ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

49 people sentenced to death for mob killing in Algeria

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UPn1n_0jN2ffMw00
A charred truck in the Kabyle region in Algeria, where an artist was killed after being falsely accused of being an arsonist.

An Algerian court has sentenced 49 people to death for the brutal mob killing of a painter who was suspected of starting devastating wildfires – but had actually come to help fight them, according to defence lawyers and the state news agency.

The killing in 2021 in the Kabyle region of north-east Algeria shocked the country after graphic images of it were shared on social media. It came soon after wildfires in the mountainous Berber region that killed about 90 people, including soldiers trying to tame the flames.

The mammoth, high-security trial over artist Djamel Ben Ismail’s killing involved more than 100 suspects, many of whom were found guilty of some role in his death.

Those given the death penalty on Thursday are likely to face life in prison instead, because Algeria has had a moratorium on executions for decades. Thirty-eight others were given sentences of between two and 12 years in prison, said lawyer Hakim Saheb, a member of a collective of volunteer defence lawyers at the trial in the Algiers’ suburb of Dra El Beida.

As the wildfires raged in August 2021, Ben Ismail tweeted that he would head to the Kabyle region, 320km from his home, to “give a hand to our friends” fighting the fires.

Upon his arrival in Larbaa Nath Irathen, a village hit hard by the fires, some local residents accused him of being an arsonist, apparently because he was not from the area.

Ben Ismail, 38, was killed outside a police station on a main square of the town. Police said that he was dragged out of the station, where he was being protected, and attacked. Among those on trial were three women and a man who knifed the victim’s inanimate body before he was burned.

Police said photos posted online helped them identify suspects. His distraught family questioned why those filming didn’t save him instead.

The trial also had political undertones. Five people were convicted in absentia both for involvement in the killing and for belonging to or supporting a banned Kabyle separatist movement called MAK, Saheb said. The movement’s leader, Ferhat M’henni, based in France, was among them. Algerian authorities accused MAK of ordering the fires.

Defence lawyers said confessions were coerced under torture and called the trial a political masquerade aimed at stigmatising the people of Kabyle. At the time of the fires, the region was the last bastion of the “hirak” pro-democracy protest movement that helped bring down long-serving president Abdelaziz Bouteflika in 2019.

Hundreds of Algerian citizens have been jailed for trying to keep alive the hirak movement, whose marches have been banned by Algeria’s army-backed government.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Hundreds accused after woman is burned alive ‘for being a witch’ in Indian village

A search is underway to identify attackers that burnt an oppressed caste woman alive on suspicion of witchcraft in India’s eastern state of Bihar.Rita Devi, 45, was attacked by a mob of more than 200 people who broke into her house and beat her up before pouring petrol on her to set her ablaze on Saturday night.At least 14 people, including nine women, have been arrested and 65 others have so far been named in the complaint for allegedly setting the woman on fire after she was branded a witch, superintendent of police Ashok Prasad told The Independent.Around 200 unknown...
Vice

49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires

Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
The Independent

German prosecutors call for 97-year-old former secretary to SS commander be convicted

A 97-year-old woman who was the secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp is facing calls for conviction for being an accessory to murder by German prosecutors. Irmgard Furchner has been on trial for more than a year at the Itzehoe state court in northern Germany, and prosecutors are arguing for her to be given a two-year suspended sentence.Furchner is being tried in a juvenile court because she was under 21 at the time of the alleged crimes.Prosecutor Maxi Wantzen said in closing arguments that “these proceedings are of outstanding historical significance”, the German news agency dpa...
Daily Mail

Three Russian fugitives and a Ukrainian separatist accused of mass murder over downing of passenger flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 will learn their fate today as judges in the Hague reach their verdicts

A Dutch court is set to rule later today in the case of four men with links to Russia accused of mass murder for their alleged roles in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17. MH17 was a passenger flight shot down over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing...
The Independent

Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told

A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.The trial continued at Hove Crown Court on Thursday as Brown was questioned by prosecution counsel Duncan Atkinson KC about his actions around Ms Morgan’s death on November 14, 2021.Brown claims Ms Morgan slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in the workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm near Hastings, East Sussex, hitting...
BBC

Supreme Court: India shocked as men sentenced to death for rape freed

Ten years ago when a 19-year-old Delhi woman was found gang raped and murdered in the fields of the neighbouring state of Haryana, it was described as a "rarest of rare" case. Indians were shocked by news reports which detailed the brutality to which the teenager - named Anamika in court documents as her real name could not be revealed under Indian law - had been subjected.
Click10.com

U.S. offers $3M reward for 3 Haitians identified as gang leaders

MIAMI – The U.S. is offering a $3 million reward for information leading to the arrest of three men who are accused of leading gangs in Haiti that engage in kidnapping. The FBI released three flyers with pictures of Lanmo Sanjou, Jermaine Stephenson, and Vitel’homme Innocent. They are wanted for their role in the kidnapping of a group of Christian missionaries from the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 16, 2021.
MIAMI, FL
The Guardian

Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages

Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
Border Report

8 dead in cartel attack on police station

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Eight alleged members of a Central Mexico drug cartel are dead in the wake of an armed assault on a police station Sunday in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexican media reported. “We had an attack on our building and against our officers; the officers responded to the aggression and organized a […]
EL PASO, TX
Daily Mail

New York City lawyer sobs in court as she's sentenced to 15 months behind bars for firebombing NYPD van with molotov cocktail fashioned out of a Bud Light bottle during BLM protests

A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Nine People Arrested As Death Toll Approaches 150 In Cable Bridge Collapse

The death toll from a cable bridge collapse has risen to 140, authorities in India said on Monday (October 31). The 761-foot-long pedestrian bridge had just reopened after undergoing six months of renovations and was packed with large crowds of people on Sunday evening when it collapsed into the Machchu River.
The Guardian

The Guardian

516K+
Followers
118K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy