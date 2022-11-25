Read full article on original website
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Atlanta Falcons could be undefeated if they made one cheap signing
The Atlanta Falcons have not had a terrible season by any means, especially when you compare them with how analysts viewed them prior to the season. They have won games and that is something they can build upon. However, they missed out — along with many other teams — on...
Andy Reid benches Skyy Moore on special teams: Chiefs fans want more
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid removed Skyy Moore from his special teams role in a win over the Los Angeles Rams, but that change may not be permanent. Skyy Moore has struggled on special teams this year, which isn’t a role he’s necessarily used to from his time at Western Michigan. From Kansas City’s point of view, it’s a way to get Moore the ball in his hands, where he can be dynamic at times.
UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach
UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
Lamar Jackson calls out ESPN reporter, claims tweet wasn’t anti-gay
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson called out an ESPN reporter who considered his phrasing towards one fan in a since-deleted tweet to be anti-gay. After another tough loss, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took to social media — truly never a good combination, FYI — and called out a fan who questioned whether he deserved the contract he’s reportedly pursuing.
Packers fans make local connection for potential DC opening
Green Bay Packers fans are looking towards a local name to become the team’s next defensive coordinator. The Green Bay Packers enter Week 12 with just four wins to their credit. All of the attention is on the offensive side of the ball, whether it’s the wide receivers corps or quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ broken thumb. But the defense has been equally disappointing under coordinator Joe Barry. Specifically, they’ve struggled against the run (135.8 yards per game entering Week 12), although remain one of the best pass defenses in the game (192.5 yards per game).
Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)
Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
One surprising Warrior has helped spark Warriors turnaround
The Golden State Warriors seem to have turned their slow start around, and one surprising young player has helped spark that effort. Through their first 10 games, the Golden State Warriors were 3-7, not how the defending NBA champions had hoped to start the year. Since then, they’re 8-3, a stark contrast to how the Warriors started the season off. Though there is still a gap to close, they have an 11-10 record and sit just outside of the Western Conference playoff picture.
Reports: Trent Dilfer to become next head coach at UAB
(KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple media outlets are reporting that Trent Dilfer will be the next head football coach at UAB, the University of Alabama at Birmingham. UAB is currently a member of Conference USA, but is moving to the American Athletic Conference next summer. Trent Dilfer is a former NFL quarterback, a veteran of 13 seasons […]
Bruins extend NHL-record season-opening home win streak
The Boston Bruins extended their NHL-record streak of home victories to open a season to 13 games by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1, behind goals by Taylor Hall
Steph Curry is outperforming his unanimous MVP season right now
Steph Curry’s historic 2015-16 unanimous MVP campaign has been eclipsed by his incredible start to this season. In 2015-16, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors turned in one of the best performances by a point guard in NBA history. He was crowned MVP unanimously, the first ever. Seven...
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
