Green Bay Packers fans are looking towards a local name to become the team’s next defensive coordinator. The Green Bay Packers enter Week 12 with just four wins to their credit. All of the attention is on the offensive side of the ball, whether it’s the wide receivers corps or quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ broken thumb. But the defense has been equally disappointing under coordinator Joe Barry. Specifically, they’ve struggled against the run (135.8 yards per game entering Week 12), although remain one of the best pass defenses in the game (192.5 yards per game).

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO