C on Saturday (26 November), a crucial result after the Argentines’ shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.Messi’s goal against Mexico, and Enzo Fernandez’s follow-up, sparked wild celebrations among Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium, and the players’ own post-match celebrations in the locker room lasted over two hours.A video on defender Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story appeared to show Messi kicking a...
The quickest goal in World Cup history? Alphonso Davies scores after just 67 seconds
How the Canadian's goal against Croatia compares to other rapid goals in World Cup history
Yardbarker
(Video) Mexico and Argentina fans involved in brutal fight inside stadium during World Cup clash
Mexico and Argentina fans were involved in a brutal fight inside the stadium during their World Cup clash. Mexico against Argentina was always going to be a fiery affair on the pitch. Lionel Messi stole the headlines after scoring his eighth World Cup goal to give Argentina the lead, with Enzo Fernandez sealing the game late on.
Welsh fans fume after 'Prince of Wales' gives rousing speech to the England squad
The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George's Park on Monday (November 14) ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar. Footage of the private meeting showed William present the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison, with their shirts at the team’s Staffordshire training ground.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
NME
Spice Girls’ Mel C “wouldn’t be comfortable” performing at Qatar World Cup as LGBTQ+ ally
Melanie C has said she “wouldn’t be comfortable” performing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as an LGBTQ+ ally. The host nation has faced widespread condemnation over its views on homosexuality (which is illegal in Qatar), women’s rights, and the deaths of migrant workers who built the stadiums for the tournament.
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
Yardbarker
Christian Pulisic posts update from hospital bed after suffering injury in USMNT win
The resilient spirit of the bald eagle was with Christian Pulisic on Tuesday. The star winger Pulisic was the hero in the United States’ victory over Iran in their final match of group-stage play at the World Cup in Qatar. With the U.S. needing a win to punch their ticket to the round of 16, Pulisic delivered a 38th-minute goal off a headed cross into the six-yard box by his teammate Sergiño Dest. Pulisic’s score ended up being the difference-maker as the U.S. held on for the 1-0 victory.
brytfmonline.com
″ Enzo deserved the goal, he is an amazing kid
And the Argentine captain was chosen as the best player of the match after opening the scoring in the 64th minute and assisting the Benfica midfielder to achieve the second goal for Albiceleste. Lionel Messi said, on Saturday, that Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez is an “amazing child” and that he deserves...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reached Out To Zlatan Ibrahimovic By Sending Him A Jersey, But Instead Of Framing It Zlatan Signed The Jersey And Mailed It Back To Him
Los Angeles is one of the biggest and brightest cities in the United States. Evidently, it is home to many teams spread over different sports. Keeping that in mind, it's also pretty easy for the said teams to attract big names to play for that. In basketball, we have seen...
Comments / 0